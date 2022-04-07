The Best Dog Shampoos, According to a Beauty Editor · The Wildest

A Beauty Editor’s Favorite Shampoos — for Dogs

And yes, Gen-Z dogs can still rock side parts.

by April Long
April 12, 2022
A afghan hound standing in the woods with long silky hair.
Less / Adobe Stock
Over the course of my decade-plus career as a beauty editor, I have tested a mind-boggling number of shampoos. I still never cease to be amazed by how much they can differ — from consistency to scent to suds-satisfaction to the way they leave the hair looking and feeling post blow-dry. As the proud owner of two small dogs, both of whom get washed rather unwillingly in the kitchen sink, I have also been through more dog grooming products than I can count.

And there’s good news: We are living in a golden era. For years, formulations were functional at best, and there was not a lot of attention paid to creating a pleasurable experience for dogs, to say nothing of their human beauticians. Now, however, there are increasingly more advanced and elevated options to properly pamper our grubby little buddies — many of them inspired by the performance-forward and texture-specific haircare one would find in salons, and some from well-known beauty brands you probably have in your own vanity. Here are my favorites.

shampoo in a brown bottle
Pride and Groom The Shedder Shampoo
Pride and Groom offers different shampoos and conditioners based on whether your fur baby has actual fur — or hair. This specially formulated, and all-natural, fur shampoo moisturizes both the coat and the skin underneath to minimize dander and, yep, the amount of fluff left behind on your couch.

shampoo with white label
Gerrard Larriett De-Stress Lavender & Chamomile Shampoo
Created by former beauty industry exec Gerrard Larriett in 2012, this brand was one of the first to introduce the idea of using aromatherapy to help soothe anxious dogs during grooming. The no-longer-available rose scent was easily my favorite dog shampoo I have ever used, but the lavender is divine, too — and it really does seem to calm my bath-hating Papillon.

the shampoo in a blue bottle with a white and pink label
AuraPet Rose Shampoo
When Gerrard Larriett discontinued its fabulous rose aromatherapy shampoo, I scrambled to try to find a replacement. AuraPet makes this lovely option, which softens the fur of my wiry terrier and leaves her smelling like roses (and not in a perfume-y way) for days afterwards. The price is right, too.

the shampoo in a clear bottle
Ouai Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo
Maybe the only time the idea of smelling exactly like your dog is a good thing. Ouai — which was founded by Jen Atkin, the Kardashians’ favorite hairstylist — incorporates the same signature scent into its pet shampoo that makes the brand’s human-hair range so addictive. Think: notes of orange, peony, jasmine, and musk, with no parabens, sulfates, or other potential irritants.

the shampoo in a bottle with a dog on the label
Kiehl’s Cuddly Coat Grooming Shampoo
You can’t really go wrong with this one: It suits all coats and textures, it’s pH-balanced so that it won’t strip away essential oils from the skin or fur, it’s only very lightly scented, and the glycerin in the formula helps lock in hydration so that the coat stays soft longer.

the shampoo in a glass bottle
Aesop Animal Shampoo
So elegantly presented that you might want to keep it on display, Aesop’s pet shampoo is formulated to be ultra-gentle. Lemon rind and tea-tree leaf give it a fresh, but subtle scent, and also work to clarify and clean the coat. As a bonus, it can also make a great hand (or body) wash for yourself.

the shampoo with an orange label
Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Shampoo
For dogs who suffer from itchy skin or dermatitis, this cheap-and-cheerful oatmeal-based shampoo helps heal rough, dry patches while also leaving the fur fluffy and well-moisturized. It’s also soap-free, incorporating coconut-derived surfactants and aloe very to provide gentle cleansing sans chemicals.

April Long

April Long is a writer and editor who has contributed to Town & Country, ELLE, Marie Claire, Vogue, Well & Good, and many more publications both print and online. She currently lives in Brooklyn with her husband Will, dogs Gimlet and Pixie, and a semi-feral cat named Watson.  

