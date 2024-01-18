The Best Coats for Dogs in 2024
Keep your snow angel warm this winter in these durable options.
This might come as a surprise to some, but your dog’s fur coat isn’t always enough when it comes to braving particularly frosty winters. Sure, we’ve all seen the videos of the Huskies raging at their parents who want them to come inside in negative 20 temps. But if you have a dog who wasn’t bred to race in the snow in literal Siberia, you might want to consider bundling them up. After all, every dog has to go outside at some point or another (if only they knew how to use the toilet during a snowstorm!)
“Dressing your dog for winter weather can make them more comfortable and more willing to head outsider,” behaviorist Karen London wrote for The Wildestopens in a new tab. “Warm-weather clothing may make them willing to stay outside long enough to take care of business.”
Of course, your dog’s outerwear needs are dependent on a few factors including breed, fur-type, age, and more. Shorter-haired dogs often require heavier jackets, while older dogs might benefit from jackets that combine warmth with easy wearability.
Coats should also be selected for different weather conditions and occasions, too. There are those rare winter days that are dry, while others just keep the precipitation coming. In snow, sleet, slush or rain, this guide will help you choose the best winter coats for your dog.
Best winter coats for dogs
Best coats for small dog breeds
Dog jackets with harnesses
Best warm jackets for dogs
Best waterproof jackets
What should you consider when choosing the right jacket for your dog?
When choosing a winter jacket for your dog, prioritize the right fit. Opt for a jacket with insulation, such as fleece or synthetic materials, to keep them warm. Make sure it’s water-resistant and windproof to shield them from rain, snow, and chilly winds. Other factors, such as breed background, age, fur-type, and size are equally important when choosing a coat.
Short-haired breeds with no undercoat, such as Pit-mixes, will need to be suited up more often than longer-haired breeds. So, you might want to prioritize warmth and jackets that are easily maneuvered on and off. For longer haired dogs that might only have to wear a jacket in super chilly temps, consider an option that feels comfortable and movable for your dog.
Remember that frostbite is a risk for your dog, too, so while a coat is essential, keeping them out of extreme temps is also key. “The best way to prevent frostbite in dogs is to limit their exposure to the cold,” veterinarian Dr. Alycia Washington wrote for The Wildestopens in a new tab. “Opt to spend time indoors snuggling with your pup instead of braving the cold weatheropens in a new tab.”
FAQs (People also ask):
Does my dog need a winter coat?
As a rule of thumbopens in a new tab, older and smaller dogs, as well as dogs with a shorter fur type, are more likely to need a jacket than other types of dogs. Signs of cold discomfort in all dogs include shivering, whining, and picking paws up off the ground.
How should I measure my dog for a jacket?
Each coat manufacturer will tell you to measure your dog differently. However, most coats are measured based on weight or chest size, so you should know your dog’s weight in addition to measuring the circumference of their chest.
When do dogs grow their winter coats?
In preparation for winter, dogs normally shed their coat in the fall so that they may grow a thicker, warmer coat for winter. Conversely, dogs will shed their winter coat in the spring to make way for a lighter summer coat.
Rebecca Caplan
Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.
