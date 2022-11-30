Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Pets are innately glamorous — walking around in head-to-toe fur no matter the occasion or time of year. They are like little four-legged Hollywood starlets of old — making demands, over-dramatizing every little inconvenience, and expecting to be catered to and adored at all times. And we, of course, play right into their downy little paws. We dote on them, coddle them, and lavish them with gifts. But as much as they might enjoy a fluffy new bed or twee plush toy opens in a new tab , what our little glamazons really want, like all savvy divas, is jewelry!

Not earrings or bracelets or anything like that — most pets are minimalists at heart — but they do appreciate a good choker (or collar, if you will) especially when it is adorned with a fabulous, shiny, lightweight, and personalized pendant (aka ID tag). For years, the only options for such pendants were cheap bits of scrap metal, rudely carved at the local pet supply shop. It was the animal equivalent of buying your engagement ring at Claire’s — but with no other options available to them, our beloved pets bore this sartorial indignity with aplomb.

No more! Thanks to Mejuri, pets can now live their best, truest, and most glamorous lives with gorgeous fine-jewelry-grade ID tags befitting their star status. Mejuri pet tags are available in shining stainless steel or gorgeous 24k gold-plated stainless steel. They come in three shapes: heart, star, and round — the round design enhanced with a lovely black enamel heart inlaid on one side. Each tag costs $38 and comes with complimentary engraving of your pet’s name (up to 11 characters) and a phone number (up to 15 characters), should you so desire.

You can further adorn your pet’s lovely, fluffy throat with one of two Mejuri charms — a round letter charm or a simple heart charm, both made from 24k gold-plated stainless steel and black enamel and retailing for a mere $28.

Mejuri is able to keep their prices low by designing all their products in-house and selling directly to consumers. At the same time, they prioritize sustainability opens in a new tab and supply chain transparency by working with suppliers certified by the Responsible Jewelry Council, which provides a comprehensive international framework for industry leaders around health and safety, human rights, fair labor, governance, and environmental protection. Mejuri also gives back to communities in Canada and the United States by funding post-secondary-education scholarships for BIPOC women and non-binary peoples through Indspire opens in a new tab and the Jeannette Rankin Foundation opens in a new tab .

All of which is to say that you can feel good about buying from them not just because they make beautiful pieces your glamour puss (or pup) is sure to shine in, but because they do it the right way. Not that your pet cares. They just want to look fabulous and be showered with attention, which they most certainly will with one of these lovely little charms dangling from their necks. The gorgeous, selfish, impossibly perfect little divas!