Any dating app veteran can testify to the absence of clean linens within the 20-somethings male demographic. But in fairness to the lonely boys who seemingly spend even less time in laundromats than they do cleaning their bathrooms, we pet parents aren’t known for pristine bedding, either. Some dogs shed — a lot. Enter pet hair-resistant bedding.

While there are plenty of benefits opens in a new tab to having a second or third party in bed, some of the remnants revealed in the cold light of day leave much to be desired. Sure, they might make the best cuddlers but the trail of hair our animals leave behind is something we see regularly but rarely talk about — not unlike how often they devour their own genitals.

And similar to dudes with questionable hygiene, this inconvenient truth has long tempered our ability to comfortably get under the sheets. Thankfully, Slashop recognized opens in a new tab this problem and has provided a cozy and practical solution.

Seriously fur-resistant bedding

Slashop is proving that bedding can simultaneously be elegant, functional, and sanitary — especially for pet parents. Their line of fur-resistant bedding opens in a new tab is the perfect solution for shedding cats and dogs. Now, if you’re saying to yourself, I don’t let my pet on the bed, I genuinely envy your commitment to boundaries opens in a new tab but the rest of us haven’t been so lucky opens in a new tab .

Slashop’s innovative fabric features an anti-static finish that repels dirt and hair, a nasty duo dogs and cats love to attract. Within the cloth is a hybrid blend of bamboo, eucalyptus, and aerogel, each of which presents its own unique benefits. Additionally, all three elements are sure to help the eco-conscious purchase confidentially.

Bamboo is regenerative, meaning it requires no fertilizer, pesticides, or chemicals to grow after its initial harvest. Eucalyptus is a biodegradable resource that is produced with 95 percent recycled water resulting in minimal environmental impact. Finally, aerogel, originally developed by NASA to be used in life support equipment, is widely considered the strongest insulation substance ever created. So when things do get steamy, these bad boys can handle temperatures upwards of 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Beyond pet-hair resistant bedding

This same cocktail of comfort is leveraged in much of Slashop’s loungewear collection, emphasizing their dedication toward a good night’s sleep. When combined, these three ingredients create a fabric that is silky smooth and breathable AF. Not to mention, its organic makeup is hypoallergenic, free from harmful chemicals, and naturally resistant to bacteria. Plus, the thin weaving and high-density design create a durability that’ll outlast the most intense ghost ditch diggers and quickly rebound when stretched.

Slashop offers sheets, pillowcases, comforters, and duvet covers or bundles of all four. With sizes from Full to California King, there are options for all types of sleepers. Of course, each set is available in a slew of Instagrammable muted colors. So, if the bedroom is your canvas — have at it.