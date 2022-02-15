11 of the Best Presidents’ Day Deals for Pets · The Wildest

11 Presidents’ Day Pet Deals That Have Our Vote

Your pet will salute you for these smart purchases.

by Avery Felman and Sean Zucker
Updated February 15, 2022
A dog wearing an american flag bandana in backseat of car
Kayla Snell / Stocksy
Presidents’ Day has always been clouded in a bit of confusion. One big question usually looms in casual conversation: Is it Lincoln’s birthday or Washington’s? I think the answer is neither but let’s be real — Presidents’ Day is about sales and a nationally recognized three-day weekend. Given there’s nothing we’d rather do than spend a day off with our pets, we might as well grab the sales that are for them. Below, a few deals to consider for our cats and dogs on Presidents’ Day 2023.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

dog in a pink bag
Isaac Mizrahi X Wild One Everyday Carrier
$150
$97

Isaac Mizrahi teamed up with dog-essentials brand Wild One for a colorful collab that’s now, thankfully, available at a discount. Wild One’s warehouse sale, which coincides with Presidents’ Day, offers up to 45 percent off their classic leash, harness, and poop-bag holder sets, as well as their sleek carriers, natural rubber toys, and baked treats.

$97 at Wild One
the giraffe dog bed
Harry Barker Giraffe Cotton Canvas Dog Bed Cover
$75
$37

Never one to turn down a sale, just because Harry Barker’s sale isn’t Presidents Day specific doesn’t mean we aren’t shopping it. Simultaneously unique and classic, this giraffe-print cotton dog bed is the perfect upgrade for any pet parent who has taken a lint roller to their pup’s white bed more times than they can count. It’ll add a nice pop of texture to your space, and your pup will appreciate snoozing on a bed that isn’t completely deflated from years of use.

$37 at Harry Barker
the red electric pethair vacuum
bObsweep PetHair Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Mop Attachment
$669
$300

Wayfair’s Presidents' Day clearance sale is offering up to 70 percent off some pet parent essentials, including the robo-vac to end all others. Made specifically for the homes of pet lovers, the robo-vac does all the heavy lifting when it comes to reeling in hair, dirt, and dander left behind by pets. It works on carpets, hardwood, marble, and tile, so it can handle whatever surface you need it to.

$300 at Wayfair
cat tree with rattan basket
Happy and Polly Sleeping in the Bowl Cat Tree
$120
$95

Happy and Polly’s sale — 30 percent off their quirky line of cat trees, water fountains, litter box, and carriers — is a rarity that we’ll be shopping until every product is out of stock. Cat trees are another item cats literally tear through, which is why we’ll always leap at a deal in this category, so your kitties can leap, lunge, stretch, and scratch their way through their new jungle gym, without damage to your furniture — or peace of mind.

$95 at Happy and Polly
navy puffer jacket for dogs
L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Dog Parka
$45
$35

Offering up to 50 percent off some of our favorite outdoor gear for pups, their parents, and everything in between, L.L. Bean’s sale is ideal for savvy shoppers looking to treat their pups without dipping into their doggie daycare fund. Whether you’re taking your pup on a trek through the mountains or just ensuring they stay cozy during a brisk stroll, L.L.Bean’s down parka has you covered. It’s weather resistant, insulated, and reversible, so it can be worn on nearly any occasion. Plus, it features a leash connection slot in the collar, so it’s suitable for collar and harness wearers.

$35 at L.L.Bean
white smart cat litter box
Petkit Pura X Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
$799
$569

At over $200 off on Amazon, there’s no better time to treat your cat to a Petkit auto litter box than the present moment. Litter boxes can be expensive, and they’re probably our least favorite things to restock for our cats — because no matter how pretty they may look on the outside, they’re still full of sh*t. However, we’ll make an exception for the Petkit automatic litter box; it does all of the heavy lifting for us. Plus, the Pura X’s connected app allows you to schedule your litter box’s cleaning, because — let’s be honest — we run on our cats’ timelines.

$569 at Amazon
the Wild One All-Weather Leash in green
Wild One All-Weather Leash
$58
$23

Nordstrom’s coveted winter sale has finally arrived, and with 50 percent off major gets like BedHead, Barefoot Dreams, and Nordstrom brand pet products, you’ll have to check out quickly before they’re all gone. Finding a deal on Wild One’s walk sets is usually no easy feat. Luckily, their nylon all-weather leash is discounted at Nordstrom in two classic shades, green and black. It resists dirt and odor, so you may want to stock up on a few for muddy winter walks.

$23 at Nordstrom
arlo pet cam in white and black
Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera
$100
$70

Have you ever been curious about what your dog or cat gets up to while you’re out of the house? Now you don’t have to wonder. Made with infrared night vision, you can see if your pet really is throwing that rager you sometimes suspect, or if they are simply snoozing, as they claim. Plus, it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can give your pet a heads up that you’re on your way home. Only on sale until Presidents’ Day, you’re doing to want to act on this deal pretty fast.

$70 at Arlo
tuft and needle dog bed in three sizes and neutral colors
Tuft and Needle Essential Dog Bed
$95
$66

Tuft and Needle’s Presidents’ Day sale offers 30 percent off all dog beds, including this sleek linen option. Tuft and Needle’s lightweight linen bed is ideal for any household and is available in three sizes to accommodate critters big and small. The removable cover makes it easy to throw the bedding in the laundry for a quick wash, so your furry family member will always have a comfy place to sleep — they really do deserve the best.

$66 at Tuft and Needle
rattan dog bed
Burke Decor IRIRI Dog Bed
$309
$232

The perfect bed to accompany your pup’s unique personality has arrived. Burke Decor’s curation of stylish homewares now extends to your dog — just use code JOYEUX at checkout for 25 percent off sitewide for Burke Decor’s Presidents' Day sale, including this adorable rattan lounger.

$232 at Burke Decor
the wildest pack box
The Wildest Pack
$40
$1

Currently at a discount of over 97 percent for Presidents’ Day, you can now get your first month of The Wildest Pack for just $0.99 with code: WEEKEND99. It gives you seven-day-a-week access to advice from medical and non-medical experts, four yearly 30-minute virtual consultations with a specialist (two every six months), a Whistle wellness monitor, and a Wisdom Panel DNA test. We’re a bit biased, but it is a solid bang-for-your-buck buy.

$1 at The Wildest

Avery Felman and Sean Zucker

Avery is an editor at The Wildest. She has written for numerous publications, including Refinery29, BuzzFeed, and V Magazine. She lives in Brooklyn, New York with her boyfriend and cat, Chicken, and has high hopes that one of them will let her adopt a dog.

Sean Zucker is an editor at The Wildest whose work has also been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He recently adopted a Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and behavioral issues rival his own.

