Animal Collective: Musicians & Their Muses
From Swifty to Billie to Lil Nas X, these artists are loud and proud about their pet groupies.
Stars, they’re just like us. No, really! Because whether you’re a working stiff or a stadium-filling musical superstar, every single person craves unconditional love. That’s where pets come in: No matter who you are, they’re loyal companions who are sentient in ways humans sometimes lack. (This comes in handy, in particular, when you’re exhausted and finally home from tour.) And did we mention they’re damn cute? And weird? And an excellent mascot for your brand, whatever it may be? Below, a look at some musicians who are loud and proud about their pets.
Dua Lipaopens in a new tab
Just when you thought the pop singer’s life couldn’t get more pitch-perfect, she and her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid adopted Dexter, said to be a teeny-tiny Lab mix. Always ones to go big or go home, they threw a first birthday party for Dexter which included an assortment of his canine buddies who chowed-down with him on a doggy cake.
Taylor Swiftopens in a new tab
The singer/songwriter, who even starred in Cats, has three felines with very pop culture-forward names: Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button — eachopens in a new tab followedopens in a new tab closely by adoring fans. The bio for the singer’s newly created TikTokopens in a new tab account even promises, “This is pretty much just a cat account.” You know, we’re okay with that.
Billie Eilishopens in a new tab
The famously vegan singer shows-offopens in a new tab the most recent addition to her pet family, Shark, a rescue from Angel City Pitopens in a new tabs. The antitheses of his name, the silky-soft pooch who’s just a year old has earned a rep for being a fearless, cuddly goofball — the perfect poster child for an all-too-misunderstood breed.
Meghan Thee Stallionopens in a new tab
The rapper has such a soft spot for bully breeds that she owns five of them: 5ive (American Pit Bull Terrier), 4oe and Dos (French Bulldogs), X (Cane Corso), and Six (American Bulldog). Anointing herselfopens in a new tab “one of the best dog moms ever, on the planet,” she even has an upcoming reality series called “Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion” coming soon on Snapchat — so you can hold her to that boast. They even starred together in a BAPE x Coachopens in a new tab campaign (sorry, the custom dog harnesses are not available to the public).
Lil Nas X opens in a new tab
The queer-tastic rapper has two Bernese Mountain Dogs, named 7 and 9. Why twin dogs? Because when he asked his Twitter fans to choose between them, they demanded he get both. (And who can blame him?!) We do love a good rescue story.
Miley Cyrusopens in a new tab
Cats pretty much arrive meme-ready. In the case of Miley Cyrus, her kitty has an extra edge thanks to her name, Shanti Om Bbopens in a new tab. Possibly the fuzziest cat ever, Shanti Om Bb naturally warrants her own Instagram account, which is an explosion of lasers, filters, awkward Photoshopping, and all the other adoring, psychedelic expressions you’d expect from the never-boring Cyrus.
Snoop Doggopens in a new tab
Nicknamed after his favorite Peanuts character, the hip-hop legend’s love of canines has only deepened over the years. At the moment, he owns two French Bulldogs, Juelz Broadusopens in a new tab and Chalkopens in a new tab. Two years ago, he offered to adopt an adorable, abandoned Pit Bull named after himopens in a new tab. And last year, to no one’s surprise, he hosted a Puppy Bowlopens in a new tab party alongside fellow dog lover Martha Stewart.
Doja Catopens in a new tab
Speaking of performers whose names align with their pet preferences, this singer-rapper recently let the world knowopens in a new tab that she likes to bust a move in the company of Alex, her cat. (You can also find Alex’s vet on Doja’s TikTok.) Oh, did we mention Alex is quite unimpressedopens in a new tab with her moves?
Halle Baileyopens in a new tab
In a very on-brand move, the singer, actress, and professional mermaid (she plays Ariel in the upcoming Disney remake of The Little Mermaid) adopted a kitten and named him Poseidon. I know what you’re thinking: Ariel’s dad was King Triton, Poseidon is the Greek god of the sea. Either way, judging by his LV collar, this kitty is sure to be treated like a little prince.
Selena Gomezopens in a new tab
If you’re on the fence about fluffy, cuddly creatures, you need only turn to Selena Gomez’s Instagram. She adopted her two dogs, Winnie and Daisy, during the pandemic. Based on their Instagram presence, they’re just the companionship, TLC, and distraction that she needed.
Lady Gagaopens in a new tab
The actress-singer affectionately refers to her trio of French Bulldogsopens in a new tab — Asia, Koji, and Gustav, in order of age — as her three little piggies. They came into the limelight when the younger two were abducted (with Asia escaping), and subsequently returned. But that wasn’t actually her dogs’ first claim to fame: Eldest dog Asia, who boasts her own Instagram accountopens in a new tab, was also featured in a Coach adopens in a new tab.
Nisha Gopalan
Nisha Gopalan has been a writer/editor for The New York Times, New York magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and NYLON magazines. She currently resides in Los Angeles.