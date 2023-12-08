Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Let’s face it: When it comes to the holidays, our pets aren’t as naturally festive as we are. They’re surrounded by tempting treats that they’re forbidden from eating, a revolving door of guests (many of them unfamiliar), and their favorite person (you) is occupied by hosting responsibilities and socializing with everyone but them.
The holidays are pretty much a bust as far as your dog is concerned, which is why we’ve rounded up some tempting holiday-themed toys to keep your pup occupied, out of trouble, and make their holiday season merry and bright. Below, all the themed snuffle mats, dreidel squeakers, and shreddable plush toys your dog has on their Christmas list.
If “peace on earth” is the theme of the season, nothing will provide your holiday gathering with more serenity than knowing your dog is hard at work at something other than accessing the gingerbread cookies on the counter. Not only is it a great stress reliever for your dog during the busy holiday season, but this lick mat helps clean plaque off their teethopens in a new tab and aids digestive healthopens in a new tab, so it’s a major win-win.
This cable-knit stocking full of holiday-themed plush toys is the ideal gift for the pup who needs help keeping themself entertained. Inside, you’ll find a carrot-shaped squeaker toy for dogs who love to munch on a veggie opens in a new tabas much as a reindeer, a pouch of coal that you can use as a bargaining chip when they’re misbehaving, an organic, lavender-filled bone that will take your pup to Relaxation City, and a snowman ball that’s perfect for playing catch in the winter chill. What can we say? We love a theme.
Sick of buying supposedly durable toys only to find them ripped to shreds less than 24 hours after purchase? This crocheted reindeer toy is the gift that keeps on giving (without giving out under the strength of your pup’s jaw).
This plush “licker” bottle allows your pup to join in on all the classic holiday festivities, even if they’re not yet 21. The hidden squeaker inside gives them plenty to focus on while you both unwind after a busy day. Just be sure to remind them of the warning on the bottle: “Enjoy in mutteration.”
Even the biggest humbug will appreciate this thoughtful array of toys. These five delicious holiday treats will help your pup enter the new year in style — and sustainably. The handcrafted toys have a double-layered exterior for extra durability (you’ll save money and the environment when you don’t have to frequently replace toys). Plus, their eco-friendly PlanetFill® filler is madeopens in a new tab from 100 percent post-consumer certified-safe recycled plastic bottles
Look, eggnog is arguably the worst holiday treat, but that doesn’t mean it can’t still make for an adorable gift for your dog. Honestly, it’s probably better served as a dog toy. They’ll get way more enjoyment chewing up their ’nog in front of the fireplace than we do pouring enough bourbon in the stuff to make it drinkable.
Your pup’s watching you get dolled up for the season, and they want in. This menorah hat is the perfect statement piece to give your pup the stand-out look at the holiday party. (Keep it far away from an actual flame.)
There’s still a way to incorporate plaid into your dog’s life without it taking over their entire wardrobe (really, who needs six plaid dog sweaters, Mom?). This low-stakes foray into the popular holiday pattern won’t break the bank and will help your dog get in on the December cheer without involving a single itchy sweater.
While this Christmas tree crinkle toy is a little more on the nose (and definitely makes itself known to the ear), it has the advantage of keeping your pup occupied with its multiple hide-and-seek compartments that fit the festive light-shaped toys that come in the set. It’s an ideal way to brighten up playtime.
This nosework toy is great for stress relief — which your pup’s probably in need of during the chaotic holiday season, especially if you have guests coming in and out of the house. Stick some treats in, and your dog can pass the time rifling through Santa’s bag for some goodies.
Made with the same durable upholstery as the brand’s beds, as well as eco-friendly Sustainafill™ fiber filling made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles, The Foggy Dog’s holiday-themed squeaky toys are chew-proof gifts that’ll satisfy pups big and small.
Although Hanukkah-themed toys tend to be in shorter supply than Christmas-forward ones (sigh), your pup can certainly still celebrate with some of the most iconic Judaica, like this dreidel, star of David, and menorah set. Each plush toy comes with a squeaker, so if you can sleep through all eight nights, that’ll be a Hanukkah miracle in itself.
