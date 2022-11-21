This Fred Segal x Maxbone Collab Is Quintessential LA

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Iconic SoCal shop Fred Segal is partnering with Maxbone on a four-piece canine capsule collection available at both locations — just in time for winter in LA. The collection retails for $50 to $260 and includes a bed, blanket, sherpa-lined jacket, and Maxbone’s signature Go! With Ease bundle.

Denim, which has been at the heart of the Fred Segal brand since they opened their first store in 1961, features prominently in the collection. The bed, which comes in three sizes, has a washable, upholstery-grade denim cover and is lined with super-soft chenille. It has a plush, fibre-topped-foam inner cushion that zips into the bottom of the bed, securing it in place and making it perfect for dogs with a tendency to dig or chew up removable cushions.

When Parisa Fowles-Pazadro founded Maxbone over six years ago, she was looking for a way to bridge the chasm between Petco and luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Goyard. The first item she created was a bed for her English Bulldog, Macintosh, which cost her a whopping $1000 to produce. Fortunately, her collaboration with Fred Segal is significantly more cost-effective; made in Canada, the bed retails for between $180 and $260, depending on size.

The collection also includes a Fred Segal take on Maxbone’s bestselling Go! With Ease bundle, which includes two pouches for treats and other supplies, a hands-free webbing leash, and fabric harness. It is rendered in dark indigo denim and accented with luxe brass hardware and retails for $125. There’s a machine-washable blush pink blanket that’s perfect for the car or the couch. And, of course, there’s the super-cute co-branded sherpa-lined denim jacket, ideal for chilly days and general canine coziness.

Fowles-Pazadro, who worked in fashion before founding Maxbone, never thought she’d be the kind of person to dress her dog up in little outfits — “I thought it was sort of tacky” she said. But she changed her mind when she noticed her own dog, Macintosh, shivering all the time and found that clothes had the added benefit of keeping his shedding in check during long rides the car. The jacket retails for $50 and is even reversible, giving you some extra bang for your hard-earned buck.

Fred Segal x Maxbone is only available for a limited time, so go get yours before it’s too late!