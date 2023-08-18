Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

When summer rolls around, a certain guilt starts to creep up within me. See, I am the proud owner of a Lab mix who, the second it gets above 65 degrees, will act as if she is being kept as a prisoner of war every day she is not allowed in the pool. As I try to explain to my dog, we do not have a pool in our Brooklyn apartment, and I am very sorry for this. She doesn’t seem to acknowledge my apology, probably because she is a dog and doesn’t understand what I am saying. So, in a futile attempt to earn her forgiveness, we beg our relatives and friends to let us use their pools a few times each summer. And, when the opportunity presents itself, we try to make our pool days as special as possible by bringing a slew of special water toys for our pup to enjoy all day long!

Below, some of the water toys that make our pool days some of our best days of summer.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

opens in a new tab Bark Swimming Pull opens in a new tab $ 10 This adorable water toy is designed to float on water, while its unique shape and bright colors make it easy to spot, which can be especially useful for beach days with the pup. Available in two sizes, all dogs can claim this as their favorite water toy. $10 at BarkShop opens in a new tab

opens in a new tab Joyhound Rip Roarin' Craft Beer Dog Toy opens in a new tab $ 22 Your dog will never know the joy of cracking open a crisp brewski (or, let’s be honest, a crisp Aperol Spritz) on a hot summer day — but that doesn’t mean they won’t enjoy this beer-themed water toy. Branded as Joyhound’s “toughest toy yet,” this nearly indestructible toy is made of ripstop and puncture-resistant fabric, stuffed with a squeaker, and designed to be water resistant. $22 at Amazon opens in a new tab