Over the course of my decade-plus career as a beauty editor, I have tested a mind-boggling number of shampoos. I still never cease to be amazed by how much they can differ — from consistency to scent to suds-satisfaction to the way they leave the hair looking and feeling post blow-dry. As the proud owner of two small dogs, both of whom get washed rather unwillingly in the kitchen sink, I have also been through more dog grooming products than I can count.

And there’s good news: We are living in a golden era. For years, formulations were functional at best, and there was not a lot of attention paid to creating a pleasurable experience for dogs, to say nothing of their human beauticians. Now, however, there are increasingly more advanced and elevated options to properly pamper our grubby little buddies — many of them inspired by the performance-forward and texture-specific haircare one would find in salons, and some from well-known beauty brands you probably have in your own vanity. Here are my favorites.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Gerrard Larriett De-Stress Lavender & Chamomile Shampoo opens in a new tab $ 12 Created by former beauty industry exec Gerrard Larriett in 2012, this brand was one of the first to introduce the idea of using aromatherapy to help soothe anxious dogs during grooming. The no-longer-available rose scent was easily my favorite dog shampoo I have ever used, but the lavender is divine, too — and it really does seem to calm my bath-hating Papillon. $12 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab AuraPet Rose Shampoo opens in a new tab $ 4 When Gerrard Larriett discontinued its fabulous rose aromatherapy shampoo, I scrambled to try to find a replacement. AuraPet makes this lovely option, which softens the fur of my wiry terrier and leaves her smelling like roses (and not in a perfume-y way) for days afterwards. The price is right, too. $4 at Chewy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Ouai Fur Bébé Pet Shampoo opens in a new tab $ 32 Maybe the only time the idea of smelling exactly like your dog is a good thing. Ouai — which was founded by Jen Atkin, the Kardashians’ favorite hairstylist — incorporates the same signature scent into its pet shampoo that makes the brand’s human-hair range so addictive. Think: notes of orange, peony, jasmine, and musk, with no parabens, sulfates, or other potential irritants. $32 at Sephora opens in a new tab