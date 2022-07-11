Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

When you’re visiting a new city and seeking reccos for the best local haunts, from coffee shops and cocktail bars to boutiques and boutique hotels, look no further than a local. And if you’re traveling with your pup opens in a new tab , pet-friendly spots are kind of key. For Austin, Texas — where thousands of millennials decamped during the pandemic — Meghan Adams opens in a new tab is that local. The fashion and lifestyle blogger behind Style for Breakfast opens in a new tab , co-creator of Influencing in Color opens in a new tab , and dog mom to Frenchie, Felix, may be based in Houston, but her go-to weekend getaway is Austin opens in a new tab . Below, she shares her top five spots, including a bungalow-style hotel, dog park/beer garden hybrid, and must-stop shop.

1. Hotel San Jose

“Looking for a place to stay in the middle of the lively South Congress neighborhood? Look no further than Hotel San Jose opens in a new tab . It’s the cutest little boutique hotel, located smack in the middle of everything that you can walk to on SoCo. It’s such a cool spot — you’ll get to hang with some locals there by grabbing Frosé by the pool in the summertime. You might even get to catch a few live music shows in the courtyard lounge if you’re lucky.”

2. Neighbors

“A coffee shop and a dog park opens in a new tab ? The perfect weekend combo! Enjoy the shaded patio with your coffee in hand while your pup runs around and plays with other local pups in the off-leash play area of Neighbors opens in a new tab . If you’re an Austin local, you can become a member with unlimited access, or if you’re just visiting town you can enjoy a day pass for $12. We love that the park is supervised by an employee who also gives the dogs treats while turning it into a mini training session (make sure to say hi to Lamar!). One thing to note: all dogs must be spayed/neutered opens in a new tab and up to date on shots opens in a new tab .”

3. Yard Bar

“Brews, food, and the perfect place to hang with your pup? This place is bringing all of the dogs in ATX to their yard. Yard Bar opens in a new tab is the place to keep your four-legged bestie happy and entertained. This was for sure one of Felix’s favorite stops. The best part (other than the off-leash dog park)? There’s a snack menu just for them featuring canine meatballs (made of chicken, celery, carrots) and Felix’s favorite — All Dogs Go to Heaven Ice Cream made of peanut butter and Greek yogurt opens in a new tab . It’s the perfect treat to keep your pet cool in the summer opens in a new tab heat.”

4. Hotel Magdalena

“The new, hip Hotel Magdalena opens in a new tab is a sister property of Hotel San Jose, also located near the heart of South Congress on Music Lane. We stayed here and one of the things we loved the most is that the pups get special treatment. For $50, you can add a Pamper Your Pet package to your booking, and the hotel will provide a dog bed, bowl, treats, and a ball for them to keep. There is also a specialty dog room-service menu if your bestie wants an extra few snacks! Make sure to also visit the Summer House restaurant opens in a new tab on the hotel property as well.”

5. Neighborhood Goods

“Neighborhood Goods opens in a new tab has just landed in Austin’s newest Music Lane shopping development on the iconic South Congress Avenue. You can shop for everything from apparel and beauty/wellness to home and travel accessories opens in a new tab , and, of course, goodies for your doggies.”

Other Dog-Friendly Spots in Austin

“Craft coffee bar with outdoor patio and courtyard for pets.”

“A sports/dining/entertainment destination.”

“The most popular destination for outdoor shopping/dining/entertainment.”

“A park with an off-leash area for dogs to play and a nice view of downtown.”

“This is such a cool place that is coming to ATX soon. Sadly, it doesn’t open until this fall.”