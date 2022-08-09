Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

In the midst of record-breaking heat waves, the safest thing to do is stay inside with your pup, blast the AC, and try not to spin out about climate change (deep breaths!). But the rest of the time, when the heat’s bearable, there are way more fun things to do with your dog than hiding from the sun — as long as you stock up on some canine cooling gear opens in a new tab and lather on the sunscreen. Here are a few ways to take advantage of the warmer weather with your pet.

1. Make Your Dog a Warm-Weather Flop Spot

Look for a shady area in your yard, dig a shallow pit sized to fit your pup, line it with a thin layer of concrete and before the concrete dries, poke holes in it for drainage. Once the concrete has set, fill the pit with playground sand, dampen it, and let the fun begin.

2. Plant a Toxin-Free and Dog-Friendly Landscape

No snail bait, no cocoa mulch, no lethal plants (check out the ASPCA site for a list of ones to avoid opens in a new tab ), no chemical fertilizers, no fungicides, no herbicides, no pesticides. Ideal landscaping/hardscaping material doesn’t get too hot, is easy on the paws and — in a perfect world — doesn’t track into the house on fuzzy feet; pea gravel and pavers fill the bill.

3. Have some good, wet fun — summer’s prime time for water play

A caveat, however: keep an eye on your dog for signs of hyponatremia, aka water intoxication opens in a new tab , which can come on fast and is life-threatening. Bone up on the symptoms and make sure your dog takes breaks.

4. Experiment With a New Way to Cruise

Rent a dog-friendly camper trailer or houseboat and see the world from a whole new perspective. Some camper rental companies will handle delivery, setup and hauling away; do an online search for a company in your preferred vacation spot. For on-the-water accommodations, check out houseboating.org opens in a new tab .

5. Take a Drive-In

Remember the al fresco movie experience of yesteryear? Some communities revive this lovely summer tradition, and some even allow you to skip the car and loll on a blanket under the stars. Search for summer + drive-in and see what comes up in your area.

6. Sign Up for Summer School and Learn New Skills or Master Old Ones

Training, agility opens in a new tab , herding and freestyle are all on the agenda. Then, there are dog camps opens in a new tab — the summer camps of your childhood, but way better. For maximum relaxation, match the activity type and level to your and your dog’s temperaments.

7. Mark Your Calendar With “Dog Days” Outdoor Concerts and Sporting Events

Special offerings tend to pop up this time of the year, perfect for enjoyment with the pooch.

