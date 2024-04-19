The Best Mother’s Day Gifts for Dog Moms · The Wildest

Skip to main content

21 Mother’s Day Gifts That Dog Moms More Than Deserve

Custom pet portraits, adorable sweaters, self-care essentials for both mom and pup, and more.

by Sean Zucker and Rebecca Caplan
Updated April 22, 2024
Collage: Amanda Gomez
The letter "W" from the Wildest logo

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

They say that becoming a mother is the greatest gift on earth. They are also usually explaining why they forgot to send flowers on Mother’s Day. By all accounts, being a mom is equally exhausting and rewarding — and let us not forget about dog moms in this appreciation shuffle. As a symbol of the warmth, sacrifice, and love humankind is capable of, moms deserve more than a bouquet of flowers once a year (though, the pet-friendly flower bouquets we picked out are pretty nice).

We rounded up the most creative gift picks to show gratitude to the dog mom in your life, from custom pet portraits to matching designer cardigans to self care essentials for both mom and pup. Also, seriously — do not forget the flowers this year.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Katie Kimmel Custom Dog Vase
Katie Kimmel Custom Dog Vase
$375

Katie Kimmel is a consummate dog mom. In fact, much of her wedding was even dedicated to showcasing her love for her pups, she shared with us in 2022. “My wedding was a big making-art-about-my-dogs outlet. I’ve got a disco ball of my dog Pony’s head right now that I’m not quite sure what to do with, but it was a lot of fun.” If that doesn’t prove her pet devotion, these beautiful custom pieces absolutely will. —Sean Zucker

$375 at Katie Kimmel
Chamberlain Coffee social dog brew
Chamberlain Coffee Social Dog Cold Brew
$16

Founded by Gen Z poster child and coffee lover Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee is certainly the cutest new coffee brand on the market. Thankfully, the coffee itself is just as good as the packaging, making this Social Dog brew the perfect gift for the caffeine connoisseur/dog mom in your life. —RC

$16 at Chamberlain Coffee
Little Beast strawberry sweater
Little Beast Ella x Lisa Says Gah Strawberry Sweater
$65
$45

This adorable sweater is the perfect choice for fashion-forward pet parents. Lisa Says Gah, the vintage-inspired Gen-Z favorite brand, partnered with Little Beast to create some truly stylish (and cozy!) options for dogs. The matching human counterpart is currently sold out, but you can sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock — just in case the dog mom in your life gets jealous of their pooch’s new look. —SH

$45 at Little Beast
two plants in terracotta pots
The Sill The Pet-Friendly Bundle
$146
$114

Dog Mom meets Plant Mom with this pet-friendly plant bundle from The Sill. Carefully curated to be safe for pets of all kinds, this bundle includes a parlor palm, along with the Peperomia obtusifolia. Even better, the bundle ships free, and all plants are guaranteed to arrive in perfect condition — or The Sill will replace them for free. —RC

$114 at The Sill
2 gold cat rings and a silver dog ring
Caitlyn Minimalist Custom Pet Portrait Ring
$29
$22

This custom ring by Caitlyn Minimalist legit captures some of the most minute details of your dog’s face — it would be creepy if it wasn’t so cute. Scour your dog mom’s jewelry box to determine if she would prefer her pup in 18 karat gold, sterling silver, or rose gold and make sure to send in a clear, face-forward photo of her dog. —RC

$22 at Caitlyn Minimalist
Susan Alexandra Merry Dog Collar
Susan Alexandra Dog Collar
$98

Susan Alexandra once told us that she believes dogs are truly magical. While they may only be intended for decorative purposes and not for actual walking, these colorful collars may be one of the most Instagram-worthy pet accessories you can buy. Give the dog mom in your life the gift of social media clout. —SZ

$98 at Susan Alexandra
How to Deal: With Fear, Failure, and Other Daily Dreads
“How to Deal: With Fear, Failure, and Other Daily Dreads”
$15

Even four years since March 2020, we all have lapses in our abilities to simply deal with daily life. Add in the responsibility of caring for a pup who relies on you and some days may seem overwhelming. In this hilariously relatable collection of comics and motivations, illustrator Grace Miceli is essentially putting her arm around you and saying, “We’re all struggling, but at least your dog’s cute.” —SZ

$15 at Amazon
Just Fred puffy weekend tote in black
Just Fred Weekend Dog Tote
$240

The Just Fred Weekend dog tote is perfect for carrying around your pet without sacrificing style. It’s water-repellant, sturdy, cushioned, and cozy for your pup’s comfort — and made with 100 percent vegan leather. Just Fred also uses their influence (and profits) to advocate for senior dogs and is partnering with Badass Animal Rescue in Brooklyn to help encourage senior dog adoptions — so this purchase will be great for your favorite dog mom and for pups in need. —CM

$240 at Just Fred
Urban Oasis Crystal-Infused Water Bottle
Merci Collective Urban Oasis Crystal-Infused Water Bottle
$72

While many cities are quickly doubling down on their dog-friendliness by offering communal water bowls at parks, outside of restaurants, or near hiking trails, the unfortunate truth is that these tend to house bacteria and other toxins your pet should surely avoid. The more expected truth is that many dog moms — with their superhuman preparedness — are probably aware.

However, they may not be aware of this solution, so give them a pleasant surprise for once — contrary to what their dog usually spontaneously presents on the carpet. Made of 100 percent eco-friendly and non-toxic materials, this bottle from Merci Collective features a selection of hand-picked healing crystals stationed in the middle to help promote better energy and uplift mental and physical health. —SZ

$72 at Merci Collective
Custom Pet Portrait Pillow
HelenPennyShop Custom Pet Portrait Pillow
$234

Whether you like unique pet-inspired decor, want to always feel your dog’s presence on the couch, or just think it’d be cute to watch your pup question their own reality while looking at a pillow that perfectly resembles their likeness, these custom pieces have you covered. —SZ

$234 at Etsy
stacked ceramic bowls in white
Franca NYC Finca Dog Bowls
$48

If the dog mom in your life is a neutral design-loving, microplastic-hating queen, consider these beautiful ceramic dog bowls from Franca. Select from minimalist-yet-playful patterns like “Uma” or “Tatas,” among other cheeky prints. All bowls are handmade in New York City and come in small and large sizes. —RC

$48 at Franca NYC
shiba inu claw clip
Bella Vita Shiba Hair Claw
$18

Ideal for keeping the curtain bangs at bay during long walks and/or chaotic home-grooming situations, the claw clip is lowkey the essential dog-mom accessory. So, if your dog mom of choice enjoys both funky and functional accessories, consider this adorable Shiba Inu-shaped hair claw from Parisian brand Coucou Suzette. —RC

$18 at Bella Vita
Le Puzz love is in the hair dog puzzle
Le Puzz Love Is In the Hair Dog Puzzle
$32

In the glitzy and glamorous world of tabletop puzzles, Le Puzz is kind of the new It Girl on the scene. Pup and puzzle girlies will think the “Love Is In The Hair” puzzle is a riot, not to mention the perfect activity for a night in with their own glam dog. —RC

$32 at Le Puzz
Nordic Ware Dog Treat Pan
Nordic Ware Dog Treat Pan
$23

Does the dog mom in your life love to bake? Does their pup like treats? You’re bound to answer yes to at least one of those questions, so this should fit the bill. —SZ

$23 at Food52
P.L.A.Y. Blooming Buddies Collection
P.L.A.Y. Blooming Buddies Collection
$60

Let’s be real: Dog moms, like human moms, are always more concerned about their children’s happiness, even on Mother’s Day. Throw this bundle in the pile of gifts to keep their pups happy while you (hopefully) shower them with other items on this list. —SZ

$60 at P.L.A.Y.
Rescue Dog Soy Candle
Scripted Fragrance Rescue Dog Soy Candle
$42

If there wasn’t enough to already love about candles, this one donates 10 percent of all purchases to shelters. You could say it... lights my fire. —SZ

$42 at Scripted Fragrance
One Hope Pet Lover Set
One Hope Pet Lover Set
$35
$28

If there’s one thing that unites moms of all forms, it’s a love of wine. This set not only offers your choice of vino but also has a bandana, collapsible bowl, and toy for your pup. —SZ

$28 at One Hope
pink crewneck sweatshirt with dog embroidery
C. Bonz Magical Moments Custom Pullover
$265

We became obsessed with C.Bonz’s custom embroidered sweaters a couple of falls ago, when we sat down to chat with founder and designer Celine Benz. A fave among celebs like Hilary Duff, Lil Wayne, and Lady Gaga, C.Bonz is perfect for the haute couture homebody. Put the pup’s name above their photo or do something a little different like Duff chose to do while working with Benz:

“I did a portrait of [Duff’s] two chickens on her Goyard bag,” she told us in 2022. “She sent the bag back to me after one of the chickens died, and we added ‘RIP,’ so now it says, ‘RIP Delores.’”

Maybe keep it a little lighter this time, but here’s a reminder to have some fun with your C.Bonz gift. —Rebecca Caplan

$265 at C. Bonz
bedding
Slashop Pet Hair Resistant Bamboo Sheet Set
$221
$166

Dog moms deserve a good rest. Slashop is proving that bedding can simultaneously be elegant, functional, and sanitary — especially for pet parents. Their line of fur-resistant bedding is the perfect solution for shedding cats and dogs. Within the cloth is a hybrid blend of bamboo, eucalyptus, and aerogel, each of which presents its own unique benefits. And each set is available in a slew of Instagrammable muted colors. —Hilary Weaver

$166 at Slashop
red bag with a dog inside it and "Stella" on the bag
Lands’ End Canvas Tote Pet Carrier
$48

The TikTok girlies cannot get enough of the customizable Boat and Tote by Lands’ End —and now the dog-toting girlies can enjoy it, too. Customize this durable canvas tote with a pup’s name or, as the TikTokers do it, a funny descriptor. This writer is particularly tempted to embroider one with the words “Frito Toes” on it, but feel free to steal it for your bag. —RC 

$48 at Land’s End
Justine Osborne Original Dog Art
Justine Osborne Paint My Dog Prints
$51

Artist Justine Osborne sketches and oil paints beautiful black-and-white dog portraits — available on canvas, in a frame, or embossed onto a variety of ceramics from mugs to diffusers. —SZ

$51 at Justine Osborne

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker

Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

Related articles