These Are the 10 US Cities With the Best Dog Parks, New Report Finds
For social pups, these are the places to be.
share article
Your pup’s well-socialized, up to date on dog park etiquetteopens in a new tab (as are you), and desperate to frolic with some new pals in the summer sun. It’s time for the dog park. In some cities, finding a quality spot for your pup to explore will be a breeze; a new report by LawnStarteropens in a new tab found the 10 best cities in the United States for dog park fun.
If you’re not in these cities, it might be worth fitting them into your summer travel plans. We know they don’t have a job, but your dog still deserves a vacation.
The 10 best dog park cities in the U.S.
LawnStarter compared 101 of the biggest cities in the country find which one has the best park offerings for your pup. They ranked each city based on three categories: access (the number of parks per 100,000 residents), quality (how highly the parks are rated and how many ratings they have), and climate (the weather conditions in the city). Below are the 10 best cities for pups in need of some playtime.
10. Sacramento, CA
In sunny California, Sacramento scores pretty well on all three qualifications. The city has a ranking of 12th best when it comes to access, the 17th best when it comes to quality, and the 24th best when it comes to climate.
9. Las Vegas, Nevada
“Great dog parks” might not be the leading Vegas reputation, but it turns out the flashy city has a lot to offer pups. Sin City comes in 10th place for access and climate and 46th for quality.
8. New York, New York
New York takes the lead for quality — the Big Apple’s dog parks are much loved and highly rated. New York’s access rank is 34, but its climate rank is a little lacking at 80.
7. Albuquerque, New Mexico
Albuquerque had a pretty competitive score, coming in 10th for access, 19th for quality, and 30th for climate.
6. Arlington, Virginia
Arlington has an impressive access ranking; it’s the 6th best in terms of availability. Its quality rank is great, too, at 12 — but its climate ranking lags behind at 65.
5. Tampa, Florida
In Tampa, there are plenty of highly-rated dog parks; the city comes in 6th for access and 7th for quality. Its climate rank is 37 — in Tampa, there are 88 very hot days per year.
4. Henderson, Nevada
Back in Nevada, Henderson outranks Las Vegas. It comes in 3rd place for access, 25th for quality, and 10th for climate. Though there are a lot of very hot days in Henderson, it has very little rain or snow, with .45 monthly inches of precipitation.
3. Portland, Oregon
Taking home the bronze medal is Portland, where there are 5.8 dog parks per 100,000 residents, giving it the second best access ranking. The city comes in 5th for quality — but 59th for climate, thanks to its 3 average monthly inches of precipitation.
2. San Francisco, California
In second place is gorgeous San Francisco. San Fran has the second best quality ranking, the 5th best access ranking, and the 25 best climate ranking. San Francisco has the fewest number of very hot days out of all the cities (only two!), but its climate score is balanced out by its amount of precipitation.
1. Boise City, Idaho
Finally, the big winner is Boise City. It’s number one in terms of access, with 7.6 dog parks per 100,000 residents. Its climate ranking is 39; Boise has 48 very hot days each year. Boise’s quality ranking is a little lower than its access ranking at 11 — but with so many options available, there’s sure to be something for everyone.
Some more findings
The city with the highest climate ranking didn’t make the top 10: Long Beach, California, the mildest city on the list, comes in at 38. In fact, Henderson, Nevada is the only city to make the top 10 in both climate and overall scores.
The lowest scoring city was Newark, New Jersey; it has very few dog parks, and they aren’t well-rated. Santa Ana, California has the fewest number of dog parks. Four cities are tied for lowest quality parks: Newark, New Jersey; Santa Ana, California; Garland, Texas; and Laredo, Texas. But Texans, don’t despair: Austin came inopens in a new tab at number 12 overall, narrowly missing the top 10 list — and its dog parks are the fourth best in quality.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Where My DOG PPL At?
A new members only dog park and social club in LA is all about good dogs and good vibes.
Can Your Shy New Rescue Dog Become a Social Creature?
With patience and positive reinforcement, you can do a lot to make up for lost time with socialization.
- opens in a new tab
“How Do I Get My Dog to Come When Called?”
The Wildest Collective dog trainer Robert Haussmann’s tips for getting a stubborn pup to listen up.
- opens in a new tab
The 10 Most Dog-Friendly US Cities to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Complete with beaches, trails, and dog-friendly accommodations galore.
- opens in a new tab
51 Dog-Friendly US Spots to Visit With Your Pup This Summer
Where to go and what to do—from Alabama to Wyoming.
- opens in a new tab
How to Plan a Dreamy Summer Road Trip With Your Dog
They are your favorite person anyway—why not plan the perfect vacation with them?