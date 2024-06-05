Winter is officially behind us, and summer is in full swing — or, in sweet tooth terms, hot chocolate season opens in a new tab has ended and ice cream season has begun. If you’re a dessert-lover whose dog is enviously watching them spoon out bowls of ice cream, rest assured: There’s plenty of frozen goodness to go around.

The sad fact is that dogs shouldn’t eat human ice cream opens in a new tab , because they can’t properly digest dairy products, and they shouldn’t regularly eat foods that are too high in sugar. Plus, some ice cream flavors contain ingredients that are toxic for pups, like chocolate opens in a new tab and raisins. But the good news? Some ice creams are made especially for dogs with pet-safe ingredients, so your pup can still get in on the fun. (Keep in mind, though, that even pup-safe ice-cream is still a sweet treat, and it shouldn’t make up a substantial portion of a pup’s food intake. In general, treats should make up less than 10 percent opens in a new tab of your pup’s daily diet.)

Recently, Van Leeuwen — the iconic ice cream shop known for selling unique flavors like buttermilk berry cornbread opens in a new tab and peanut butter brownie honeycomb opens in a new tab — announced their collaboration with the pup meal subscription service Ollie opens in a new tab . Together, the brands created a peanut butter-and-banana-flavored ice cream that dogs can safely enjoy.

Even better: Van Leeuwen’s not the only brand allowing dogs to get in on the summer snack. Below are the six best pup-safe ice creams your canine BFF can get their paws on this summer.