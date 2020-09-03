Senior Wellness Checks for Dogs

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

When it comes to figuring out when your dog’s officially a senior, the “7 human years to 1 dog year opens in a new tab ” ratio we’ve all heard about can’t be taken literally, since size, breed type and other factors influence the aging rate. However, with that in mind, many vets recommend beginning senior screenings around age seven to eight to establish baselines and catch potential health problems that may not yet have surfaced.

It’s Time for Wellness Testing

Most dogs are good at hiding their discomfort, probably because we're not that great at noticing the signs of pain opens in a new tab . As your geriatric dog grows older in age and health problems creep up, wellness testing should be done on a regular basis to help you keep a watchful eye on your doggo. The cost of a senior dog blood panel ranges from $150-$300 on average, depending on your area and insurance.

Complete Blood Counts

These baseline senior dog blood panel tests include complete blood counts opens in a new tab , also known as a CBC, which check for chronic inflammatory conditions, platelet problems, anemia, and some cancers. After taking a sample of blood, veterinarians can asses the blood count, size, color and shape of the red and white blood cells to determine if there are any issues that may indicate illness or disease.

Serum Chemistries

Your vet will also check your dog’s serum chemistries opens in a new tab which test for diabetes, liver conditions, kidney impairment, digestive problems and hormone imbalances. This wellness test will review your senior dog’s protein, enzymes, lipids and hormones to determine if anything is abnormal.

Urinalysis

A urinalysis opens in a new tab is also recommended for senior dogs to check kidney function and bladder health. A urinalysis can also find other problems in other organs, such as metabolic diseases like diabetes mellitus, so be sure to get one during your dog’s next wellness check.

Additional Testing

Specialized screenings—EKGs, chest X-rays, and thyroid, glaucoma and blood pressure tests—are also available and are sometimes recommended, depending on your particular senior dog’s type and history. Establishing baselines through wellness checks helps your vet more easily detect potential problems as your dog ages.

Keeping up Senior Dog Health

Vets also recommend paying increased attention to the standard “maintenance” issues, including dental care, diet and nutrition, and weight and parasite control. If you haven’t already done so, talk to your vet about vaccinations. Depending on your dog’s lifestyle and local legal requirements, it might be time to reduce their number or frequency.

Vestibular disease opens in a new tab can come on quickly—suddenly, your dog can't stand up or walk straight, tilts her head, or seems dizzy and sick to her stomach. It's definitely an unsettling experience for both the pup with the problem and the person observing it. While not exclusively an "old dog" issue (or even exclusively a dog issue; it happens to cats, too), older animals tend to experience it more often.

As much as possible, keep your senior dog active and engaged in daily living. And finally, switch from an annual to a twice-a-year exam schedule—dogs can develop problems more quickly as they age, and a health issue that starts within a few weeks of a routine vet visit could develop into something more serious by the time the next annual exam rolls around.

