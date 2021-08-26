Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Open space, quiet mornings filled with bird song, the cozy comfort of pine paneled walls and rag rugs— there’s something about bunking in a classic lodge or cabin that can really flip that relaxation switch. When you’re ready to go on a getaway and really get away from it all, take a trip with your pup to one of these rustic wilderness lodges.

Paradise Valley, Mont.

Chico Hot Springs Resort and Day Spa opens in a new tab sounds a lot more posh than it is. In fact, this Old West lodge, nestled in the foothills of the breathtaking Absaroka Mountain Range, is more swinging door than Golden Door, with a down-home hospitality that extends liberally to dogs — plus, it’s hard to argue with natural, mineral-rich hot springs outside your back door. From $97, plus $20 per pet per stay.

Lostine, Ore.

The 1950 hunting outpost turned-craftsman getaway Minam River Lodge opens in a new tab is a seasonal rustic hotel only open from June to October — accessible only by an eight-mile hike, horse, or charter plane. This secluded lodge sits in the 360,000-acre Eagle Cap Wilderness which offers 535 miles of scenic trails, open meadows, wood-fired sauna, hot tub, and river access. Accommodations are available within the lodge, outside cabins and in tents. Limited space for pets is available at an additional $45/night with dog food included. From $395.

Lyme, N.H.

Loch Lyme Lodge opens in a new tab has no telephones or televisions, no video arcade, no hot tubs, no air conditioning, no microwaves and no bar with nightly entertainment — nothing to come between you, your pup, 120 acres of fields and woodlands, the lake (with a special canine swimming area) and the picturesque Connecticut River Valley. From $180.

Grand Marais, Minn.

You and your dog can sniff around the pristine Northwoods and/or canoe a few of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes from your base in the piney cabins at Gunflint Lodge opens in a new tab on the north shore of Lake Superior. From $185, plus $25 per pet per night fee.

Frostburg, Md.

Pet parents will love the forest view cabins at Savage River Lodge opens in a new tab near the Savage River State Forest. The great old-world lodge, with its 700 acres of trees, giant Frisbee field and fresh-baked dog biscuits, is the stuff of canine dreams. From $265, plus $30 per pet per night (dogs in cabins only).

Shenandoah National Park, Va.