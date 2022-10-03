Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

We can’t think of a better addition to our homes than something with our pets’ faces on it opens in a new tab . Whether it’s a custom ceramic opens in a new tab vase, a set of personalized coasters, or abstract wall art, we get as excited about seeing our pets as they do about seeing us. That’s why we’ve rounded up our favorite pet-inspired items, including the embroidered crewneck, monogrammed harness, and hand-crafted candlesticks that simply justifies a splurge moment. Below, the best customizable pet products for holiday gifting.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Laēlap Gaia Personalized Necklace opens in a new tab $ 75 Getting guests to call your pet by their name has never been easier. With Laēlap’s beaded one-of-a-kind necklace, you can forgo the ubiquitous starter nylon collar and get straight to the good stuff. Made with freshwater pearls, Austrian crystals, and Czech beads, all of Laēlap’s materials as sustainably sourced, so they’re safe for the planet and your pup. Note: these custom necklaces are not a replacement for collars and should be worn with a harness while walking your dog. $75 at Laēlap opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Edie Parker Custom Pet Coasters opens in a new tab $ 795 Ever wanted the opportunity to collaborate with iconic fashion brand Edie Parker? Well, now’s your chance! The Edie Parker design team works with you to create the custom piece of your dreams. Starting with mockups, you will be able to choose colors and fonts to create a completely personalized set of coaster, vanity tray, or any of their other offerings. The white glove custom process allows for about a five-to-six week of lead time. $795 at Edie Parker opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Mr. Dog New York Personalized All-Purpose Dog Bowl opens in a new tab $ 105 Make your pet’s bowl truly their own with Mr. Dog’s personalized bowls. Laser cut to your specifications, these bowls stand the test of time — including frequent washing and sun exposure. They’re ergonomically designed, non-toxic, and water tight so they’ll keep you, your pup, and your hardwood floors in good spirits. You can expect about a week turn around on these custom bowls, which makes them ideal for the last minute gifter who always pulls off a thoughtful present. $105 at Mr. Dog New York opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab ZoZo’s General Custom Ceramic Candleholder opens in a new tab $ 125 Picture this: It’s a cozy fall night, you’re at home, curled up with your pup under a blanket watching Hocus Pocus 2, and you’re wondering how to complete the seasonal ambiance. You reach for a candle, but not the Black Flame Candle — a tapered candle sticking out of a candle holder designed in the likeness of your pet. Name a more perfect evening; we’ll wait. FYI: Each litter of custom ceramics has about a six-to-eight week yield time before they’re ready to be taken home. $125 at ZoZo’s General opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Happy and Polly Pet Custom Portrait Glass Painting opens in a new tab $ 90 Having a personalized painting of your cherished pet residing in your living space is too good of an opportunity to pass up. A painting where they look like angels beamed down from the heavens (even if they recently ate a bunch of scraps off the kitchen floor and promptly threw it up on your rug)? Even better. Each handmade portrait takes about 45 to 60 days total, so order now to get yours in time for the holidays. $90 at Happy and Polly opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab C. Bonz Custom Pet Portrait Classic Crew Pullover with Mini Embroidery opens in a new tab $ 225 Your cat or dog may wear their heart on their sleeve, but now you can wear their face on your chest, which is pretty cool, too. This ultra-soft cozy crewneck with custom pet portraiture warms hearts in more ways than one. Perfect for fall and holiday gifting, splurging on a personalized gift for your pet-obsessed friend or family member is a great way to spread some cheer. Lead times may take up to three to four weeks. $225 at C. Bonz opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab House Dogge Customizable Wool Binky Toy opens in a new tab $ 20 Looking to show your pup a little extra love this holiday season? Treat them to a monogrammed toy that they can chew through in their own time. Made with non-toxic and eco-friendly materials, this customized gift the perfect way to show your pup the same care and consideration that they show you on the daily. $20 at House Dogge opens in a new tab