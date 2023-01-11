Introducing some of the stars of the 2023 Puppy Bowl and the rescue organizations they’re representing.

We’re five weeks away from the big game: the yearly tradition of two teams featuring some of our best athletes vying for the crown. No, not the Super Bowl, though that event is a good excuse to make some killer nachos. Rather, its cuter counterpart — the Puppy Bowl. For the past 18 years, the Puppy Bowl has been an adorable refuge from the often chaotic and intense nature of Super Bowl Sunday.

Airing before its human counterpart, the game includes exclusively shelter puppies and is intended to raise awareness of the importance of adopting from rescues opens in a new tab and the prevalence of pets abandoned in them opens in a new tab . Organizations from across the U.S. put their pups in this cuddly competition so you can watch 100-plus dogs tumble over each other while supporting opens in a new tab a good cause. This year, there are more dogs than ever competing — 122 pups from 67 different shelters opens in a new tab — and 11 of those dogs are rescues with special needs. Below are the dogs and shelters proving that there’s nothing stopping typically “less adoptable opens in a new tab ” dogs from growing into star athletes, including a tripod opens in a new tab Shih Tzu mix, a Bulldog mix opens in a new tab with a cleft palate, a deaf opens in a new tab Dalmatian, and more special-needs pups who don’t let their disabilities hold them back.

Puppy Bowl XIX airs Sunday, February 12th at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet.

Team Ruff

Courtesy of Elias Weiss Friedman and Animal Planet

Bea / ARF Beacon opens in a new tab

Bea is deaf and came to Arf Beacon with her sister. By each other’s sides, they have blossomed into social butterflies.

Joey / Vintage Pet Rescue opens in a new tab

Joey was born without front legs. He likes playing with special needs pooches and, according to his caretakers, makes everyone smile.

Julius / Green Dogs Unleashed opens in a new tab

Julius was born with hearing loss. He’s preparing for the big game with his friend Hank, a deaf Dalmatian who previously competed in the Puppy Bowl.

Kayden / Green Dogs Unleashed opens in a new tab

Kayden is partially deaf and famous around Green Dogs Unleashed for his joyful personality.

Little Mighty / Indy Humane opens in a new tab

Little Mighty lost his leg after it was broken. He was surrendered to Indy Humane by his original owner, who couldn’t afford to care for his injury. Today, he’s living life to the fullest.

Mini / Rescue Dogs Rock opens in a new tab

Mini lost a leg as a puppy. She’s tiny, but her personality’s huge.

Mykonos / Bosley’s Place opens in a new tab

Mykonos was surrendered by her breeder when he realized she couldn’t nurse because of her cleft palate. She learned to eat and drink at the rescue, and she’s grown into an active athlete.

Team Fluff

Cheeky Tinker / Green Dogs Unleashed opens in a new tab

Cheeky Tinker was born with a hearing impairment. He’s a charmer who’s acing his behavioral training.

Clover / Rescue Dogs Rock opens in a new tab

Clover has a fused front let, and she narrowly avoided being euthanized by her original owner. Rescue Dogs Rock saved the day, and Clover grew into a playful, happy dog.

Marmalade / Double J Dog Ranch opens in a new tab

Marmalade has hearing loss and broke part of her jaw after a fall. She’s made a great recovery from her injury, and she’s a confident, loving pup.

Stardust / Danbury Animal Welfare Society opens in a new tab

Stardust has one eye, is very competitive, and loves to play fetch.