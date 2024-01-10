The 18 Best Dog Puzzle Toys That Keep Your Pup Engaged · The Wildest

18 Best Interactive Dog Puzzle Toys

Let the games begin.

by Marisa Meltzer
Updated January 10, 2024
Dog looking for treats in an interactive dog puzzle toy
Lenti Hill / Adobe Stock
It’s a classic scenario: You’re trying to focus on an important task — like cooking, working, or catching up on Survivor — and your pup is wanting all the attention…all the time. If you have a restless dog with a lot of energy to burn, dog puzzle toys and brain games are a great solution.

“Many dogs are under-stimulated and under-exercised...or pretty bored. They don’t have phones or watch TV,” says Stacy Alldredge, certified dog trainer, behaviorist, and founder of Who’s Walking Who. Dog puzzles and “interactive toys are a great way to give your dog something to do. They’re also a way for kids to do something with a dog that doesn’t make them mouthy and jumpy.”

Types of interactive and puzzle dog toys

In addition to the mental stimulation that a dog gets from interacting with a puzzle toy, playing and chewing releases feel-good chemicals in the brain, which keeps dogs happy, busy, and using up energy. Dog puzzles and interactive toys come in a variety of styles and skill levels that any dog can benefit from.

  • Durable treat dispensing balls are popular for solitary play. The dog rolls around the ball to release food.

  • Slow-feeder food cubes and pyramids, such as Kong and Fable Pets, require dogs to knock over the treat dispenser to get food.

  • With chew-puzzle toys, dogs need to chew and manipulate the toy to extract their reward.

  • Treat-puzzle games are interactive dog toys that require pups to flip open doors and lift compartments, using their paws and nose to find the hidden treats.

If your dog needs encouragement, make the toys more appealing by rubbing something tasty on them, such as peanut butter. When you first introduce your dog to puzzle toys, make it easy for them to get the treats, then gradually increase the difficulty so that they learn how to extract the food. Otherwise, your dog may get frustrated, leading to the opposite of what is intended through enrichment and mental stimulation.

Choosing the best puzzle toy for your dog

Not all toys are the same, and not all dogs will respond to the same toys. If your dog needs activity, try a treat game that slowly dispenses treats or kibble while they chase it around the house (preferably away from where you’re working). “Some dogs will eat out of a puzzle toy but not out of a bowl,” Alldredge says. If your dog does not have that problem, but rather is such a fast eater that they make themselves sick, try a snuffle mat that replicates foraging behavior and slows mealtime down. If your dog needs confidence building, try a simple puzzle game and gradually work them up to more difficult ones.

“A few years ago, I bought one of every dog puzzle game on the market,” Alldredge says. “And wow — some of them, like the Nina Ottosson ones, were so hard to figure out!” Puzzle toys aren’t just for puppies, either. “The biggest mistake people make is forgetting that adult dogs need entertainment, too.” Below, the top 18 best dog puzzle toys. Let the games begin!

18 best interactive dog puzzle toys

fable the game
Fable Pets The Game
$55

The high-design accessory brand’s first foray into puzzle toys holds 1 1/2 cups of food, making this one ideal for fast eaters who need a side of stimulation — both mental and physical.

$55 at Fable Pets
the paw feeder in three colors
PetDreamHouse 2-in-1 Slow Feeder & Lick Pad
$22

If your pup has a habit of scarfing down their food and regurgitating it, you may be in need of a lick pad. This lick pad is tons of fun, plus helps keep their dinnertime excitement from turning into a two-part affair.

$22 at Barks N Rec
the interactive dog puzzle toy in yellow and blue
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Tornado Puzzle Game Dog Toy
$20
$12

Using 12 hidden compartments and three dog-bone covers, the latest from cult-favorite dog brand Outward Hound allows pet owners to adjust the toy’s difficulty to meet their pup’s needs. Just getting started? No problem. With this toy, it’s easy to work up to more advanced dog puzzles.

Nina Ottosson, the mastermind behind this toy, is all about exercising your pup’s brain with the help of puzzles. “My goal is for dogs and their owners around the world to have fun with my products,” Ottosson told The Wildest. “I call them ‘games’ because the owner and the pet are supposed to play together, which strengthens the bond between them.”

$12 at Amazon
the tennis ball toys in different colors
Wild One Tennis Tumble Toy
$29

This Wild One toy is ideal for the dog who has chewed more tennis balls than Rafa Nadal has seen in his life. It’ll help slow the destruction process by keeping the object of your pup’s affection just out of reach, offering a satisfying reward when they finally wriggle it free.

$29 at Wild One
awoof snuffle mat
AWOOF Snuffle Feeding Mat
$16

This snuffle mat is perfect for pups who want a little extra mental stimulation at dinnertime. Just scatter treats or kibble throughout the felt mat and watch them explore.

“Snuffle mats are a great way to provide enrichment and entertainment by helping dogs use their amazing sense of smell to find the hidden food. Sniff-based mental stimulation can help promote overall relaxation in dogs, as well,” veterinary behaviorist Dr. Valli Parthasarathy told The Wildest.

$16 at Amazon
west paw toppl toy
West Paw Designs Toppl Assorted Color Dog Toy
$26

While this toy may seem small enough for a pup to conquer, its inner ridges keep pets from accessing their kibble without putting in the time and effort to unlock it. It’ll tucker your dog out and requires some serious concentration as they work to access their well-earned reward.

$26 at Petco
red rock toy
Ruffwear Gnawt-a-Rock Toy
$25
$13

This favorite is ideal for larger pups who enjoy gnawing on everything from chair legs to couch cushions to — more appropriately but not great — tennis balls. Its irregular shape allows your pup to nose it around for hours and never tire of it.

$13 at Ruffwear
iDig mat
iDig Stay
$100

For super energetic pups, the iDig is where it’s at. This toy allows pet parents to hide treats and kibble under the flap, so pups can let out some of those zoomies by digging their way to the prize.

“Diggers need to dig,” trainer and The Wildest Collective member Nicole Ellis told The Wildest. “I often hear frustration from pet parents about their dogs digging in the yard, couch, and on the bed. Dogs naturally love to dig; it’s an innate desire. Instead of reprimanding your dog(s) for digging, give them somewhere to dig. And yes, even cats love this toy!”

$100 at Amazon
Lambwolf baguette
Lambwolf Baguette
$32

We had you at “baguette,” right? It gets even better. This adorable nosework toy by Lambwolf is ideal for enrichment, with two large squeakers and four pockets for hiding treats.

$32 at Lambwolf
West Paw Qwizl Tough Treat Dispensing Chew Toy
$22

For dogs who benefit from a more complicated treat-dispensing, scent-releasing toy, this is it. It also works as an added layer of complication for games of fetch.

$22 at West Paw
Outward Hound Nina Ottosson brick toy
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game Dog Toy
$20
$16

This intermediate level two design by Nina Ottosson includes additional obstacles and step combinations. It’s perfect for extra curious pups.

$16 at Amazon
red wobbler interactive kong toy
Kong Wobbler Interactive Treat Dispensing Dog Toy
$20

Kongs are less about solving a puzzle than keeping a dog busy. Fill this toy with your pup’s favorite treats, and they can bat it around for a fun interactive experience that will help keep their separation anxiety at bay when you leave the house.

“From puppies to seniors, everyone can enjoy a Kong,” Ellis added. “Studies have taught us that licking and chewing help release stress in dogs, and the Kong helps achieve that while allowing your pup to have fun. It also helps our dog get some mental enrichment and learn to settle and focus on something.”

$20 at Amazon
toy shaped like carrot
Petstages Treat-Dispensing Interactive Dog Toy
$15
$6

Let’s face it, half the toys we buy for our pets are because they’re just downright fun to look at — and this Petstages carrot toy is no exception. It’ll massage your pup’s gums and help remove plaque while keeping them entertained and out of trouble, which is a win-win if we’ve ever heard of one.

$6 at Amazon
interactive feeder in blue and white with kibble
PetDreamHouse Spin Interactive Slow Feeder
$30

This very pretty slow feeder will stimulate your pup’s mind and also slow their roll while they feast upon their dinner.

Behaviorist Karen London weighed in on why she loves slow feeders for pups: “My favorite way to keep dogs from scarfing down their food too quickly is to use a dog food puzzle or slow feeder dog bowl that is specific to this purpose ... Not only does this slow down their eating, but it also provides mental exercise and gives dogs valuable experience being persistent and handling a bit of frustration. Never a bad thing, right?”

$30 at Barks N Rec
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush
$23

Squirrels and squeaks: two things that endlessly fascinate our dogs, together at last! You stuff the squeaky squirrels in the tree, and your dog’s job is to hunt all six of them down in a kind of hide and seek.

$23 at Amazon
omega tricky ball
Omega Paw Tricky Treat Ball
$17

This “tricky” treat ball lives up to its name. All you have to do is insert your dog’s favorite treats into the ball, and then let your pup have at it. They’ll push, roll, and paw the ball until the food falls out of the single hole. The simple design makes for hours of fun for your dog.

$17 at Walmart
BarkBox Super Chewer Box
$49

This subscription box is made for dogs who love to chew. Beyond meaty chews and full-size bags of treats, these come with two fluff-free, ultra-durable toys, such as a treat-dispensing acorn. Did we mention they’re themed?

$49 at BarkBox
Ethical Pet Durba-Brite Treat Ball
$9

The internal maze of these colorful globes slowly dispenses treats, preventing boredom, and slowing down digestion.

$9 at Amazon

Marisa Meltzer

Marisa Meltzer has contributed to The New York Times, Vogue, Vanity Fair, and is the author of This Is Big: How the Women Who Founded Weight Watchers Changed the World (and Me). She lives in New York City with her dog Joan.

