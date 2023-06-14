26 of the Best Pride Month Accessories For You and Your Dog

This Pride month, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.

June is Pride Month, and in light of *gestures broadly* everything going on right now, the LGBTQ+ community needs support more than ever. So, if your local parade or march is pet-friendly, leash up your pup and get out there.

Keeping your pet’s safety and comfort in mind, you can both dress for the festivities by donning symbolic rainbow accessories. We rounded up the coolest gear — from sandals and shades for you to bandanas and LED collars for your pal — that are sure to bring on the smiles wherever you make an appearance.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Bennett Seashell Fanny Pack opens in a new tab $ 65 Lesbian pet moms rejoice! The perfect lesbian-flag themed fanny pack has landed among us in the form of this Seashell Fanny pack by STATE. Ideal for storing treats, poop bags, and more, this fanny pack is also made from 100 percent recycled polyester. It’s also, like, really, really, cute so feel free to sport it for Pride and beyond. —RC $65 at Maisonette opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Wagwear WagWellies opens in a new tab $ 49 Pride means summer, and summer means two things: hot concrete and puddle-filled walks. These versatile WagWellies by Wagwear are perfect for protecting your dog from both. Available in all the Pride colors (plus fashionable black) and eight sizes, your dog will be sporting these during June and beyond! —RC $49 at Wagwear opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Canada Pooch Resort Terry Hat opens in a new tab $ 25 Planning to bring your pup to any outside Pride festivities? Keep them cool and on theme with this adorable checker bucket hat by Canada Pooch. Available in four sizes from small to extra large, this terry cloth cap, complete with roomy ear notches, is light enough to keep your pup comfortable all summer long. —RC $25 at Canada Pooch opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Bonne et Filou Pride Themed Dog Treats opens in a new tab $ 70 Obviously, brunch is a staple event of any Pride month — and now your pup can participate, too (other than just sitting patiently under your chair waiting for a hashbrown to drop). Now, while you munch on some eggs benny, your pup can enjoy one (or several) of these Pride-themed treats from Bonneet Filou. Plus, with 22 treats and an 18 month shelf life, these snacks can last you and your pup through up to two Pride months. —RC $70 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab NiteHowl LED Safety Dog Necklace opens in a new tab $ 24 If you plan on celebrating after dark, you may already have a flashing LED necklace in the bag. This rechargeable LED collar provides a rainbow-hued ring of light that can be cut to size to fit dogs big and small. It’s designed for your pet’s safety so you don’t lose sight of them — but a parade or crowded gathering is not the time or place to let your dog off leash. —JL $24 at Shop Dog & Co. opens in a new tab