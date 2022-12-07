Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year.

Decorating the Christmas tree is altogether the most frustrating and entertaining activity of the holiday season, next to getting your mom to tell you what she actually wants, instead of “your presence is my present.” The process usually involves a ladder and stretching your body at unnatural angles as you hang ornaments on the tallest, most awkward branches of the tree. The entertainment part comes in as your dog watches you complete this ritual, while they cock their head in confusion and your cat looks at you with disdain and plots their plan to knock the tree topper to its death.

Even still, we get out the ornament box every year, taking special care to find the most worthy spots for the treasured ones. And, if we’re being honest, the best ornaments are the ones who remind us of our pets, who are heart-stoppingly cute but have no concept of holiday décor whatsoever. Below, the 15 look-alike Christmas ornaments that will help you celebrate your pet (or at least a miniature version of them) as they decorate the highest, most coveted branches on the tree.

