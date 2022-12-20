Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Shinola might have started out as a watch brand, but since launching their first timepiece in 2013, the company has expanded into leather goods, apparel, accessories, jewelry, bicycles, and audio gear. In 2018, they even opened their own hotel near their offices in downtown Detroit. And now: pets!

Shinola’s debut pet collection, like most of their products, is designed and assembled in the USA. It ranges in price from $55 for a small logo sweater to $360 for a large “Kuddle Bed” and almost all the pieces feature Shinola’s signature stripes in fall-friendly shades of ochre, cream, and navy.

There is a nylon webbing collar, which is available in four sizes and comes with a tag you can customize with your pet’s name and your phone number for an additional fee. There’s also a matching nylon webbing leash, two acrylic knit logo sweaters, and two extra cozy, reversible jackets with thick, Berber fleece on one side and a 100 percent cotton navy liner on the other. Berber fleece also appears in the collection’s curated range of beds and pillows in the form of removable and machine-washable zip-on covers.

The collection was created in collaboration with the Carolina Pet Company opens in a new tab , which is based in Prosperity, SC and manufactures the majority of its goods locally. Carolina Pet Company beds are stuffed with high-loft, 100 percent recycled fiber — every pound of which keeps 20 plastic bottles from ending up in landfills (over 33 million bottles in total since the company launched in 2007).

The Carolina Pet Company also makes pet beds for Pendelton, which provides the wool felt for Shinola’s bags and home accessories. Synergy!