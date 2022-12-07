15 Pet-Themed Holiday Ornaments · The Wildest

15 Ornaments That Establish Your Pet’s Top-Billing Status at the Holidays

Your love for your pet is evergreen, so hang an ornament of their likeness on your Christmas tree this year.

by Avery Felman
December 7, 2022
Five fun holiday ornaments of pets in various costumes hanging from Christmas tree boughs against a sparkly silver background
Decorating the Christmas tree is altogether the most frustrating and entertaining activity of the holiday season, next to getting your mom to tell you what she actually wants, instead of “your presence is my present.” The process usually involves a ladder and stretching your body at unnatural angles as you hang ornaments on the tallest, most awkward branches of the tree. The entertainment part comes in as your dog watches you complete this ritual, while they cock their head in confusion and your cat looks at you with disdain and plots their plan to knock the tree topper to its death.

Even still, we get out the ornament box every year, taking special care to find the most worthy spots for the treasured ones. And, if we’re being honest, the best ornaments are the ones who remind us of our pets, who are heart-stoppingly cute but have no concept of holiday décor whatsoever. Below, the 15 look-alike Christmas ornaments that will help you celebrate your pet (or at least a miniature version of them) as they decorate the highest, most coveted branches on the tree.

white and black sheep dog ornament with a pink collar
Cody Foster & Co. Sheep Dog Holiday Ornament
$25

This handcrafted ornament brings a bit of whimsy to the holiday tradition of decorating the tree. Plus, it’ll make a great photo opportunity if you can get your real life Sheepdog to pose with their tiny doppelgänger.

$25 at Burke Decor
three pet ornaments on a Christmas tree
West Elm Meme Animal Bottlebrush Ornaments
$10

Why opt for a smooth round ornament when you could select one of the cat-shaped bristled variety? They’re spiky, adorable, and perfectly depict one of the most meme-able animals out there (and add some other furry friends while you’re at it).

$10 at West Elm
dachshund ornament
Arcadia Home Long Haired Dachshund Ornament
$25

This miniature long-haired brunette Dachshund makes for an ideal compact tree ornament. Hand-knit in Brooklyn, New York with a soft alpaca blend yarn, it’s an eco-friendly and socially-conscious choice for the sustainability devotee in your life.

$25 at Maisonette
black poodle ornament with christmas lights in its fur
Altar’d State Furry Dog With Lights Christmas Ornament
$16

What shouts festive more than colorful holiday lights? Just like this curly black Poodle ornament with tree lights nestled in their fur, the pets in your life will shine even brighter than usual this holiday season.

$16 at Altar’d State
pampered poodle felted ornament
Anthropologie Pampered Pet Ornament
$18

Finally, the pet on your tree will look as spoiled as your actual pet really is. Warning: They might see this ornament and try to steal from your stash of face masks and cozy robes and slippers that you reserve for holiday-movie nights.

$18 at Anthropologie
glass ornament of a cat popping out of a present with red and green packaging
MacKenzie-Childs Holiday Alley Cat Glass Ornament
$88

Cats are pretty much the best gift out there, but this glass-blown ornament is a close second. For those with a cat who’s particularly frisky around the Christmas tree, note that this one is definitely at risk for the ornament morgue. Hang with care!

$88 at Neiman Marcus
ornament of felted cat in beige hanging onto a branch
Urban Outfitters Hanging Cat Ornament
$12

If the hang in there meme were an ornament, this would be that ornament. And we could all use an extra reminder that we’re doing amazing, sweetie.” (Truly, Kris Jenner’s genius should be celebrated all year long.)

$12 at Urban Outfitters
beaded dog bone ornament with the I heart NY logo
Sudha Pennathur I Love NY Dog Bone Ornament
$14

Sometimes it‘s best to stick with the classics, and this beaded “I Love NY Dog” Bone is the perfect gift to honor the city dogs who pee on the sidewalk, enjoy off-leash hours at Central Park, and dive for discarded chicken bones like it’s an Olympic sport.

$14 at Gearys
two felted pet ornaments
World Market Felted Wool Cat and Dog Ice Skating Ornaments
$10

These felted ornaments were handcrafted by artisans in Nepal and are made of extra-soft New Zealand wool. Situated atop tiny skis, these felted animals exemplify our favorite parts of the holiday season — knit sweaters, cozy homewares, and sustainable gifting. Also, anthropomorphism (Rudolph, anyone?)!

$10 at World Market
sleepy dog on blue bed ornament
Old World Christmas Sleepy Doodle Dog Glass Blown Ornament
$36

This sleeping dog ornament toy is the perfect model of what you’d like your dog to be doing instead of barking non-stop at the Christmas tree. It’s made from mouth-blown glass and hand-crafted using holiday traditions that date back to the 1800s, so it’s rooted in timeless artisanal practices — and is adorable to boot.

$36 at Amazon
the felted cat ornament with red glasses and a blue scarf
Crate and Barrel Alpaca Cat With Glasses Christmas Tree Ornament
$12

Crafted from alpaca yarn, these ornaments add a bit of Iris Apfel-big-glasses-style whimsy to any tree. Plus, it’s a good reminder that, even if you don’t live in the climate for a winter scarf, it’s just good fashion sense to throw one on.

$12 at Crate and Barrel
taco dog ornament
World Market Glass Taco Dog Ornament
$13

Topping-filled and tortilla-wrapped, this Chihuahua ornament is ideal for tiny-pup parents and taco aficionados — or those who identify as both. Points if you have a Chihuahua named Taco.

$13 at World Market
white cat on pink and gold chair
Cody Foster & Co. Kitten Queen Ornament
$40

Let’s be honest — we all know who rules the household. Now, at least your tree will showcase the true family hierarchy.

$40 at Nordstrom
cat ornament
Skippy Cotton Tiny Dancer Kitty Ornament
$32

This soft linen cat ornament is the tiny dancer Elton John has been singing about all these years. Hand-decorated and embellished, it’s not only a socially conscious purchase but was designed to help reduce our environmental footprint. Tbh, one could use a holiday gift more than our planet.

$32 at Free People
the clear glass ornament
Ichendorf Milano Fantasia Glass Ornament
$14

Cat getting too close for comfort to your pet fish? This is a quirky way to capture their dynamic on the family tree, without any risk of fatalities.

$14 at Food52

Avery, editor at The Wildest, and her cat, Chicken

Avery Felman

Avery is a writer and producer. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. When she’s not at her computer, you can find her reading, practicing her Greek on Duolingo, and delving into the Sex and the City discourse. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their cat, Chicken, who rules with an iron fist.

