The first signs of spring are in the air: The weather’s improving (for a couple days of the week, anyway), we can finally put the Barbenheimer Oscars season opens in a new tab behind us, and daylight savings has postponed those early winter sunsets.

And there’s another occasion beckoning in the official start of Spring: Amazon’s hosting a new sales event called the Big Spring Sale — and it has some killer pet care deals.

What is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

This is the first year Amazon ’s had a Big Spring Sale. We’ve covered a few of Amazon’s sales days at The Wildest (we know you wanna spoil those pets), but a couple of things make this one stand out.

When is Amazon’s Big Spring Sale?

This is the longest Amazon sales event yet. While Amazon Prime Day usually lasts 48 hours, the Big Spring Sale will last six days, from March 20 through March 25.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member to celebrate the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

Huge news: Unlike any of Amazon’s past sales, the Big Spring Sale is open to everyone — even if you’re not an Amazon Prime member. Basically, there’s no excuse for missing this chance to get your dog or cat a few springtime gifts. Below are some of the best products for pets available for sale on Amazon this week.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)