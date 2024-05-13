8 Made-in-the-USA Pet Brands to Shop This Memorial Day · The Wildest

8 Made-in-the-USA Pet Brands You’ll Want to Support This Memorial Day

Plus, scaling back on international shopping is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

by Sio Hornbuckle
May 22, 2024
Dog wearing patriotic bandana outside.
Courtesy of @thefoggydog

It’s Memorial Day, which means it’s time to get outside, fire up the barbecue, and, as always, spoil your pet. Whether they’re in need of an American-flag patterned bandana, a new frisbee to throw around on their first beach day of the summer, or a plush bed to lounge in after the festivities, your pet deserves a gift this weekend.

And there’s no better time to shop from a pet brand that makes their products in the United States. It’s not just on-brand for the holiday; shopping as locally as possible is an effective way to minimize your carbon footprint, making it a more sustainable choice. Below are some of our favorite brands producing American-made pet products.

the foggy dog gingham bandana
The Foggy Dog

The Foggy Dog is best known for their iconic dog bandanas — but that’s far from their only offering. The brand also sells collars, leashes, harnesses, bow ties, pet beds, and many more top-notch products for your pup.

The Foggy Dog’s products are handcrafted in the USA by family-owned manufacturing companies. And their commitment to sustainability doesn’t stop there — each dog bed and toy is stuffed with 100 percent recycled fiber made from plastic bottles. Whenever possible, The Foggy Dog uses recycled materials and repurposed fabrics. Plus, The Foggy dog gives one pound of dog food to a rescue shelter in the U.S. for every purchase. 

Shop The Foggy Dog
botanical bones flower power
Botanical Bones

Botanical Bones treats use plant-based, nutrient-dense, superfood-filled recipes to keep pups feeling their best. Each treat is made with organic and human-grade ingredients. “I’m a big believer in food as medicine,” founder Rachel Meyer told us. “I’ve struggled with anxiety and insomnia throughout my life, and superfoods and adaptogens (plants that have been found to help manage stress and maintain balance) supported me through those thing.”

Botanical Bones dog treats are made locally in Asheville, North Carolina. Each month, they donate a portion of their profits to a rescue partner. They’ve donated over $10,000 to date.

Shop Botanical Bones
Jax & Bones Bumble Terra Lounge Bed
Jax & Bones

Jax & Bones beds are stylish, durable, and super sustainable. Each bed is filled with Sustainafill, which is made of recycled scraps and bottles — with this technology, Jax & Bones is able to divert 250,000 plastic bottles from landfills each year. Jax & Bones beds are handcrafted in Los Angeles.

“The fact that we produce our pet beds here in Los Angeles is very important to me,” founder Tina Nguyen told us. “It might cost a little bit more, but it’s also helped me create jobs for over 30 local team members. To me, sustainability is not just about sourcing sustainable products or reusing materials. It’s really thinking about the environment and its people.”

Shop Jax & Bones
west paw toppl toy
West Paw

West Paw is a B-Corp certified company based in Bozeman, Montana; since their start in 1996, West Paw has been committed to making eco-friendly pup products. Their Zogoflex toys are completely recyclable, their Seaflex toys are made from a mix of zero-waste Zogoflex and recycled ocean-bound plastic, and their bed and plush-toy filling is made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

West Paw treats are super eco-friendly, too. “We use the heart, liver, and lungs of bison, beef, and turkey to help ensure that these healthy proteins that the Earth put a lot of resources into growing don’t go to waste,” founder Spencer Williams told us. “We also focus on humanely raised, sustainably sourced, U.S.-origin, natural ingredients across the board. They’re better for the dog and better for the farm animal.”

Shop West Paw
Big Barker orthopedic dog beds
Big Barker

Big Barker was created when the founder’s own pup suffered from hip dysplasia. The foam dog beds are designed by experts to evenly distribute large dogs’ weight and eliminate uncomfortable pressure points — with clinically proven results. The beds are ultra-durable and machine-washable.

Each Big Barker dog bed is made locally by furniture craftsmen in Delaware and Pennsylvania. Big Barker also regularly donates their dog beds to animal shelters and working dogs.

Shop Big Barker
mr. dog glass bowl
Mr. Dog

Mr. Dog was founded by Matthew Morris after a long, successful career in fashion. The products are incredibly chic, created to elevate any room’s interior with timeless, classic designs. Morris collaborates with artists and craftspeople in the New York area to make toys, beds, bowls, and more.

“I wanted to create a much more exclusive assortment where we controlled the design and the manufacturing,” Morris told us. “And within the States, there are such amazing artisanal factories — small though they might be — and I really wanted to support them.”

Shop Mr. Dog
Kingboy
Kingboy

Kingboy designs dog beds with a focus on sustainability. Each component of their beds are required to be made up of at least 50 percent recycled materials, and they’re designed to be super long-lasting. The beds’ foam fill is recycled from furniture manufacturers who would otherwise send their leftovers to a landfill. The fabric, piping, zippers, labels, and thread are made from 50 percent recycled water bottles. The fabric is waterproof, stain-resistant, and super cozy for your pup.

Their recycled fabric is made by a woman-owned business in Massachusetts, the inserts are made in Illinois, and the covers are made by a family-owned business outside of St. Louis.

Shop Kingboy
merci collective catnip
Merci Collective

Merci Collective products incorporate healing crystals into sustainable, high-quality, everyday pet products. The vast majority of their products — including fabric toys, wear accessories, grooming line, and catnip products — are made in the USA. Their crystal bottles are imported internationally from manufacturers who share their values of sustainability, fair wages, and worker safety.

“[It’s important to me that] from A to Z, we are doing it in a mindful way and with the right intentions,” founder Chani Ronez told us.

Shop Merci Collective

Sio Hornbuckle

Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.

