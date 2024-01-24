22 Best Amazon Products for Pets—According to Reviewers

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Browsing Amazon, with its endless pages of possibilities, can be an amazing way to procrastinate chores, work, or just life in general. But when you’re actually on a mission to find just the right product that’ll make your life a little easier (no impulse buys here!), all that searching and scrolling can be pretty daunting. That’s why we’ve put together a comprehensive list of Amazon’s top-rated products for savvy, busy, decisive pet parents. Below, the top 22 products Amazon reviewers recommend most.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Potaroma Flapping Bird opens in a new tab $ 16 Even the pickiest cats are obsessed with this rechargeable, catnip-stuffed cat toy, which chirps and flops around like a real bird. “My kitty can be rather indifferent to the ‘usual’ cat toys and I wasn’t sure if she would even care about this toy,” one reviewer says opens in a new tab . “When I gave her her new toy and it began chirping and flapping its wings she was immediately obsessed. The toy is very solid and durable. If your cat has a strong hunting instinct and enjoys toys that move or which they can chase, such as lasers, I strongly recommend this toy.” $16 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Musher’s Secret Dog Paw Wax opens in a new tab $ 26 There’s a reason Musher’s is so renowned. Originally created to resist the Canadian winter subzero temperatures, the dog paw balm has become a saving grace for pups from all regions — especially those living in climates with both hot and cold extremes. Need a rave review to drive home the purchase? “I purchased this because my dog was obsessively licking her right front paw,” one reviewer says opens in a new tab . “When examined, it was very rough and with small cracks. I put this on all of her paws every other day for about five to six days, and it seems to have almost completely healed the bad paw.” $26 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Rocco & Roxie Stain and Odor Eliminator opens in a new tab $ 19 Maybe the greatest in a long line of cat parent woes is the issue of cats peeing indoors — on rugs, bedspreads, furniture, and literally anything expensive. That’s why we encourage anyone who is acclimating a new kitty to their home or potty training to invest in a good odor remover. And they don’t come much more effective than Rocco & Roxie. One reviewer wrote: “Almost instantly, the smell of pee and cat spray went away! All of my hours upon hours of cleaning over the last months hadn’t even touched these spots from a smell standpoint and with one spray of this cleaner the smell in each part of my house — was gone — it was that easy!” $19 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab SmartyKat Catnip Toys opens in a new tab $ 5 Is your cat unimpressed by every purchase you’ve ever made for them? These catnip toys are a safe bet that your latest present won’t totally flop with your cat. From one reviewer opens in a new tab : “This is one of the very few toys my cat actually plays with. He does not like any wand toys or toys that make any noise, so you can see how difficult it is picking toys out for him! After trial and error we found these, and he loves them. He gets so excited when we give him a new one from the package. I would recommend it especially if your cat has specific toy preferences.” $5 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Vet’s Best Dog Toothbrush and Enzymatic Toothpaste Set opens in a new tab $ 12 We’re all actively trying to avoid showing up to the vet only to be handed a bill for $1,000-plus. One of the sneaky ways that pet care adds up is in dental-cleaning costs, which is why the internet touts tons of preventative measures to help avoid (or at the very least subsidize) these exorbitant fees. One highly recommended product to combat plaque build up is a solid toothbrush/paste combo. “I’ve been using this on my 10-year-old dog (Brittany) for three weeks, and it’s already worked amazingly,” one reviewer opens in a new tab says of the Vet’s Best combo. “I use it every morning on her and today, the black buildup under her gums literally just fell off/peeled away. I’m definitely going to continue using it and can’t wait to see how it looks in another three weeks!” $12 at Amazon opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Gonicc Pet Nail Clippers opens in a new tab $ 16 A common pet parent stressor is the time-to-trim-the-nails dance. Once you get tired of following your pet from room to room as they try to hide under the furniture, there’s hardly any energy left to get the job done. Especially when your tools aren’t up to snuff. One Amazon reviewer opens in a new tab says it best: “I’d been having a hard time finding sturdy and easy-to-use nail clippers. I saw all the reviews on this one and figured I’d give it a try — my poor Boxer had Cardi B nails. Five minutes after we got the package, we opened it and cut all her nails. It took probably, at most, two minutes, and her nails were finally trimmed. I sing the praises of this product.” $16 at Amazon opens in a new tab

The reviews for this article have been edited for length and clarity.