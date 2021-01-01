Rainy day? These activities will keep your dog (and you!) from going stir crazy.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

If you’ve got a dog like mine, getting them out of the house during the cold winter months is tough. On rainy days? Forget about it. They look at you with pleading eyes while hunkering down for fear they might melt. Once I eventually get my dog outside, they do their business and run right back inside.

So, during the winter months, in order to keep my dog (and myself) from going stir crazy, I’ve learned a few indoor agility opens in a new tab ideas from fellow dog lovers.

Here are some strategies I use to keep my dog busy when it's too cold/rainy/snowy to play outdoors.

Create An Indoor Obstacle Course

This is a great way to keep your dog active. Start by creating a course that works in your home safely — for example, you could have your pup: tunnel through a cardboard box, jump around pillows, and then jump through a hula hoop. It’s important to start slowly, adding one obstacle at a time, until you can safely build up to five or six steps.

At my house, we typically use a few items for obstacle courses:

Old couch cushions: We’ve kept a set of 6 (rather large) cushions from a previous IKEA couch and allow our kids and dogs to play with them. They make great tunnels and landing pads because they are large and sturdy.

Cardboard boxes: The big ones are great for tunnels, and the small ones are perfect for dogs to jump over.

Poofs: When we feel like adding a bit of challenge, we add in a poof. Floor poofs are small floor pillows that can be used as a stool. They’re smaller than the couch cushions, so they are a bit more difficult to land on.

Get your fix of The Wildest We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet. Enter email address Submit icon Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Again, use what you have — pillows and rolled-up blankets work well, too. You can use this time to help your dog explore new surfaces and textures. Think: rough doormats, aluminum foil, silicone mats, or even walking across cardboard.

Once you’ve set up some obstacles, have your dog start at the beginning. You can encourage them by leading them through the exercise with a treat opens in a new tab . Just as with any training, start slow, and once it clicks, you can add in a verbal cue. Above all else, remember to have fun and celebrate every success with a treat.

Try Indoor Boot Camp

If your dog is not one for agility, consider doing a basic training boot camp opens in a new tab . Indoor training is the perfect time to shore up your dog’s skills by practicing important behavior cues like come, stay, and leave it. So don’t waste the opportunity!

Play the Game "Toy Search"

Other fun indoor games include canine nose and hide & seek, but what if you mix it up a bit? Try playing a variant on these with a game called "toy search." Here's how:

Start with your dog in the sit position.

Next, place a toy on the floor.

Once you release your dog, reward them for getting the toy.

Do this a few more times before adding in a verbal cue. With a bit of practice, your dog will be able to search for toys farther away and even under other objects.