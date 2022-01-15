Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
We’ve come a long way from the days of cartoon-sized dog bones. These days, there are myriad toys and puzzles on the market that can entertain, stimulate, and soothe your dog. If you’re lucky enough to be in the buy-all-the-fun-things stage, we’re here to help. Here are the most game-changing products that come highly recommended from real pet parents.
Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)
Most people measure their pet-parent journey in terms of “before Kong” and “after Kong” — that’s how life-changing it is. You can keep your pup occupied for ages by hiding food and treats inside this rubber toy. Basically, what Sesame Street does for human parents, Kong does for pet parents. It comes in several sizes and colors, so you can find one that works for your champion chewer.
Trust us, dogs love to get mail. At the very least, they get to chew up the cardboard box. But a monthly shipment of their favorite things is a real treat. Each BarkBox comes with two toys, two bags of treats, and a chew. It’s a great way to keep a steady stream of amusement coming without adding extra errands to your to-do list.
As good company as you are, your dog will occasionally get bored, leading them to do something like, oh, we don’t know, eat drywall (yes, it happens). The solution: keep your pet mentally stimulated with puzzle toys. Nina Ottosson is an award-winning pet puzzle designer. This one lets you hide treats or kibble in various compartments, giving your pup something fun to do while you’re on a Zoom call.
Puppy breath is only cute for so long and then it’s time to call in reinforcements. This is a prebiotic that you add to your dog’s water bowl to freshen their breath and fight the root causes of all that stink.
As a dog parent, it’s mortifying to reach into your pocket after your dog poops only to find that you are out of poop bags. To avoid finding yourself in that awkward position (and the scanning the sidewalk for leaves or other options for cleaning up after your dog that follows) we suggest signing up for a poop bag and butt wipe delivery that lands on your doorstep every other month. Trust us, there’s no such thing as too many poop bags.
Between the super-soft faux fur and the cozy shape with raised edges, this is the epitome of a safe space for your dog. Also, it’s machine washable and retains its fluffiness even after going through the dryer. We would like one in human-size, please. Price based on size small.
Curious which breeds make up that perfect mix you just adopted? Your dog isn’t losing sleep over their family tree but discovering their genetic makeup will help you better pet parent. Not only is the breed big reveal exciting (I always knew you had some Chihuahua in you, Taco!), it may also explain some of your dog’s quirks, i.e. why your Aussie Cattle Dog corrals your family like a flock of sheep. Plus, this DNA test screens for more than 200 hereditary conditions so you can tailor your dog’s healthcare to their individual needs. *
You probably know it’s important to brush your dog’s teeth but you’re also probably not doing it every single day. These treats help fight plaque and tartar, and are vet approved. But you should always supervise your dog with them because if small chunks break off, your dog could accidentally choke on them. *