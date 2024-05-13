It’s Memorial Day, which means it’s time to get outside, fire up the barbecue, and, as always, spoil your pet. Whether they’re in need of an American-flag patterned bandana, a new frisbee to throw around on their first beach day of the summer, or a plush bed to lounge in after the festivities, your pet deserves a gift this weekend.

And there’s no better time to shop from a pet brand that makes their products in the United States. It’s not just on-brand for the holiday; shopping as locally as possible is an effective way to minimize your carbon footprint, making it a more sustainable choice. Below are some of our favorite brands producing American-made pet products.