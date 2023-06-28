Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Editor’s Note: Even if your pup doesn’t normally suffer from separation anxiety, Fourth of July fireworks can traumatize the most cool, calm, and collected of dogs. Noise sensitivity opens in a new tab can affect their mental and physical well-being—these effective calming products will allow you to enjoy the holiday and have peace of mind that your pet is safe and sound at home.

When I adopted my toothless Dachshund, Moose, I thought I was prepared for anything. I set up a pee pad on my balcony, got plenty of gum-friendly toys and treats, and already loved him unconditionally. But nothing could prepare me for my biggest hurdle upon adopting him: separation anxiety opens in a new tab .

If left by himself for even a minute Moose would bark, scream, and claw at his crate. Neighbors complained, my roommate fled to her parent’s house, and I was chained to my home for months until we were able to figure out a solution. A year later, I’m happy to report that Moose and I are making major progress with his separation anxiety. I tried every product out there marketed for the condition, so I compiled a list of what actually helped him—and can hopefully help you too. Here are the eight best calming aid for dogs with separation anxiety.

opens in a new tab Kong Classic Dog Toy opens in a new tab $ 12 Leaving your dog with a high-reward treat is often the first thing experts recommend for separation anxiety training. The theory is that a high-reward treat while you’re gone will associate something positive with what is currently a negative experience. Unfortunately, Moose’s anxiety was so extreme that he was far too nervous to even touch the Kong while I was gone. This isn’t uncommon for a dog with intense separation anxiety — especially if they are more praise/people motivated than they are food motivated. This might be a better option for a dog who is more food motivated or has less separation anxiety. $12 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab MateeyLife Treat Lick Mat opens in a new tab $ 23 $ 12 $ 12 Even though the Kong was a bust, I decided a lick mat might be a better solution after reading that licking is a calming activity for dogs. It worked for about 30 seconds more than the Kong (which is to say it worked for 30 seconds). $12 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Smart Pet Love Snuggle Puppy Behavioral Aid opens in a new tab $ 50 $ 40 $ 40 Early on in this training, I realized I would have to get creative. Enter Snuggle Puppy, a stuffed dog that comes with a heat pack and heartbeat accessory designed to calm your dog with companionship. Moose loved it — as a chew toy (or a gum toy, in his case). It quickly went to our toy pile — but did nothing to help his separation anxiety. $40 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab ThunderShirt Classic Anxiety Vest opens in a new tab $ 40.99 The Thundershirt was a game-changer for us in this training. Outside of being left alone, the Thundershirt did a great job of calming Moose down by using compression and pressure to simulate being held or hugged. When left alone, the shirt by itself wasn’t as effective – but combined with other products and techniques it soon became a large part of our training. $40.99 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab ThunderEase Pheromone Calming Spray opens in a new tab $ 17 This diffuser contains a liquid that mimics the pheromones mother dogs emit after giving birth, which is intended to calm her new puppies. The pheromone is marketed as odorless, but does give off a faint rubbing alcohol scent that didn’t really bother me. I was happy enough that it seemed to work and did a fair job of calming Moose both in and out of his crate. However, like the Thundershirt, the pheromones on their own weren’t enough to keep Moose relaxed — but in combination with our other training, they became an important weapon in our arsenal against separation anxiety. $17 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Super Snouts IsoHemp-300 Hemp Oil opens in a new tab $ 55 CBD disbelievers be gone because this ish really works. Like with human CBD, dog CBD is incredibly brand dependent but Super Snouts was a lifesaver for me and Moose. It’s important to note that this CBD does NOT contain any THC or psychoactive components. It’s completely dog safe and is incredibly effective at relaxing even the most stressed pups. The biggest problem we faced was a tolerance issue. After a week or so, Moose started needing more and more CBD to reach the same relaxed state and, after a while, it became completely ineffective. We still use it from time to time — but I’m more careful at how often I’m dosing it out in order to maintain its effectiveness. If your dog’s separation anxiety is related to a temporary change perhaps this can be a more one-and-done solution. Otherwise, it’s still a great tool for relaxing your dog in stressful situations, if used sparingly. $55 at Super Snouts opens in a new tab