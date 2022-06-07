Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Few of us may ever get the chance to live in a home designed by the Eameses or Frank Lloyd Wrights of the world, but thanks to Pets So Good opens in a new tab , we can give our pets the canine (and feline!) equivalent. Based out of New York and developed in collaboration with rising design houses in South Korea, Pets So Good creates modern, minimalist pet houses, beds, bowls, and accessories that are as luxurious as they are understated.

“We’ve always been passionate about the pet household and thoughtfully integrating it with the spirit of creative, easy design – without sacrificing quality. That’s why all the products we carry are imported from South Korea — a creative mecca we call our second home,” said Pets So Good co-founder Sally Choi. “South Korea’s pet industry has grown exponentially in the past decade and there are companies designing and producing amazing products that enhance the life of our loving pets and their owners.”

Courtesy of Pets So Good

Take their Deauville Pet House opens in a new tab : Made of powder-coated steel and a light plywood, the unusual slanted roof is quite unlike any other pet house on the market. Measuring in at roughly two feet long and deep, the Deauville pet house is scarcely larger than a typical bed or crate, yet it makes a much classier statement in the home. Plus, it’s not merely an indulgence to please pet parents: the interior cushion’s antibacterial microfiber fabric keeps pets cool during hot days and warm during cold nights. The angular design is especially pleasing to any pets that enjoy burrowing or have a penchant for small spaces. Cutouts in the steel on each side of the miniature building make it easy for parents to peek inside and allow for ample light to float in, too.

Courtesy of Pets So Good

A sort of mix between the deliciously neutral world of Kim Kardashian’s Axel Vervoodt-designed home opens in a new tab and the infamous fainting couches of the Victorian era opens in a new tab , the Linden Dog Day Bed opens in a new tab is similarly stylish. The addition of side and backrests to this bed makes it a perfect choice for any dog who loves scratching along the sides of or nuzzling into furniture, while a velcro bottom prevents pups from accidentally pulling the bed off of its frame when at their most rambunctious. Though the piece is certainly pricy, the wooden base and high-density foam of the cushion ensure its lasting quality.

Courtesy of Pets So Good