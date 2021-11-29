Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Los Angeles-based artist Alana Jones-Mann opens in a new tab is fundamentally altering the intersection between cake baking and design. With a client list ranging from Aidy Bryant to Vans, it’s no wonder her work has gained a lot of attention. Designed thick and colorful like a ’70s shag rug, the pure joy and affection she brings to her craft can be seen (and tasted) in every cake. But Jones-Mann’s enthusiasm for the art of baking is matched only by her love for Ziggy, her young Pug. So what does someone with that level of dedication get for who they’re most passionate about during the holiday season? She gave us her grooviest gift ideas.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out.