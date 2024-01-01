Meet Our Expert Collective
Marvel had the Avengers. Ocean had his Eleven. And 90s kids had the Spice Girls. We figured we’d create our own dream team. So, we searched across the many different areas of pet care to form a supergroup of experts: The Wildest Collective. They are here to offer advice, review content, and help make sure we always stay on point.
Nicole Ellis, CPDT-KA
Celebrity Dog Trainer & Author
Certified professional dog trainer. Horse mom. World traveler. Nicole Ellis can teach an old dog — or bear, or tiger, or leopard — new tricks. She has crossed the globe to train exotic animals. Nicole also works as a celebrity dog trainer on The Pack (Amazon Prime) and travels to hospitals and nonprofit orgs with her rescue dog, Maggie, to perform and educate.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Robert Haussmann, CPDT-KA
Certified Dog Trainer & Founder of Dogboy NYC
Certified dog trainer and behavior consultant. Co-founder of Dogboy NYC. Possible secret Dr. Dolittle? (Our words, not his.) Robert helps pets and their parents navigate city life with creative, practical, and humane training methods. He’s especially good at helping pups feel safe and overcome their fears, anxieties, and subway-grate phobias.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Dr. Lindsey Wendt, DVM, CVA, CVFT, CCRT
Licensed Veterinarian and Founder of Crystal Lotus Veterinary Care
Lifelong animal lover. SoCal native. Certified in acupuncture, physical rehabilitation, and Chinese food therapy. When it comes to healing animals, Dr. Wendt is thinking beyond convention. Her journey with her dog Nala’s health inspired her to open Crystal Lotus Veterinary Careopens in a new tab, where she provides well-rounded, customized care that gets creative and goes outside the mainstream.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Hannah Shaw
Activist & Author
Educator. ASPCA Cat Advocate of the Year. New York Times bestselling author. Hannah Shaw, a.k.a. @kittenxlady, has amassed her 1.2 million Instagram follows from providing her expert kitten-rescue tips. She travels the country teaching kitten-care classes and runs the nonprofit Orphan Kitten Club, which takes on challenging cases of kittens who would otherwise be euthanized.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Dave Coast
Registered Holistic Nutritionist. Creative. Eco-conscious dog dad. Dave Coast is helping humans and pets alike to be as healthy, happy, and sustainable as possible. His work has been featured in GQ, Out, Mother Jones, VeryWell, Apartment Therapy, The Manual, Outside magazine and more. You can keep up with his new IGTV series, Climate Chats, on Instagram.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Lauren Singer
Entrepreneur & Environmental Activist
Blogger. Lifelong New Yorker. Founder of two companies designed to promote sustainable home living. Lauren Singer rose to fame for fitting all the waste she collected throughout a year into one 16 ounce mason jar. Ever since, she has dedicated herself to giving everyone else the tools to do the same. Her company The Simply Co.opens in a new tab sells sustainable laundry products, and her later venture, Package Freeopens in a new tab sells zero-waste kits that make eco-friendly living easier.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Henry Friedman
Nomad, rescue advocate, and #Vanlife aficionado Henry Friedman was living in a converted cargo van when he and his brother set off to bring Finn, an adopted stray, from New York to California. By the time Finn’s adoptive family changed their minds, Friedman had already fallen in love with him. Now, Friedman and Finn travel everywhere together and document their adventures on @KeepingFinnopens in a new tab to raise awareness and funds for dog rescue.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Jess Rona
Celebrity Groomer & Owner of Jess Rona Grooming
Katy Perry’s dog groomer. Dog mom to Chupie and Meemu. Director of notable canine actors in Tegan and Sara music videos. Jess Ronaopens in a new tab does it all. She’s an author, actress, Haute Dog opens in a new tabjudge, and (of course) groomer to the stars with a cult following in LA. Want to know more? Get a glimpse into her life with her new book, Groomed.opens in a new tabLearn Moreopens in a new tab
Sophie Gamand
Photographer & Animal Advocate
Dog photographer. Empathetic storyteller. Tireless advocate. Sophie Gamand is changing the world one camera click at a time. She travels around the world to shine a light on dogs in need. Through her social media following and photo exhibitions, she has helped find homes for hundreds of her canine muses and raises funds for rescue organizations.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Cristin Tamburo, CFTBS, CAFTP
Certified Feline Behavior Consultant & Founder of The Cat Counselor
Known as “The Cat Counselor.” Certified Feline Behavior Consultant. LA cat rescuer. Cristin is on a mission to reduce the number of cats sent to shelters for behavior issues. And she’s got plenty of expertise to help make a difference. Plus she’s the fearless leader of a seven-cat brood. So, yeah, we trust her feline judgment.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Dr. Tierra Price, DVM
Licensed Veterinarian & Founder of the BlackDVM Network
Shelter medicine vet. Childhood fish mom. Founder of the Black DVM Networkopens in a new tab, a community to help vet professionals learn and grow. Dr. Price may be a recent graduate, but she’s already proving to be a leader in her field by connecting and inspiring Black vets, technicians, students, and clients alike.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Dr. Hunter Finn
Integrative Veterinary Expert
Veterinary expert. Lifelong dog fanatic. TikTok icon. Dr. Hunter Finn is bringing his stellar professional animal knowledge to everyday social media scrollers through his engaging TikTok account, @dr.hunterfinn. Offline, he’s the owner of Pet Methodopens in a new tab, a fear-free pet clinic in McKinney, Texas, and dog dad to three rescues.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Dr. John Iovino, DVM
Licensed Veterinarian and Digital Health Associate Veterinarian at Kinship
Brooklyn born and raised. Botany enthusiast. Six-year vet pro, with six pets to match: a bearded dragon, a ball python, two tortoises, a turtle, and a 10-year-old terrier. When he’s not hanging, Dr. Iovino is focusing on his many areas of interest, including education, preventative care, and sharing his expertise on our Ask a Vet toolopens in a new tab.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Dr. Zay Satchu, DVM
Chief Veterinary Officer + Co-Founder of Bond Vet
Founder of Bond Vetopens in a new tab. Big animal kid. Former Dubai-based falcon specialist. Yes, we have some questions about that last one, too. And with nearly two decades in the animal health world, Dr. Zay has pretty much all the answers. Today, she’s focusing on making the vet field a more sustainable and positive place.Learn Moreopens in a new tab
Brian Taylor
Owner of Harlem Doggie Day Spa & Creator of The Pup Relief Tour
Banker-turned-pet groomer. Former child Pit Bull rescuer. The Dogfather of Harlemopens in a new tab, and the founder of Harlem Doggie Day Spaopens in a new tab. Brian is all about providing cage-free boarding, daycare, and grooming. And during the pandemic, he took his skills on the road with the Pup Relief Touropens in a new tab to offer free services to pet parents in need.Learn Moreopens in a new tab