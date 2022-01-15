Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

We’ve come a long way from the days of cartoon-sized dog bones. These days, there are myriad toys and puzzles on the market that can entertain, stimulate, and soothe your dog. If you’re lucky enough to be in the buy-all-the-fun-things stage, we’re here to help. Here are the most game-changing products that come highly recommended from real pet parents.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Kong Classic Dog Toy opens in a new tab $ 14 Most people measure their pet-parent journey in terms of “before Kong” and “after Kong” — that’s how life-changing it is. You can keep your pup occupied for ages by hiding food and treats inside this rubber toy. Basically, what Sesame Street does for human parents, Kong does for pet parents. It comes in several sizes and colors, so you can find one that works for your champion chewer. $14 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab BarkBox Monthly Subscription opens in a new tab $ 23 Trust us, dogs love to get mail. At the very least, they get to chew up the cardboard box. But a monthly shipment of their favorite things is a real treat. Each BarkBox comes with two toys, two bags of treats, and a chew. It’s a great way to keep a steady stream of amusement coming without adding extra errands to your to-do list. $23 at BarkBox opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game opens in a new tab $ 14 As good company as you are, your dog will occasionally get bored, leading them to do something like, oh, we don’t know, eat drywall (yes, it happens). The solution: keep your pet mentally stimulated with puzzle toys. Nina Ottosson is an award-winning pet puzzle designer. This one lets you hide treats or kibble in various compartments, giving your pup something fun to do while you’re on a Zoom call. $14 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Dogdrop Wipes and Poop Bags Bundle, Bimonthly opens in a new tab $ 27 As a dog parent, it’s mortifying to reach into your pocket after your dog poops only to find that you are out of poop bags. To avoid finding yourself in that awkward position (and the scanning the sidewalk for leaves or other options for cleaning up after your dog that follows) we suggest signing up for a poop bag and butt wipe delivery that lands on your doorstep every other month. Trust us, there’s no such thing as too many poop bags. $27 at Dogdrop opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Wisdom Panel Premium Dog DNA Kit opens in a new tab $ 160 Curious which breeds make up that perfect mix you just adopted? Your dog isn’t losing sleep over their family tree but discovering their genetic makeup will help you better pet parent. Not only is the breed big reveal exciting (I always knew you had some Chihuahua in you, Taco!), it may also explain some of your dog’s quirks, i.e. why your Aussie Cattle Dog corrals your family like a flock of sheep. Plus, this DNA test screens for more than 200 hereditary conditions so you can tailor your dog’s healthcare to their individual needs. * $160 at Wisdom Panel opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab GREENIES Original Regular Size Dog Dental Treats opens in a new tab $ 15 You probably know it’s important to brush your dog’s teeth but you’re also probably not doing it every single day. These treats help fight plaque and tartar, and are vet approved. But you should always supervise your dog with them because if small chunks break off, your dog could accidentally choke on them. * $15 at Amazon opens in a new tab