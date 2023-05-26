Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching a Pet Apparel Line
Take your pet’s style to an Eleven: two collections launch in July.
In case you didn’t think Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the otherworldly Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things, wasn’t an otherworldly entity herself, she’s added another hyphenate to her already stacked resume. In the past several years, the 19-year-old actress has become a star outside the Stranger Things universe with roles in Enola Hughes and its sequel, Enola Hughes 2 and recently got fans’ attention with her recent engagementopens in a new tab to Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son.
Plus, Brown hasn’t let her career pigeonhole her. Later this year, she’ll release her first novel, Nineteen Stepsopens in a new tab, based on her family history. And she’s already dipped her toe into the celebrity skin care craze with Florence by Millsopens in a new tab. And now she’s taking on pet care. Her next frontier under Florence by Mills will be a full pet accessoriesopens in a new tab and apparel line, which will launch two collections, starting in Julyopens in a new tab.
In a press releaseopens in a new tab, Brown, mom to eight pets, addressed this next step for her brand: “I wanted to extend all that Florence by Mills stands for to a very important part of my life, my beloved pets. My brand is about encouraging young women to positively embrace their individuality and what makes them unique.”
In partnership with Kanineopens in a new tab, the line will include apparel like rain coats and hoodies, accessories like collars and leashes, and home products like toys and bowls. Samuel Wong, CEO of the Kanine Group, which launched during COVID, says thatopens in a new tab Brown is a very involved partner for the collection. “Because Millie is passionate about her pets, she was very hands-on in the design and creation of the brand.” While there aren’t images yet of the July collection, one can assume that it’ll take a cue from Brown’s own lauded sartorial skillsopens in a new tab.
She originally launched opens in a new tabFlorence By Mills in 2019, named after her great-grandmother who lived life to the fullest. It features clean beauty products that are not animal tested. And a portion of the brand goes to a charityopens in a new tab in honor of Brown’s friend Liv who died of leukemia. Mostly recently, in 2022, Florence by Mills launched an apparel line with About Youopens in a new tab.
The members of Brown’s pet family include five dogs, two cats, and a rabbit named Eeyore. Besides that, she is a devoted animal-rights activist who regularly showcases pets on her Instagram through Joey’s Friendsopens in a new tab, a foster agency that matches dogs to their homes. She also fosters animals, telling Netflix’s Tudumopens in a new tab last year that at one point she was fostering 13 cats and found homes for all of them. Earlier this year, she adopted a new dog, Pepperoniopens in a new tab, from Bravo’s Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dogsopens in a new tab to add to her wily crew.
Brown has said that her menagerie of pets started with Eeyore, who comes with her everywhere, and was the blueprint for her pet family. She told Tudumopens in a new tab that “Eeyore came first, so all the dogs had to adapt to Eeyore.” As for the cats, Eeyore appears to have joined their ranks. “He became an indoor rabbit. He’s litter-trained. He’s completely like a cat. He wants to be on his own, but then he’ll come up for a cuddle.” And her devotionopens in a new tab to her petsopens in a new tab is of course, highlyopens in a new tab documentedopens in a new tab on her Instagram.
Like the skincare line, the new pet line will donate to animal welfare causesopens in a new tab. But the bottom line goes back to Brown’s love of animalsopens in a new tab in general when deciding to create this. “I strongly believe that this dedication to life and love should also extend to my passion for pets, so that they too can feel cozy, special and appreciated.”
