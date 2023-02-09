13 Black-Owned Pet Brands You Should Absolutely Shop
Customized meals, sustainable toys, handmade sweaters, and more.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
As pet parents, we have to consider a lot (beyond how our little angel’s poops look from day to day). When we buy everyday pet items, we want to make decisions that matter. We don’t want to buy from just anywhere — or anyone.
Black brand founders are underrepresented in the pet care industry. Supporting Black-owned brands is one of the most straightforward and sustainable ways to help these businesses survive and thrive, while playing a part in addressing racial economic inequities. From veterinarian-designed bowls and upcycled, eco-friendly toys to hand-knitted sweaters and tongue-in-cheek dog tags, here are 13 Black-owned brands making waves in pet care.
Heven Haile
Heven Haile is a writer living in New York City with their cat Patches.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Want to Up Your Dog’s Style Game? Sir Dogwood Has You Covered
The online boutique’s founder on the importance of supporting BIPOC-led pet brands.
- opens in a new tab
House Dogge Makes Sustainability Feel Effortlessly Cool
Former Nike Design Director Angela Medlin on applying her streetwear savvy to eco-conscious pet products.
- opens in a new tab
26 of the Best Pride Month Accessories For You and Your Dog
This Pride month, you can look especially good as you march, party, and stand up for the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.
- opens in a new tab
Dog Food Truck Woofbowl Is Parking it in LA for 2022
NYC’s only Black- and veteran-owned food truck for dogs is now serving up a moveable feast of human-grade fast food and bone-broth “beer” to So-Cal pups.
- opens in a new tab
Wear
Dress your dog or cat in the latest street style and designer lewks. At the very least, they need a coat for the winter. At the most, they could use a graphic sweater (or five!).
- opens in a new tab
CARE Is Amplifying BIPOC Voices to Keep People and Pets Together
“We don’t consider what we are doing animal welfare work. We are taking a holistic approach to well-being for animals and humans.”