Pet-Friendly Lodges to Visit With Your Pup
If you’re looking for a place to disconnect, these secluded lodges offer gorgeous views and cozy digs.
Open space, quiet mornings filled with bird song, the cozy comfort of pine paneled walls and rag rugs— there’s something about bunking in a classic lodge or cabin that can really flip that relaxation switch. When you’re ready to go on a getaway and really get away from it all, take a trip with your pup to one of these rustic wilderness lodges.
Paradise Valley, Mont.
Chico Hot Springs Resort and Day Spaopens in a new tab sounds a lot more posh than it is. In fact, this Old West lodge, nestled in the foothills of the breathtaking Absaroka Mountain Range, is more swinging door than Golden Door, with a down-home hospitality that extends liberally to dogs — plus, it’s hard to argue with natural, mineral-rich hot springs outside your back door. From $97, plus $20 per pet per stay.
Lostine, Ore.
The 1950 hunting outpost turned-craftsman getaway Minam River Lodgeopens in a new tab is a seasonal rustic hotel only open from June to October — accessible only by an eight-mile hike, horse, or charter plane. This secluded lodge sits in the 360,000-acre Eagle Cap Wilderness which offers 535 miles of scenic trails, open meadows, wood-fired sauna, hot tub, and river access. Accommodations are available within the lodge, outside cabins and in tents. Limited space for pets is available at an additional $45/night with dog food included. From $395.
Lyme, N.H.
Loch Lyme Lodgeopens in a new tab has no telephones or televisions, no video arcade, no hot tubs, no air conditioning, no microwaves and no bar with nightly entertainment — nothing to come between you, your pup, 120 acres of fields and woodlands, the lake (with a special canine swimming area) and the picturesque Connecticut River Valley. From $180.
Grand Marais, Minn.
You and your dog can sniff around the pristine Northwoods and/or canoe a few of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes from your base in the piney cabins at Gunflint Lodgeopens in a new tab on the north shore of Lake Superior. From $185, plus $25 per pet per night fee.
Frostburg, Md.
Pet parents will love the forest view cabins at Savage River Lodgeopens in a new tab near the Savage River State Forest. The great old-world lodge, with its 700 acres of trees, giant Frisbee field and fresh-baked dog biscuits, is the stuff of canine dreams. From $265, plus $30 per pet per night (dogs in cabins only).
Shenandoah National Park, Va.
As national parks go, this one is rare: dogs are allowed on nearly all of its 500 miles of trails. It’s a perfect place for you and your pup to soak up the quintessential American lodge experience at Big Meadows Lodgeopens in a new tab, which the Civilian Conservation Corps built with stones cut from Massanutten Mountain in the late 1930s. From $195, plus $30 per pet per night (up to two pets).
Cameron Woo
Cameron Woo was co-founder, publisher, and art director of The Bark magazine.
