- lifestyle
8 Popular Airlines’ Pet Policies—So You Can Jet-Set Together
We broke down the details so you don’t have to.
- health
Can Dogs Get Sunburns? Signs, Treatment
It’s good to know ahead of all the summer fun you’re gonna have together.
- nutrition
Eukanuba and Canine Companions Expands Their Partnership to Help Service Dogs Thrive
The 30-plus year long partnership between the pet food brand and service dog organization now includes VCA Animal Hospitals.
- lifestyle
The 10 Most Dog-Friendly US Cities to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Complete with beaches, trails, and dog-friendly accommodations galore.
- behavior
How to Use Dog Treats for Training
Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.
- behavior
Most Dogs Don’t Really Like Being Hugged, New Study Finds
Yeah, it’s kind of heartbreaking, but your loving embrace might be stressing your pup out.
- health
Home Remedies For Getting Rid of Fleas on Dogs—Naturally
How to stop your home from becoming a literal flea circus.
- shopping
9 Asian American and Pacific Islander-Owned Pet Brands to Shop This AAPI Heritage Month
Support AAPI innovators and spoil your pet at the same time—it’s a win-win.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog Not to Jump
The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.
- lifestyle
Are You Guilty of Using Your Dog as an Excuse to Stay Home?
Your S.O. planned a date night out, but the dog is looking so cuddly on the couch...
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Rib Bones?
It’s about to be barbecue season, but that doesn’t mean your pup should take part.
- lifestyle
29 Street Dogs Were Rescued From Antigua and Flown to the US
The stray pups were uncared for and in poor health — now they’re looking for forever homes.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Green Beans?
Here’s why they can chomp on these veggies all they want.
- lifestyle
Sleeping With Your Cat Is Good for You, Study Says—Your Dog? Not So Much
Co-sleeping with your pet has both positive and negative effects.
- shopping
12 FurryFolks Dog Toys and Accessories That’ll Tickle Your Funny Bone
This brand knows the best pups (and their parents) have a sense of humor.
- lifestyle
A Mixed-Breed Won a Westminster Dog Show Championship for the First Time Ever
The pup, Nimble, is the first mutt—or “All American dog”—to win the agility competition.
- behavior
How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite
Those little razor teeth are no fun.
- lifestyle
FYI, Pets Are Incredibly Good For Your Mental Health
This Mental Health Awareness Month, experts share the science-backed ways our pets offer us emotional support.
- lifestyle
A Man With a Guide Dog Was Denied Entry to a Seattle Restaurant—Now His Story Is Going Viral
The artist and influencer took to social media to document the discrimination.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Tuna?
It’s a kitty favorite, but your dog can have a bite, too.
- shopping
5 Best Dog Raincoats to Keep Your Pup Dry and Lookin’ Fly
Get ready for those early summer rainstorms.
- lifestyle
Does Your Pet Like One Person in Your Relationship More? Here's How to Handle It
Pet jealousy can become a thing if one partner feels like the cat or dog is just not that into them.
- lifestyle
4 Dog Shows That Give Mixed Breeds a Chance to Shine
We’re excited for the Westminster Dog Show, but we also want to highlight dog competitions that lift up non-purebred dogs.
- lifestyle
Everything You Actually *Need* When You Get a New Dog
All the things you’ll want on hand as a new pet parent, from the must-haves to the nice-to-haves.
- health
Heartworm Is on the Rise in Cats and Dogs
Pet parents underestimate the risk of this serious condition, new survey reveals.
- behavior
These Common Household Noises Are Super Stressful for Dogs, Study Finds
Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!”
- health
Dog Product Recalled Nationwide Because of “Risk of Serious Infection”
Anyone who has purchased the product should discontinue use and can request a full refund.
- lifestyle
Dogs Have Favorite Scents, Study Says—And No, It’s Not Just the Smell of Food
So, go ahead and get that lavender-scented candle.
- lifestyle
3 Ways You Can Help Pets Affected by the Texas Floods
Rescues are in need of support in the aftermath of the devastating Texas rainfall.
- lifestyle
Want Your Dog to be the Witness at Your Wedding? It’s Possible in These 23 States
One lucky pup gives us a first-person account of their experience in this official role.
- health
A Historic Amount of Cicadas Are Descending on the U.S.—How Will It Affect Dogs?
Everything pet parents should know about keeping their pups safe and stress-free during this rare event.
- health
Can Dogs Get Skin Tags? Causes and Treatments
Yes, and here’s why you shouldn’t pick at them, even if you want to.
- health
Salmonella in Dogs: Can Dogs Get Salmonella?
What to look out for if they are sick from this bacteria.
- lifestyle
French Bulldogs Are Flooding Shelters—What to Know Before Adopting One
One Florida rescue reports a recent intake of over 150 Frenchies thanks, in large part, due to irresponsible breeders.
- shopping
It’s Amazon Pet Day: Here Are the 33 Best Deals for Spoiling Your Bestie
It’s time to splurge on your BFF.
- health
Can Puppies Lose Their Teeth? Baby Teeth In Puppies
Whether you should save them for the tooth fairy is another issue entirely.
- health
Can Dogs Get Concussions?
Yes, and the signs can be subtle. Here’s what to look out for.
- behavior
How to Train a Dog to Stay
The first rule of thumb for you: patience.
- health
Why Does My Dog Throw Up Yellow Bile?
It’s not a pretty sight, but it’s important to know what’s going on.
- lifestyle
2 Million Dogs Are Stolen in the US Every Year—And It’s Causing Trauma
New study finds having a dog stolen feels like losing a child.
- lifestyle
7 Things I Wish People Knew About My Deaf Dog—and Why You Should Adopt One
I’m finally saying what I’ve been thinking since the day I brought my pup home.
- nutrition
8 in-Season Fruits and Veggies That’ll Make a Healthy Treat for Your Dog
Use this as your spring farmers' market shopping list for you and your pub.
- lifestyle
How to Turn Your Vacation Into an Opportunity to Help Local Rescue Animals
Split your time sipping cocktails by the beach and being a “voluntourist” for puppies and kittens in need.
- health
Why Does My Puppy Lick My Face? (And Should They?)
And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.
- behavior
Kristi Noem Says Her Dog Was “Untrainable”—Here’s Why That’s Not True
As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.
- nutrition
Can Dogs Eat Blackberries?
The yummy treat is safe and full of antioxidants.
- health
When Can a Puppy Get a Rabies Shot?
And what you should expect after they receive it.
- behavior
Can Dogs Have Bad Dreams or Nightmares?
Or is this something you only think is happening?
- behavior
Your Dog Takes Forever to Find a Place to Poop Because of This Scientific Phenomenon
Your pup is a compass, but only when they are doing their business.
- shopping
5 of the Best Flea and Tick Preventatives and Treatments for Dogs in 2024
Treatments to ward off transmission this spring and summer.
- lifestyle
How Long Should You Grieve Your Dog Before Getting a New One?
Here’s some advice as you struggle to make this hard decision.
- behavior
How Young Dogs Can Benefit From Having an Older Dog Mentor
Having an older, wiser dog around can be a big plus.
- lifestyle
Activists and Politicians Condemn South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for Shooting Her “Untrainable” Dog
The Trump VP contender is under fire for this heinous act of cruelty.
- behavior
Anthropomorphizing Your Pets Can Actually Benefit Them—and You
If your friends make fun of you for treating your dog like a human being, send them this.
- lifestyle
7 Myths About Rescue Animals—Debunked
For starters: No, they’re not all traumatized and yes, you can find a purebred puppy at a shelter.
- lifestyle
Heads Up: Compostable Poop Bags Aren’t So Eco-Friendly After All
Gasp! “Compostable” poops bags are bad for the environment? Sustainability expert Dave Coast gets the scoop from CompostableLA founder Monique Figueiredo.
- lifestyle
Millennials Are Choosing Pets Over Kids, Study Finds
A study found that millennials are choosing pets over kids. Here’s why.
- lifestyle
Is Pet Bereavement Leave in Our Future?
More companies are considering how they can support grieving pet parents.
- nutrition
Can Adult Dogs Eat Puppy Food?
They might still be your baby, but here’s why they need to eat like a grown-up.
- lifestyle
What People Can and Can’t Ask You About Your Service Dog
The questions will come, so you should be prepared with answers.
- health
Why Do My Dog’s Farts Smell So Bad?
Well, for one thing, you should know about “garbage gut.”
- lifestyle
Two Georgia Dogs Died After Consuming the Toxic Sago Palm
It looks cute, but this plant is incredibly deadly to dogs. Here’s everything you need to know.
- lifestyle
9 Tips To Find a Lost Dog—Fast
Buddha Dog Rescue and Recovery founder Nicole Asher’s pro tips for getting your missing pup home safe.
- health
Can Dogs Get Pimples? Causes, Symptoms, and Treatments
Time to go to the doggie dermatologist!
- lifestyle
A Month Spoiling a Rescue Pit Bull on a $75,000 Income—Mugs With Her Face on Them Included
From dry shampoo to bandanas in spring pastels, this upstate New York pet dad gives his foster fail the good life.
- lifestyle
LA Residents Could Get Paid to Foster Pets
A new program aims to reduce overcrowding in shelters.
- health
Can Dogs Get Fevers?
What to do to help them cool down and feel better.
- lifestyle
Tom Holland Pays Tribute to His “Lady”—His Late Dog, Tessa
The Staffordshire Bull Terrier was a beloved member of the actor’s family for 10 years.