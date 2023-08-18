12 Splashy Dog Pool Toys · The Wildest

12 Splashy Dog Pool Toys For the End of Your Pup’s Summer

Because all dog pool parties need accessories.

by Rebecca Caplan
August 22, 2023
Small white and black dog playing with West Paw Zogoflex® toys in the summer
Photo Courtesy of West Paw.
When summer rolls around, a certain guilt starts to creep up within me. See, I am the proud owner of a Lab mix who, the second it gets above 65 degrees, will act as if she is being kept as a prisoner of war every day she is not allowed in the pool. As I try to explain to my dog, we do not have a pool in our Brooklyn apartment, and I am very sorry for this. She doesn’t seem to acknowledge my apology, probably because she is a dog and doesn’t understand what I am saying. So, in a futile attempt to earn her forgiveness, we beg our relatives and friends to let us use their pools a few times each summer. And, when the opportunity presents itself, we try to make our pool days as special as possible by bringing a slew of special water toys for our pup to enjoy all day long! 

Below, some of the water toys that make our pool days some of our best days of summer.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Wags & Wiggles: 8.5" Octopus Floatable Ring Toy
Wags and Wiggles Octopus Floatable Ring Toy
$7

This squeaky octopus toy is great because you can make Finding Nemo references with it (“Aww, you guys made me ink!) as you act out movie scenes with your dog in the pool. Best for light chewers, this toy’s ring design is also ideal for a game of poolside fetch.

$7 at Amazon
ChuckIt! Paraflight Flying Disc Dog Toy,
Chuckit! Paraflight Flyer
$5

The perfect alternative to your dog’s favorite tennis balls, these Amphibious Fetch Balls by ChuckIt are built for pool days. Available in a pack of three, these lightweight, floating toys can be paired with a launcher for extreme, splashy fun. 

$5 at Amazon
Bark Swimming pull
Bark Swimming Pull
$10

This adorable water toy is designed to float on water, while its unique shape and bright colors make it easy to spot, which can be especially useful for beach days with the pup. Available in two sizes, all dogs can claim this as their favorite water toy.

$10 at BarkShop
Barkin' Blitz Football
Bark Barkin' Blitz Football
$12

Football season technically starts in the fall, but this floating football was made for summer days. Built to handle rough play, the textured surface also provides extra grip for your pup — perfect going long in the pool! 

$12 at BarkShop
fabdog pool floatie
Fabdog Durable Duck Floatie
$17

This toy by fabdog is built for intense pool play. Crafted from neoprene and complete with durable rope accoutrement, these critters stand a pretty good chance of making it to next year’s pool parties. 

$17 at Amazon
KONG Aqua Dog Toy
KONG Aqua Dog Toy
$17

Kong is kind of the OG of tough-chewer accessories, and this aqua toy is no exception. Available in medium and large sizes, this floating rope toy comes in bright orange, making it easy to keep track of underwater.

$17 at Amazon
Joyhound Rip Roarin' Tough Outdoor Water Resistant Bark Lite Craft Beer Dog Toy
Joyhound Rip Roarin' Craft Beer Dog Toy
$22

Your dog will never know the joy of cracking open a crisp brewski (or, let’s be honest, a crisp Aperol Spritz) on a hot summer day — but that doesn’t mean they won’t enjoy this beer-themed water toy. Branded as Joyhound’s “toughest toy yet,” this nearly indestructible toy is made of ripstop and puncture-resistant fabric, stuffed with a squeaker, and designed to be water resistant.

$22 at Amazon
Joyhound Game On Seal Ball Dog Toy - Floats
Joyhound Game On Seal Ball Dog Toy
$10

Obviously every dog needs an adorable rotund water friend — and we can’t find one better or rounder than this Seal Ball by Joyhound! And while we could say a million good things about this toy, this review sums it up quite nicely: “My Frenchie loves this toy. It’s a challenge for her but she has fun with it. We like it so much we named it Lucy! Well, technically her name is LuSeal Ball.”

10/10 review, no notes.

$10 at Petsmart
Joyhound Game On Ice Pop Play Pack Water Dog Toy - 4 Pack, Floats
Joyhound Game On Ice Pop Play Pack Water Dog Toy
$5

Finish out your dog’s best Hot Girl Summer with these pink pops by Joyhound. This four pack comes with a variety of different toys including a tennis ball, a rubber ball, a rubber ball/octopus, and a floating ice-pop chew toy. All toys are designed for the water, so your pup will have their pick of the litter! 

$5 at Petsmart
Ruff Dawg Minnow Floating Rubber Dog Toy Assorted Neon Colors
Ruff Dawg Minnow Floating Rubber Dog Toy
$20
$13

Treat your dog to a nice, relaxing summer day of fishing with these minnow toys by Ruff Dog. Perfect for dogs itching to tap into that primal instinct of bringing you dead things — except a lot less gross. 

$13 at Amazon
Wags & Wiggles: 5" Watermelon Floatable Toy
Wags and Wiggles Watermelon Floatable Toy
$5

Thanks to Wags and Wiggles, your pup will now be able to enjoy a slice of watermelon of their very own — rind and all. Designed primarily for soft chewers, this floating, waterproof toy is perfect for a light poolside gnaw — but no promises it will keep your pup from chasing after your watermelon slice. 

$5 at Amazon
2-in-1 Floating Fetch Toy & Bite Tug
Bull Fit Floating Fetch Toy and Bite Tug
$15

For tough chewers, this combo fetch-and-tug toy is a must for the beach or pool. An extra plus: Some reviewers like it as an alternative to a tennis ball because the shape of the toy stops your pup from swallowing too much water

$15 at Amazon

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

