Strap in: Dog Collars vs. Harnesses

Style and safety don’t have to be mutually exclusive (phew).

by Amy Marturana Winderl
March 31, 2021
French bulldog smiling with blue harness
Accessorize. Accessorize. Accessorize! Hold on... It’s the first piece of gear that you’ll buy for your new dog, but we don’t recommend you embark on a shopping spree with that mantra in mind. When it comes to collars and harnesses, function is much more important than fashion. This means that despite how cool statement collars look on Harry Styles and sequined harnesses on Timothée Chalamet, such trappings may not keep your pup safe on the street. We broke down all the options below — on the advice of a vet — so you can decide what’s best for your dog and don’t spend money on accessories they’ll only wear once.

First, get a collar

All dogs need to wear a collar — that’s where you’ll attach their ID tag with your info in case they ever get lost. But many new rescue dogs aren’t used to being walked on a leash yet, so if yours zig-zags across the sidewalk like they’re being chased by an alligator, you’ll need a collar that offers more control than a traditional flat collar. Also, if your dog is anxious and easily spooked on walks, or able to slip their head out of the collar because of a funny head-to-neck ratio (cute!), you should look no further than a martingale-style collar, which will tighten if and when they try to back out of it.

“If you’ve got a dog that might be prone to nip or lash out at strangers, they would do best with a head halter, which fits over the muzzle and hooks behind the ears,” suggests Dr. Elizabeth Shines, DVM. “If you don’t control the dog’s head, you generally don’t control the dog, either.”

Then maybe a harness, too

It’s important to consider any health issues that can be made worse by a collar. “If your dog has any type of spine/neck malalignment, tracheal issue, or heart condition, you’ll want to stick with a harness to avoid putting pressure on the neck,” says Dr. Shines. Long-bodied breeds, like Dachshunds, should also never be walked on a collar because they are prone to spinal issues. Neither should small puppies that are still developing.

Harnesses often offer better control, especially if a dog is super strong. Strappy versions are best for dogs who run hot, but they can dig into the skin if you’ve got a puller. There are also harness vests that don’t chafe as much but can be bulky and constricting. Where the clips are is worth considering, too. Back-clip harnesses are great for avoiding leash leg tangles but can feed an instinct to pull (picture huskies mushing a sled). Vice versa for those with front-clips, which can curb pulling but your dog is more likely to trip up on the leash. Says Dr. Shines, “For a healthy dog, it comes down to your and your dog’s preference,” so be prepared for some trial-and-error (and save receipts).

Pawtitias Nylon Reflective Dog Collar
$10

If your dog walks at a heel and heeds your commands, a flat nylon collar like this should suffice. It comes in 10 colors with reflective stitching to make nighttime walks a little safer.

$10 at Chewy
Blueberry Pet Essentials Martingale Dog Collar
$10

You may not know this right away, but if you find that your dog is sneaky and can figure out how to slip out of flat collars and harnesses, an escape-proof martingale collar is the safest bet.

$10 at Amazon
PetSafe Gentle Leader Headcollar
$20

If you walk your dog on congested city sidewalks where they may be tempted to jump up on (or worse) other dogs or people, a head halter like this will help to redirect them by literally turning their head towards you.

$20 at Amazon
Soft Touch Leather Padded Collar
$30

“Nylon is the most common material for collars and harnesses, but if your dog starts to lose hair or their skin becomes inflamed where the collar sits, they might be allergic,” says Dr. Shines. “Leather is durable and not known to cause skin allergies.” This padded collar should fit comfortably.

$30 at Amazon
Kurgo Tru-Fit Dog Harness
$40

This harness has two buckles and five adjustment points, but its most unique feature is that it’s crash-test certified and includes a tether to attach to your car’s seat belt. If you travel often with your pup, it’s a great way to keep them safe and secure.

$40 at Amazon
2 Hounds Design Freedom No Pull Dog Harness
$31

With both a back clip and a martingale option in front, this harness is often recommended by trainers to help teach minor pullers to slow down.

$31 at Amazon
Best Pet Supplies Voyager Padded Fleece Dog Harness
$15

This harness is essentially a fleece vest for your pup. It’s perfect for smaller dogs who might be less than thrilled to go out for a walk in the winter. Since it fastens with both velcro and a buckle, you can adjust it as needed, like when you want to add a sweater underneath. 

$15 at Chewy

Amy Marturana Winderl

Amy Marturana Winderl is a freelance writer and editor based in central New York. Her work has appeared on SELF, HealthCentral, Martha Stewart Living, LIVESTRONG, Outside, and more.

