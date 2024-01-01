Pet Behavior & Training · The Wildest

Skip to main content

Behavior

Training a dog? Deciphering a cat tail twitch? We’ve got expert tips for the wackiest of behaviors.

Golden retriever puppy upside down playing with a mans hands and attempting to play bite.
behavior

How to Train a Puppy Not to Bite

Those little razor teeth are no fun.

basic obedience & training

Learn how to teach your pet basic obedience from the pros: potty training, crate training, even litter box training. Plus, how to find a professional trainer.

Side view portrait of black young woman playing with cute Shih Tzu dog and doing dog training.

Here’s your guide to how treats can help as your new pup is learning all the things.

A woman with two playful dogs running after her.

The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.

Woman teaching her dog how to stay.

The first rule of thumb for you: patience.

View More basic obedience & training ArticlesArrow

Most Popular

behavioral issues

Dog barking? Cat scratching? Our experts have tips to help all sorts of behavior and aggression issues so your pet can earn that “good boy!” (or girl).

A woman with two playful dogs running after her.

The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s pro tips for getting a hyped-up dog to chill out.

Golden retriever puppy upside down playing with a mans hands and attempting to play bite.

Those little razor teeth are no fun.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

As a behaviorist, the South Dakota governor's actions horrify me for several reasons.

View More behavioral issues ArticlesArrow

Get your fix of The Wildest

We promise not to send you garbage that turns your inbox into a litter box. Just our latest tips and support for your pet.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands. Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

behavior & body language

Tail wagging? Ear pinning? It all means something. We’ll show you how to understand your pet (and communicate with them) with guides to decode the weirdest body language and behavior.

Cat sleeping at woman's feet in bed.

Other than the fact that they love you so very much.

Woman hugging her dog.

Yeah, it’s kind of heartbreaking, but your loving embrace might be stressing your pup out.

Cat kneading pet parent

Among other things, “making biscuits” is a sign of affection. We’re not crying…

View More behavior & body language ArticlesArrow

anxiety & separation anxiety

Learn how to deal with separation anxiety (and other forms of pet anxiety) so they keep calm when you’re not together.

Large brown dog looking at vacuum cleaner.

Fireworks and thunderstorms aren’t the only things that make them say, “No, thanks!


Woman lying on bed with dog, dog is looking up at the woman and licking her in the face

And when you want to draw the line at too many kisses.

Woman playing with her cat.

It’s the key to a happy cat.

View More anxiety & separation anxiety ArticlesArrow

Ask a Vet

Pet health question that’s not an emergency? Our vet team will answer over email within 48 hours. So, go ahead, ask us about weird poop, bad breath, and everything in between.