A Beauty Editor’s Favorite Shampoos — for Dogs
And yes, Gen-Z dogs can still rock side parts.
Over the course of my decade-plus career as a beauty editor, I have tested a mind-boggling number of shampoos. I still never cease to be amazed by how much they can differ — from consistency to scent to suds-satisfaction to the way they leave the hair looking and feeling post blow-dry. As the proud owner of two small dogs, both of whom get washed rather unwillingly in the kitchen sink, I have also been through more dog grooming products than I can count.
And there’s good news: We are living in a golden era. For years, formulations were functional at best, and there was not a lot of attention paid to creating a pleasurable experience for dogs, to say nothing of their human beauticians. Now, however, there are increasingly more advanced and elevated options to properly pamper our grubby little buddies — many of them inspired by the performance-forward and texture-specific haircare one would find in salons, and some from well-known beauty brands you probably have in your own vanity. Here are my favorites.
April Long
April Long is a writer and editor who has contributed to Town & Country, ELLE, Marie Claire, Vogue, Well & Good, and many more publications both print and online. She currently lives in Brooklyn with her husband Will, dogs Gimlet and Pixie, and a semi-feral cat named Watson.
