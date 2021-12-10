Simple Frozen Yogurt Treats for Dogs · The Wildest

A Tasty Frozen Yogurt Treat to Keep Your Dog Cool

Made with yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and banana, they're sure to make your dog drool.

by Analisa Quintero
July 13, 2021
Frozen dog treats in the shape of bones and paws.
Denise / Adobe Stock
When the weather turns warm, your dog craves a cool, tasty treat as much as you do. Instead of letting them steal a bite of your ice cream, give your dog these easy-to-make frozen yogurt treats. Made with yogurt, peanut butter, honey, and banana, they're sure to make your dog drool. Scroll for the recipe!

Frozen Yogurt Treat for Dogs

This super simple recipe makes 30 to 40 cubes, enough to last the summer. Feel free to add other tasty items like raspberries and strawberries, or any other dog-friendly superfood. Store these treats in the freezer to use all summer long.

INGREDIENTS

4 cups yogurt (plain, non-fat if needed)

½ cup creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons honey

1 ripe banana, mashed

Silicone mold or ice cube tray

DIRECTIONS

1. Melt peanut butter in microwave for about 30 seconds.

2. Place all of the ingredients including the softened peanut butter into a blender, mixer, or food processor and blend well (until smooth).

3. Pour the blended food into silicone mold or ice cube trays.

4. Freeze until firm, typically overnight.

5. Pop out of the mold, and let your dog enjoy.

Note: You can use a basic ice cube tray but we prefer to use a silicone mold for easier cube removal, plus the creative shapes. We used a standard sized Le Dogue silicone dog treat mold for this recipe but the mini-size is available on Amazon or any silicone dog treat mold will work.

Illustration of food bowlDog

analisa-quintero

Analisa Quintero

Analisa Quintero is a public policy analyst and dog lover by day, video game enthusiast and cat lady by night.

