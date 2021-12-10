This super simple recipe makes 30 to 40 cubes, enough to last the summer. Feel free to add other tasty items like raspberries and strawberries, or any other dog-friendly superfood opens in a new tab . Store these treats in the freezer to use all summer long.

DIRECTIONS

1. Melt peanut butter in microwave for about 30 seconds.

2. Place all of the ingredients including the softened peanut butter into a blender, mixer, or food processor and blend well (until smooth).

3. Pour the blended food into silicone mold or ice cube trays.

4. Freeze until firm, typically overnight.

5. Pop out of the mold, and let your dog enjoy.

Note: You can use a basic ice cube tray but we prefer to use a silicone mold for easier cube removal, plus the creative shapes. We used a standard sized Le Dogue silicone dog treat mold for this recipe but the mini-size is available on Amazon or any silicone dog treat mold will work.