How to Help the Animals Affected by Hurricane Idalia
Rescue organizations are in need of donations and adoptions after the storm.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
This Wednesday, Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida. With winds of over 120 mphopens in a new tab, the Category 3 hurricane was powerful enough to cause extensive damage; the flooding submerged cars and destroyed homes, and over 480,000 people were left without power when the extreme wind downed power lines. Many animals were displaced by the storm, leaving shelters overcrowded and in need of assistance. Some shelters, including Lake City Humane Society opens in a new taband North Florida Animal Rescueopens in a new tab, were left completely without poweropens in a new tab.
Thankfully, rescue organizations and shelters from across the country have launched into action to help animals affected by Hurricane Idalia. Efforts were made to relocate animals from damaged shelters — including to shelters multiple states away. “Welcoming and rehoming these 80-plus pets will help our friends in Florida focus on recovering and acting as a resource for nearby damaged and destroyed shelters, as well as local family pets displaced during the storm,” says the Brandywine Valley SPCAopens in a new tab, one of the organizations opening their doors to Florida’s animals in need.
The Wildest compiled a list of organizations that are working to help the cats and dogs affected by Idalia, and how you can help them in their mission to keep these animals safe.
Wings of Rescue
Wings of Rescue opens in a new tabis an organization leading the most significant disaster relief option for animals: safe, early evacuation. Pets from shelters in Hurricane Idalia’s path were loaded onto planes and flown to shelters miles away, where they now await adoption. Wings of Rescue relies on donations to charter planes and stock veterinary supplies.
Brandywine SPCA
More than 80opens in a new tab pets relocated by Wings of Rescue are now in West Chester, Pennsylvania’s Brandywine Valley SPCAopens in a new tab, where they await adoption. The shelter is in urgent need of adopters and fosters, as well as help covering the financial burden of an influx of animals.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue
On 33 acres, Big Dog Ranch Rescueopens in a new tab is the largest cage-free, no-kill dog rescue in the United States. They are accepting animals being relocated from affected Florida shelters, and they are in need of adopters to free up more space. This weekend, they are cutting prices on adoption fees to encourage adoptions. For those who aren’t local or able to adopt, they ask for donations to their Miracle Fund.
Best Friends
Best Friendsopens in a new tab is working to coordinate the transfer of cats and dogs from Jacksonville Humane Societyopens in a new tab to nearby shelters, as well as to deliver necessary supplies to shelters in need. Prior to the hurricane, they helped set up six emergency shelters in Florida.
RedRover
This Sacramento-based organization is dedicated to bringingopens in a new tab “animals out of crisis and [strengthening] the bond between people and animals through emergency sheltering, disaster-relief services, financial assistance, and education.” Their volunteer-led team jumped into action to be on the ground in Florida, saving animals abandoned during evacuations.
Sio Hornbuckle
Sio Hornbuckle is a writer living in New York City with their cat, Toni Collette.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
How You Can Help the Animals of Maui During These Deadly Wildfires
For starters, you can donate to Maui Humane Society as they help pets on the ground.
- opens in a new tab
8 Creative Ways to Donate to Shelters (Without Spending a Dime)
From upcycling linens to handing down used toys, you can help animals in need and prevent waste.
- opens in a new tab
Meet Andrew Kushnir, “the Nomad Vet” Helping Refugee Pets in Ukraine
The veterinarian on helping out, making a difference, and the finer things in life (mostly dogs and music).
- opens in a new tab
How to Prepare Your Pet for a Natural Disaster
The East Coast just had a rare earthquake. A vet breaks down what to include in an emergency go-bag for your pet in times like this.
- opens in a new tab
Smoke Is Engulfing NYC. Here Are Wildfire Safety Tips For Pets
As East Coast residents are aware, wildfire season is here. Take these steps to protect your pets.