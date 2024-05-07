Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Hey, bud. It’s me — the light of your life — your dog. I was honored, though not entirely surprised, to be chosen as your official wedding witness. Can you think of anyone more qualified? I’ve seen you at your highs and lows. (Thank God the Bumble days are behind us. But let’s be honest, I’m probably the one who sealed the deal.) Sure, your partner likes coming home to you, but coming home to my happy dance? Game changer. After all the relationship milestones we’ve been through together, it only seems appropriate that I’m here for this one.

The inexperienced observer might ponder: Can a dog really serve as a wedding witness? And to that I answer, throw me a bone. Despite our unique bond — and my stellar attributes — I was far from the first four-legged superior being to be enlisted with the task of bearing witness to vows.

Twenty-three states have already legalized the process, as well as Washington, D.C. Who knew bills got passed there? Even my first and third favorite celebrities, Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele opens in a new tab , recruited their pup for the duties (my second fave is Air Bud — RIP).

Here are the twenty-three states that know what’s up: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia — plus Washington, D.C.

Related article opens in a new tab 6 People Who Made Their Pets the Stars Of Their Wedding Cakes opens in a new tab Fall wedding season is winding down, so let’s talk about the best kind of wedding cakes: those with pets on top (or climbing the cake or biting into it). Really, all the cakes.

In these states, all that’s required is a signature confirming the ceremony — but a paw print is also acceptable (and, honestly, should be encouraged). As more people begin to explore the extraordinary idea of involving pets in their wedding ceremonies, having them as witnesses can make for a solid addition. Just please don’t come at me about dogs as flower girls because that is so far below our pay and cuteness-grade it’s insulting.