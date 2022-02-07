Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Extra Butter opens in a new tab has always been more than a sneaker and streetwear boutique. Beyond their film fest-inspired logo, their NYC outposts boast cinematic details from concession stand check-out areas to marquee-styled storefront signs to a speakeasy bar at the Long Island location. They’re also known for their old-school offerings and limited-edition drops.

On the heels of Fall 2021’s “Best Friend opens in a new tab ” collaboration of dog-inspired kicks to celebrate the 30th anniversary of adidas Equipment CSG 91 (which sold out almost instantly), Extra Butter has designed a dog collar opens in a new tab and leash opens in a new tab . “The relationship between human and canine is a tale almost as long as recorded history itself,” said Extra Butter creative lead Bernie Gross. “And very much a New York City story — from posting up on the front stoop to strolls in Central Park.”