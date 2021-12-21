Jonathan Adler & Simon Doonan’s Dog, FoxyLady, Tells All

The potter-designer and author-TV star couple’s sassy rescue pup reveals her home décor secrets, favorite reality TV shows, and what she’s getting her dads for the holidays.

Potter and designer Jonathan Adler opens in a new tab and his husband, writer, TV personality, and fashion commentator Simon Doonan opens in a new tab , are about as fabulous as it gets — Adler is the founder of his own eponymous design company opens in a new tab while Doonan is a prolific author (his latest, Keith Haring opens in a new tab , is available now from Laurence King Publishing) and expert judge on the hit NBC series Making It opens in a new tab , starring Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. But it is the pair’s precious (and precocious) pooch, FoxyLady, who is the real star of the family. The Wildest sat down with the pampered pup to find out all about her life of luxury and what it’s like to be the sun at the center of Doonan and Adler’s solar system.

Let’s start at the beginning! How did the three of you meet?

It was at the North Shore Animal League. I had been practicing my most provocative pose for weeks and, well, I guess it worked!

A dog as beautiful and beguiling as you, how could they resist? Which of them is your favorite, though? (There’s always a favorite!)

I’m not withholding with my affection: it goes to whoever fed me last. Usually Simon.

How do you tell them apart?

It’s easy! One is always in clay-splattered white jeans and the other is always in a floral Liberty shirt.

Do they do any tricks?

Jonathan is a beast behind the pottery wheel and Simon churns out books like he’s competing with Danielle Steele. I don’t know if those count as tricks, but it’s what they’ve got.

What about you? Do you do any tricks?

I’m too busy being cute to work.

Makes sense. You don’t want to spread yourself too thin. Any plans for the holidays?

We’re all heading to Palm Beach. It’s a tradition. So. Much. Sun.

What about gifts — are you angling for anything in particular?

A haircut at a proper salon. Monsieur Doonan’s stylings are…inventive, but I’m ready for my classic coiffure to return.

Have you decided what you’re getting them?

For Jonathan, a new Ed Hardy steering wheel cover so that he can tell his blue SUV apart from all the other blue SUVs in the Publix parking lot. For Simon, I’m torn between a vintage Hermes scarf or a portrait of me by Mimi Vang Olsen opens in a new tab .

Tough choice! Are you up to date on all your vaccinations?

Of course — it’s my duty as a citizen!

What about your daddies? Have they had all their shots?

See above!

Your daddies both have such fabulous design flare. What’s your favorite room in the house?

I hope he’s not reading this, but I like to spend my day wherever Simon is writing. It’s usually the bedroom on Shelter Island or the dining table in Palm Beach. Yes, I’m multi-residential.

How do you feel about tchotchkes?

When it comes to home décor, I prefer to add my patina to rugs.

Do your daddies ever dress you up? Do you like it? What’s your favorite outfit?

Three words: no, no, and no.

What fashion mistake do you wish humans would stop making?

Wearing fur, duh.

What is the key to good style?

Love what you love, unapologetically.

What human trend do you hope never comes back?

Handshakes and air kisses. I’m a touch-with-your-eyes kind of gal.

What do you do to relax?

Stretch out in the sun.

Do you fetch?

Not reliably. If you catch me in the right mood, and my tennis Bolly is right there, then we can talk.

Wait, are you secretly a jock?

More like secretly dating a jock.

So you’re seeing someone? Do tell!

Yes. @PepeTheHound opens in a new tab is the third handsome man in my life.

Oh, he’s quite the looker — congratulations! Read any good books lately?

The Heirs opens in a new tab by Susan Rieger and a draft of Simon’s latest book.

And what are you watching right now?

Whatever reality show is the most gruesome. Love me some “Lockup!”

If you could destroy one thing belonging to your daddies, without consequence, what would it be?

I’m a lover, not a fighter!

Do you prefer your food wet or dry?

Dry, like Simon’s jokes.

Cats: for or against?

Can’t be bothered.

What about squirrels?

We’re getting warmer.

What do you do when your daddies step out of line?

Add a little spritz of glitz to the carpet. You’re welcome!

What is your favorite fashion era?

The swinging ’60s!

Do you have any puppies?

Not that I know of.

What do you wish your dads would just stop doing already?!

Two words: baby voice.

Annoying, to be sure, but understandable. I mean, just look at you! You’re precious.