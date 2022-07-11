Meghan Adams’ Favorite Dog-Friendly Spots in Austin
The fashion and lifestyle influencer’s picks for pet-friendly hotels, dog parks, beer gardens, and boutiques.
When you’re visiting a new city and seeking reccos for the best local haunts, from coffee shops and cocktail bars to boutiques and boutique hotels, look no further than a local. And if you’re traveling with your pupopens in a new tab, pet-friendly spots are kind of key. For Austin, Texas — where thousands of millennials decamped during the pandemic — Meghan Adamsopens in a new tab is that local. The fashion and lifestyle blogger behind Style for Breakfastopens in a new tab, co-creator of Influencing in Coloropens in a new tab, and dog mom to Frenchie, Felix, may be based in Houston, but her go-to weekend getaway is Austinopens in a new tab. Below, she shares her top five spots, including a bungalow-style hotel, dog park/beer garden hybrid, and must-stop shop.
1. Hotel San Jose
“Looking for a place to stay in the middle of the lively South Congress neighborhood? Look no further than Hotel San Joseopens in a new tab. It’s the cutest little boutique hotel, located smack in the middle of everything that you can walk to on SoCo. It’s such a cool spot — you’ll get to hang with some locals there by grabbing Frosé by the pool in the summertime. You might even get to catch a few live music shows in the courtyard lounge if you’re lucky.”
2. Neighbors
“A coffee shop and a dog parkopens in a new tab? The perfect weekend combo! Enjoy the shaded patio with your coffee in hand while your pup runs around and plays with other local pups in the off-leash play area of Neighborsopens in a new tab. If you’re an Austin local, you can become a member with unlimited access, or if you’re just visiting town you can enjoy a day pass for $12. We love that the park is supervised by an employee who also gives the dogs treats while turning it into a mini training session (make sure to say hi to Lamar!). One thing to note: all dogs must be spayed/neuteredopens in a new tab and up to date on shotsopens in a new tab.”
3. Yard Bar
“Brews, food, and the perfect place to hang with your pup? This place is bringing all of the dogs in ATX to their yard. Yard Baropens in a new tab is the place to keep your four-legged bestie happy and entertained. This was for sure one of Felix’s favorite stops. The best part (other than the off-leash dog park)? There’s a snack menu just for them featuring canine meatballs (made of chicken, celery, carrots) and Felix’s favorite — All Dogs Go to Heaven Ice Cream made of peanut butter and Greek yogurtopens in a new tab. It’s the perfect treat to keep your pet cool in the summeropens in a new tab heat.”
4. Hotel Magdalena
“The new, hip Hotel Magdalenaopens in a new tab is a sister property of Hotel San Jose, also located near the heart of South Congress on Music Lane. We stayed here and one of the things we loved the most is that the pups get special treatment. For $50, you can add a Pamper Your Pet package to your booking, and the hotel will provide a dog bed, bowl, treats, and a ball for them to keep. There is also a specialty dog room-service menu if your bestie wants an extra few snacks! Make sure to also visit the Summer House restaurantopens in a new tab on the hotel property as well.”
5. Neighborhood Goods
“Neighborhood Goodsopens in a new tab has just landed in Austin’s newest Music Lane shopping development on the iconic South Congress Avenue. You can shop for everything from apparel and beauty/wellness to home and travel accessoriesopens in a new tab, and, of course, goodies for your doggies.”
Other Dog-Friendly Spots in Austin
Lucky Lab Coffee Co.opens in a new tab
“Craft coffee bar with outdoor patio and courtyard for pets.”
The Pitchopens in a new tab
“A sports/dining/entertainment destination.”
South Congressopens in a new tab
“The most popular destination for outdoor shopping/dining/entertainment.”
Zilker Parkopens in a new tab
“A park with an off-leash area for dogs to play and a nice view of downtown.”
Muttsopens in a new tab
“This is such a cool place that is coming to ATX soon. Sadly, it doesn’t open until this fall.”
Mount Bonnellopens in a new tab
Penny Backer Bridge Overlookopens in a new tab
Meanwhile Brewingopens in a new tab
