Stars, they’re just like us. No, really! Because whether you’re a working stiff or a stadium-filling musical superstar, every single person craves unconditional love. That’s where pets come in: No matter who you are, they’re loyal companions who are sentient in ways humans sometimes lack. (This comes in handy, in particular, when you’re exhausted and finally home from tour.) And did we mention they’re damn cute? And weird? And an excellent mascot for your brand, whatever it may be? Below, a look at some musicians who are loud and proud about their pets.

Just when you thought the pop singer’s life couldn’t get more pitch-perfect, she and her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid adopted Dexter, said to be a teeny-tiny Lab mix. Always ones to go big or go home, they threw a first birthday party for Dexter which included an assortment of his canine buddies who chowed-down with him on a doggy cake.

The singer/songwriter, who even starred in Cats, has three felines with very pop culture-forward names: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button — each opens in a new tab followed opens in a new tab closely opens in a new tab by adoring fans. The bio for the singer’s newly created TikTok opens in a new tab account even promises, “This is pretty much just a cat account.” You know, we’re okay with that.

The famously vegan singer shows-off opens in a new tab the most recent addition to her pet family, Shark, a rescue from Angel City Pit opens in a new tab s. The antitheses of his name, the silky-soft pooch who’s just a year old has earned a rep for being a fearless, cuddly goofball — the perfect poster child for an all-too-misunderstood breed.

The rapper has such a soft spot for bully breeds that she owns five of them: 5ive (American Pit Bull Terrier), 4oe and Dos (French Bulldogs), X (Cane Corso), and Six (American Bulldog). Anointing herself “one of the best dog moms ever, on the planet,” she even has an upcoming reality series called “Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion” coming soon on Snapchat — so you can hold her to that boast. They even starred together in a BAPE x Coach opens in a new tab campaign (sorry, the custom dog harnesses are not available to the public).

The queer-tastic rapper has two Bernese Mountain Dogs, named 7 and 9. Why twin dogs? Because when he asked his Twitter fans to choose between them, they demanded he get both. (And who can blame him?!) We do love a good rescue story.

Cats pretty much arrive meme-ready. In the case of Miley Cyrus, her kitty has an extra edge thanks to her name, Shanti Om Bb opens in a new tab . Possibly the fuzziest cat ever, Shanti Om Bb naturally warrants her own Instagram account, which is an explosion of lasers, filters, awkward Photoshopping, and all the other adoring, psychedelic expressions you’d expect from the never-boring Cyrus.

Nicknamed after his favorite Peanuts character, the hip-hop legend’s love of canines has only deepened over the years. At the moment, he owns two French Bulldogs, Juelz Broadus opens in a new tab and Chalk opens in a new tab . Two years ago, he offered to adopt an adorable, abandoned Pit Bull named after him opens in a new tab . And last year, to no one’s surprise, he hosted a Puppy Bowl party alongside fellow dog lover Martha Stewart.

Speaking of performers whose names align with their pet preferences, this singer-rapper recently let the world know opens in a new tab that she likes to bust a move in the company of Alex, her cat. (You can also find Alex’s vet on Doja’s TikTok.) Oh, did we mention Alex is quite unimpressed opens in a new tab with her moves?

In a very on-brand move, the singer, actress, and professional mermaid (she plays Ariel in the upcoming Disney remake of The Little Mermaid) adopted a kitten and named him Poseidon. I know what you’re thinking: Ariel’s dad was King Triton, Poseidon is the Greek god of the sea. Either way, judging by his LV collar, this kitty is sure to be treated like a little prince.

If you’re on the fence about fluffy, cuddly creatures, you need only turn to Selena Gomez’s Instagram. She adopted her two dogs, Winnie and Daisy, during the pandemic. Based on their Instagram presence, they’re just the companionship, TLC, and distraction that she needed.