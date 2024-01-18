Best Coats for Dogs in 2024: Tested and Reviewed · The Wildest

Skip to main content

The Best Coats for Dogs in 2024

Keep your snow angel warm this winter in these durable options.

by Rebecca Caplan
January 23, 2024
Woman with dog in Paikka coat.
Photo Courtesy of @paikka.pet
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

In This Article:

The Best Winter Coats for Dogs Best Coats for Small Dog Breeds Dog Jackets With Harnesses Best Warm Jackets for Dogs Best Waterproof Jackets


This might come as a surprise to some, but your dog’s fur coat isn’t always enough when it comes to braving particularly frosty winters. Sure, we’ve all seen the videos of the Huskies raging at their parents who want them to come inside in negative 20 temps. But if you have a dog who wasn’t bred to race in the snow in literal Siberia, you might want to consider bundling them up. After all, every dog has to go outside at some point or another (if only they knew how to use the toilet during a snowstorm!)

“Dressing your dog for winter weather can make them more comfortable and more willing to head outsider,” behaviorist Karen London wrote for The Wildest. “Warm-weather clothing may make them willing to stay outside long enough to take care of business.”

Of course, your dog’s outerwear needs are dependent on a few factors including breed, fur-type, age, and more. Shorter-haired dogs often require heavier jackets, while older dogs might benefit from jackets that combine warmth with easy wearability.

Coats should also be selected for different weather conditions and occasions, too. There are those rare winter days that are dry, while others just keep the precipitation coming. In snow, sleet, slush or rain, this guide will help you choose the best winter coats for your dog. 

Best winter coats for dogs

Puppia winter coat in black
Puppia Wilkes Winter Dog Coat With Integrated Harness
$72

Wrestling your dog into a harness and winter coat is no one’s idea of a winter wonderland. That’s why we chose this two-in-one harness by Puppia as one of our best overall winter coats for dogs.

Lined with super soft fleece to keep your pup extra warm, this secure harness coat ensures safety on all levels for your pup. It’s also easy to take on and off. Simply zip and clip, and you and your dog are ready to brave the frosty temps. This is available in sizes in S to XXL, so make sure to measure your dog’s chest for a proper and safe fit. 

$72 at Amazon
Barbour winter dog coat in green
Barbour Quilted Dog Coat
$65

If you’re looking for a coat that makes your dog look equally snatched and cozy — or at least stylish and cozy — consider this belted Barbour jacket. Lightweight yet insulating, this jacket’s stylish belt ensures a secure and customizable fit, giving it a leg up when it comes to movability.

And, because of its secure belting feature, this coat can grow with your dog if they are currently a puppy or on a fitness journey. Offered in sizes XS to XL, this coat also comes in four classic winter colors.

$65 at Barbour
maxbone metallic jacket
Maxbone Metallic Arabella Puffer Vest
$75

Trendy yet functional, this metallic puffer by Maxbone was our winner for our 2023 Best In Show List. Easy to take on and off thanks to its snap-on design, this puffer also features a hole at the top for easy leash access. Its eye-catching metallic fabric also makes it the perfect option for those pitch-black afternoon walks, allowing cyclists and motorists to better see your pup. The one downside? This coat is currently sold out in most sizes, though it’s normally available in sizes S to XXL.

$75 at Maxbone

Best coats for small dog breeds

GF Pet Sand Retro Dog Puffer
GF Pet Sand Retro Dog Puffer
$44

This retro puffer by GF Pet is perfect for small dogs, thanks to its extensive size range starting at 2XS. Beyond that, this coat’s unique design, featuring one large space for the front quarters, allows a unique moveability that smaller legs will appreciate. In addition, this coat’s water-repellent features are a must for small, shiver-prone dogs. This option starts at $44 for the 2XS size and is $50 for the small size. If you have a big dog who wants to match your little guy, this puffer is available for $64 in 2XL.

$44 at Amazon
Pendleton Glacier National Park Dog Coat
Pendleton Glacier National Park Dog Coat
$55

This collared fleece option from Pendleton features the brand’s iconic stripes — and quality. Reversible and easy for your dog to move in, this fleece jacket is great for winter wear on the dry side and even lightweight enough for early spring. Available in XS to XL, this jacket is also machine washable.

$55 at Amazon
Ruffwear, Vert Dog Winter Jacket, Waterproof & Insulated Coat for Cold Weather
Ruffwear, Vert Dog Winter Jacket, Waterproof & Insulated Coat for Cold Weather
$100

If you’re looking for both a lightweight and waterproof option, this option by Ruffwear is the ideal choice. Both warm and wearable, this insulated coat is surprisingly bulk-free, allowing for great movability in snow and slush. Available in XXS and up, not even the adjustable leg and waist belts will keep your dog from enjoying their snow day to the max.

$100 at Amazon

Dog jackets with harnesses

FUAMEY Dog Coat With Harness Dog Cold Weather Coats
FUAMEY Dog Coat, Dog Jacket With Harness
$30

Safety is key when it comes to jacket/harness combos, and this reflective option by FUAMEY takes that seriously. Using a combination of fluorescent fabric and added reflectors, this coat balances safety with warmth with its fleece lining and quilted top layer.

One of the best safety features of this coat is that it allows your dog to move freely and adapt to their new harness with ease. Available in sizes XS to XXXL.

$30 at Amazon
Norbi Dog Winter Coat, Dog Jacket Small Dog Coat with Harness Puppy
Norbi Dog Winter Coat With Harness
$29

This reflective option by Norbi is a great comfort-forward option for particular pups. An added fabric flap designed to keep your dog’s fur from getting caught in the secure zipper ensures an easy on/off process. Plus, this coat’s lightweight quilting and body-close design means your pup can run around as much as they want while staying warm. Available in sizes XS to XXL.

$29 at Amazon
AOFITEE Dog Coat, Waterproof Dog Jacket for Winter, Warm Fullbody Dog Snowsuit
AOFITEE Dog Coat Warm Fullbody Dog Snowsuit
$40

Designed for wear in very cold weather or for dogs with very short coats, this full-body puffer by AOFITEE is a must for freezing temps. Water and wind-resistant, this snowsuit and harness combo is surprisingly (and thankfully) easy to get on and off your dog. Note that this coat is available in sizes S to XL; however, this size chart has been adjusted to accommodate only medium dogs in its largest option.

$40 at Amazon

Best warm jackets for dogs

Warm Thermal Quilted Dachshund Coat
Geyecete Warm Thermal Quilted Dachshund Coat
$32

Ideally designed for dogs with longer backs, this quilted coat doesn’t skimp on the details. Featuring a fleece lining and reflective piping, this coat is perfect for chilly evening walks or after-work dog park adventures. Available in sizes XS to XL, this coat also features an adjustable belt perfect for deep-barrel chests.

$32 at Amazon
Hurtta Expedition Parka in pink
Hurtta Expedition Parka, Winter Dog Coat, Beetroot
$80

If you’re looking for an adventure-ready coat, look no further than this parka by Hurtta. This coat is also ideal for colder temps — up to negative 20 Fahrenheit. It also features a highly customizable size range, with sizes based on chest girth (eight inches to 32 inches) and special versions of these sizes for low-rider dogs and dogs with larger necks.

$80 at Amazon
JoyDaog 2 Layers Fleece Lined Warm Dog Jacket for Puppy
JoyDaog Fleece-Lined Warm Dog Jacket for Puppy Winter Cold Weather
$20

This jacket hits the big three Cs: cute, comfy, and cost-effective. But don’t let the price fool you: It also delivers on warmth with it’s quilted design and fleece lining. Its snap buttons also makes taking it on and off a breeze, while allowing for maximum movability during wear. This jacket also comes in an impressive size range, with options ranging from XS-XXXL.

$20 at Amazon

Best waterproof jackets

paikka winter coat
PAIKKA Visibility Winter Jacket Lilac for Dogs
$72

Perfectly purple, this waterproof option by PAIKKA has tons of other great design features. Constructed with 3M™ Thinsulate™ insulation and a secure adjustable waist belt, this coat is designed to keep warmth from getting out, while still allowing for maximum breathability. Even better, this option features reflective strips, making it ideal for walks in wet or snowy conditions. Because of its unique sizing system, make sure to measure your dog to ensure the right fit.

$72 at Paikka
Gooby Padded Vest Dog Jacket
Gooby Padded Vest Dog Jacket
$33

This Gooby jacket boasts both a built-in harness and a waterproof design, and its brand name is just fun to say. Plus, its sleeveless silhouette allows for it to be put on and taken off without fuss — in addition to allowing your dog full range of motion during wear. Available in XS to XL and measured by chest size.

$33 at Amazon

What should you consider when choosing the right jacket for your dog?

When choosing a winter jacket for your dog, prioritize the right fit. Opt for a jacket with insulation, such as fleece or synthetic materials, to keep them warm. Make sure it’s water-resistant and windproof to shield them from rain, snow, and chilly winds. Other factors, such as breed background, age, fur-type, and size are equally important when choosing a coat.

Short-haired breeds with no undercoat, such as Pit-mixes, will need to be suited up more often than longer-haired breeds. So, you might want to prioritize warmth and jackets that are easily maneuvered on and off. For longer haired dogs that might only have to wear a jacket in super chilly temps, consider an option that feels comfortable and movable for your dog.

Remember that frostbite is a risk for your dog, too, so while a coat is essential, keeping them out of extreme temps is also key. “The best way to prevent frostbite in dogs is to limit their exposure to the cold,” veterinarian Dr. Alycia Washington wrote for The Wildest. “Opt to spend time indoors snuggling with your pup instead of braving the cold weather.”

FAQs (People also ask):

Does my dog need a winter coat? 

As a rule of thumb, older and smaller dogs, as well as dogs with a shorter fur type, are more likely to need a jacket than other types of dogs. Signs of cold discomfort in all dogs include shivering, whining, and picking paws up off the ground. 

How should I measure my dog for a jacket?

Each coat manufacturer will tell you to measure your dog differently. However, most coats are measured based on weight or chest size, so you should know your dog’s weight in addition to measuring the circumference of their chest. 

When do dogs grow their winter coats?

In preparation for winter, dogs normally shed their coat in the fall so that they may grow a thicker, warmer coat for winter. Conversely, dogs will shed their winter coat in the spring to make way for a lighter summer coat. 

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Related articles