The Wildest Has Hit One Million Subscribers!

We’re obviously celebrating, and we want you to join the party.

by Hilary Weaver
May 20, 2023
The Wildest is almost two years old, and like a cat who’s figured out the fastest way to jump from the top of the fridge to the highest cabinet in the kitchen, we are pretty confident in ourselves as it is. But it’s 2023, and nothing boosts self-worth more than having internet followers to brag about. And, if we’re going by those metrics, our confidence is about as hearty as a dog who knows they’ll get a treat as soon as they dial up their eye size and push their ears forward. That’s because as of now, we have reached one million subscribers to the site!

Let’s say that one more time: We have reached one million subscribers. Cue the confetti and the energy of a Taylor Swift fan who finally scored Eras tickets after hours of sitting on Ticketmaster’s website. We. Freakin’. Did it.

Why People Are Reading The Wildest

One million subscribers means one million pet parents are reading our Wild Ones interview series with artists, musicians, actors, designers, and more famous pet parents. They’re Googling “Why did my dog just eat my sock, and do I need to go to the ER?” at 11 p.m., and they’re getting a non-scary, informative answer from us. Or they’re searching “Uhhh, why is my cat refusing to poop in the box?” and getting actually helpful pro tips to remind them that this is normal and their cat will, indeed, eventually stop pooping behind the potted plant.

Our readers are seeing our To the Rescue series on animal welfare organizations that are doing the boots-on-the-ground work to help overflowing shelters in the wake of the pandemic. Or they came to our shopping section and still haven’t left because we’ve taken your every wish to see stylish, sustainable pet products and turned it into a robust curation of all the accessories, toys, food, or treats your pal has ever wanted. Plus, there are a few things just for pet parents, too.

Subscribers to The Wildest Get Special Perks

Let’s be honest. When you’re a pet parent, you’re looking for as much help as you can get, and we’ve got you covered with actual, tangible assistance. As a subscriber to The Wildest, you have access to our Ask a Vet chat, where you can ask a veterinarian a non-emergency question and get a response within 48 hours—especially helpful for when you’d rather shoot off a message than be on hold with your vet for 20 minutes. You also get our new-puppy training program, which is a six-lesson plan for your new pet (start ’em young!); a nutrition calculator specific to your dog; and a growth chart for your puppy or kitten. We also have our own version of Wordle, but it’s called Poodle and is obviously better because of the name alone.

Basically, if you’re not already reading The Wildest, we are staring at you like someone who’s just decided they don’t have time to watch Succession. Our friendly, brightly colored vibe is the exact opposite of the everything on that show, but if you are a pet parent, we should be just as essential to your routine.

And we plan to stick around. After all, we’ve got one million more subscribers just waiting to get to know us.

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is the senior editor at The Wildest. She has previously been an editor at The Spruce Pets, ELLE, and The Cut. She was a staff writer at Vanity Fair from 2016 to 2019, and her work has been featured in Esquire, Refinery 29, BuzzFeed, Parade, and more. She lives with her herding pups, Georgie and Charlie.

