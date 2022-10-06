Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

When that first fall leaf hits the sidewalk, only one thing comes to mind: Spooky season is finally upon us, and you know what that means — it’s time for pumpkin motifs, Halloweentown rewatches, and Destiny’s Child alum Michelle Williams singing about candy corn opens in a new tab . If you’re looking to absolutely own fall this year, Halloween is included in that mission, which is why we’ve rounded up some of the cutest costumes for dogs and cats. Whether you’re taking a mini Winifred Sanderson trick-or-treating or just kicking back for a scary movie night with your furry Squid Game contender, there are tons of culturally relevant costumes for your pet to rock for Halloween 2022.

As with all things, your pet’s comfort is of the utmost importance. Be sure not to dress your cat or dog in anything too tight, itchy, or a fabric that they can chew or choke on. That being said, not every pet is OK with being dressed up in any context — let alone one that’s unpredictable, loud, and unfamiliar.

Keep It Spooky — But Safe

But for those who fall on the sliding scale between tolerating and enthusiastically endorsing new get-ups, celebrity dog groomer Jess Rona offers a few tips dressing up or dyeing your dog opens in a new tab for Halloween to ensure your pet’s full comfort. “Just make sure it doesn’t rub or chafe your dog’s armpits if it’s something that slides over them,” Rona says.

This is particularly important for dogs or cats with sensitive skin who are already prone to irritation. While skin irritation is most common in costumes that are too tight, the same is true of those that are too loose.

In addition to the comfort factor, Dr. Leni Kaplan, a clinician with the Cornell Hospital for Animals, told The Wildest opens in a new tab it’s best to steer clear of “costumes with accessories that are easy to grab or pull off — your pet might eat the accessory, predisposing them to a gastrointestinal foreign body obstruction, which will require veterinary medical attention and possible surgery.”

Costumed pets should never be left unattended. Always be sure to reward opens in a new tab your pet for not tugging at their costume, which will help build a habit of that positive behavior.

Keep Those Halloween Eyes Sharp

Another important consideration, according to veterinarian and The Wildest Collective member Dr. Annette Louviere opens in a new tab , is not to inhibit your pet’s vision or airway.

“It’s always important to avoid neck constriction in brachycephalic (flat-faced opens in a new tab ) breeds due to their facial conformation,” she says.

She also shares her concerns about costumes with face coverings: “Be mindful of accessories or costumes which can cover the face as this may impair your pet’s ability to hear or see well. This can make wearing the costume a scary experience.” This is especially true for disoriented pets or those who might find costumed humans frightening and try to bolt.

After the Fourth of July, Halloween is the most common opens in a new tab day of the year for pets to go missing. That’s why, when your pet is out showing off their costume “be sure to include the collar so that your pet can continue to wear their ID tag,” says Dr. Louviere. “In addition, when leashing pets, connect the leash to the collar opens in a new tab or harness opens in a new tab rather than the costume (as these are often less stable materials).” And always be sure to talk to your veterinarian if you have safety concerns about dressing up your pet.

The final word on Halloween with pets, according to our experts? Dr. Louviere: “Be respectful of your pet’s preferences.” Jess Rona: “Try to honor your dog.” Dr. Kaplan: “If your pet eats moldy pumpkin, contact a veterinarian immediately.” Stay tuned in to your pet’s needs, and you’ll both have a great Halloween.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab FitFrenchie Halloween Chef Pet Costume opens in a new tab $ 20 If you also watched the entirety of The Bear in approximately 36 hours and are living in denial that Season 2 hasn’t even begun production yet, it’s time to conjure up your fond memories of this FX series. Everyone on your trick-or-treating route will be giving your pup’s Carmy-inspired costume a resounding “Yes, Chef.” $20 at Etsy opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Urban Outfitters Pinocchio Dog Halloween Costume opens in a new tab $ 46 Whether you watched the Guillermo del Toro trailer or the Lionsgate trailer for the two different Pinocchio movies coming out this year, you may be left with some questions. Questions like, Do we stan the yasification of Pinocchio? If you have no idea what those words mean, you probably saw the del Toro trailer, which may have left you asking yourself, Why am I crying already? $46 at Urban Outfitters opens in a new tab