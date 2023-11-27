Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Remember when you were a kid and your parents would get you one of those silly little cardboard advent calendars in the days ahead of the holidays? Filled with tiny plastic trinkets or chocolates pressed into cheery holiday shapes, they made the lead-up to the big day a little more bearable and a lot more fun.

It’s a particular kind of holiday magic that ’80s and ’90s kids know especially well, and one you can now recreate for your pet. Also, on a purely practical level, it’s probably not a bad idea to space your pet’s gifts out over a handful of days, as opposed to unloading them all at once. That way they have time to get used to each new item on its own, instead of being overwhelmed by a deluge of new stuff arriving all at once. (I mean, you were planning a deluge, right?)

Ahead, our top picks for the best advent calendars for dogs and cats.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Bonne Et Filou Holiday Dog Treat Advent Calendar opens in a new tab $ 70 This Bonne et Filou advent calendar features a veritable smorgasbord of holiday doggy treats: 12 dog bones with yogurt and sprinkles, eight dog truffles, and four peanut butter dog macarons. It’s beautifully decorated with watercolor illustrations of doggo living their best holiday lives and thanks to Neiman Marcus’s rewards system, it is practically free if you combine it with one or two other holiday items totaling $200 or more. Maybe a little something for yourself? Or a big something! $70 at Neiman Marcus opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Wondershop 12 Days Advent Calendar Cat Toy Set opens in a new tab $ 15 Cats like toys, too! Well, some of them do. Very specific toys, which are often hard to discern. But that is what makes this cat toy advent calendar so great. For a mere $15, you get 12 different toys, at least one of which your picky puss is sure to love. There’s a reindeer kicker, a frilly wand teaser, five assorted balls, and five little plushies. Two of the toys produce crinkle sounds to help spark your cat’s excitement, and four are infused with catnip to really get your kitty going. $15 at Target opens in a new tab