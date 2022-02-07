This Extra Butter Collar is So...Extra
Your dog should hit the streets in style.
Extra Butteropens in a new tab has always been more than a sneaker and streetwear boutique. Beyond their film fest-inspired logo, their NYC outposts boast cinematic details from concession stand check-out areas to marquee-styled storefront signs to a speakeasy bar at the Long Island location. They’re also known for their old-school offerings and limited-edition drops.
On the heels of Fall 2021’s “Best Friendopens in a new tab” collaboration of dog-inspired kicks to celebrate the 30th anniversary of adidas Equipment CSG 91 (which sold out almost instantly), Extra Butter has designed a dog collaropens in a new tab and leashopens in a new tab. “The relationship between human and canine is a tale almost as long as recorded history itself,” said Extra Butter creative lead Bernie Gross. “And very much a New York City story — from posting up on the front stoop to strolls in Central Park.”
We all have that one accessory to make any outfit pop — be it a watch, necklace, or band-aid if you’re Nelly in the early aughts — and Extra Butter has got your dog covered. Available only in the brand’s trademark black-and-gold colorway, the adjustable collar features a double-locking buckle and heavy-duty stitching, and the leash a padded collar and gold snap hardware — ensuring your dog stays by your side even if they get a little too excitedopens in a new tab from the extra attention they’ll get with their new look.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.