These Super Bowl LVIII Stars Are Animal Rescue Champions — Whether They Win or Not
Here’s a play-by-play of the 49ers and Chiefs’ animal adoption advocacy.
share article
Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)
Super Bowl LVIII, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers, is filled with ripe storylines. If the Chiefs win, Patrick Mahomesopens in a new tab could cement himself as the official heir apparent to Tom Brady by nabbing three rings in his first six seasons as a starter. Alternatively, San Fran’s quarterback Brock Purdy has an opportunity to become the first-ever last pick of the NFL draft to win a Super Bowl, effectively establishing himself as the only relevant Mr. Irrelevant.
Then there’s the Travis Kelceopens in a new tab of it all. Will he retire after winning the game, propose to Taylor Swift, or both? Regardless of the final result, however, each team’s most exciting plays this season have come from off-the-field activities. Sure, Christian McCaffrey is one of the most electric players of his generation, and Patrick Mahomes is a human highlight reel, but both organizations have built something much more meaningful than high-scoring offensives.
They’ve helped create awareness and adoption opportunities for shelter pets. So, before watching the two teams duke it out for the Lombardi Trophy, let’s recap the recent work the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have done for pets off the gridiron.
San Francisco players volunteer at a local shelter
Last year, several players from the San Francisco 49ers kickstarted their offseason not by flying somewhere exotic to work on their tans (as I surely would have) but by volunteeringopens in a new tab at the Humane Society of Silicon Valley opens in a new tab(HSSV). Players, including linebacker Oren Burksopens in a new tab and tight end Ross Dwelleyopens in a new tab, helped intake dogsopens in a new tab from a rescue run and socialize other pups struggling to find a forever home.
The team also provided toys, food, and other supplies for HSSV’s Pet Pantry program which offers resources to families in Santa Clara County struggling with financial hardships. HSSV is the first shelteropens in a new tab to achieve all of the 543 Guidelines for the Standards of Care in Animal Shelters put forth by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians in 2010. These standards were designed to help organizations recognize and meet their animals’ complete physical, mental, and behavioral needs. The 49ers have maintained their support for the organization, leading to this next philanthropic effort in the roundup.
The 49ers’ championship therapy strategy
Cut to a year later and the relationship between the 49ers and the HSSV is still going strong. Before the NFC Championship game on January 28th, the team hosted adoptable dogs from HSSV at their practice facility for “puppy therapyopens in a new tab.” The session was dual-purpose, helping ease stress for players heading into the crucial game while also, of course, promoting pet adoption.
It was certainly successful on the former as the team went on to win the NFC Championship for the first time in a decade. They then repaid the favor by later welcoming two other pups heading to their own Super Bowl of sorts. Sibling pups Niner and Frankie, both of whom will be participating in this year’s Puppy Bowlopens in a new tab, visited the team’s facility to gain some last-minute insights before the big showdown.
“This competition is heartwarming and fun and plays a crucial role in highlighting the importance of adoption. We are grateful to the 49ers for their partnership and commitment to getting Niner and Frankie ready for the big game,” Humane Society Silicon Valley President Kurt Krukenberg said in a statementopens in a new tab.
15 and the Mahomies’ work for the KC Pet Project
Shortly after entering the NFL, Patrick Mahomes founded his charity, 15 and the Mahomiesopens in a new tab, primarily out of a desire to improve the lives of local children. The organization has helped support Missouri branches of various established nonprofits, such as the Boys and Girls Club, Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
The org has also been known to branch out and help others in need, including shelter pets. In 2019, the org teamed upopens in a new tab with the KC Pet Projectopens in a new tab to battle pet homelessness in local Kansas City areas. Mahomes’s program provided pet food and other supplies for a year, along with some custom gear, for 15 families in need. During one weekend, the group offered limited 15 and the Mahomies pet bandanasopens in a new tab at the KC Pet Project’s three locations to encourage adoption. This initiative eventually led to 64 animals finding their homes, per a 2021 reportopens in a new tab from the rescue.
Derrick Nnadi’s charitable victory dance
Unfortunately, Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi opens in a new tabwill not be able to suit up for Super Bowl LVIII because of an injury, but his animal advocacyopens in a new tab has already created a lasting impact. Regardless of his time on the field this Sunday, I’d imagine local shelter pups will be rooting for the Chiefs to win. See, Nnadi has a bit of a tradition after winning the Super Bowl.
Following his first Super Bowl victory in 2020, rather than heading to Disney World like so many champions before him, Nnadi turned his attention to a shelter. To celebrate his first ring, he offered to pay the adoption feesopens in a new tab for every dog at the KC Pet Project. This ultimately led to over 100 dogs being adopted. Then, when the Chiefs won again last season, he ran the program back with the same offeropens in a new tab. Nnadi says these actions were inspired by witnessing the journey of his own Pittie, Rocky, who struggled to adjust early on after spending time in shelters.
“Going through all that, it got me thinking about other dogs and what they’re going through — abused animals and dogs living in shelters that can’t seem to find a home. That’s how I got the idea,” he said in a statementopens in a new tab released by the Chiefs.
Logan Ryan, still riding for shelter pups
From winning two rings with Tom Brady to intercepting the GOAT’s final pass as a Patriot for six, Logan Ryanopens in a new tab’s NFL career has been nothing short of storybook. And after signing with the 49ers midseason, he now finds himself competing for another chip. But none of his on-the-field success is what led to him becoming The Wildest’s October 2023 cover staropens in a new tab. Instead, it was his extensive animal advocacy performed through The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundationopens in a new tab (RARF), specifically for Pit Bulls. RARF works with animal welfare organizations to promote and educate on adoption while offering funds for those who need it.
The organization initially grew out of Instagram posts he’d publish to encourage pet adoption. It’s a habit he’s yet to kick, as he took to the platform during the 49ers’ recent pet therapy session advocating followers to adopt a young pup named Tomopens in a new tab. For Ryan, though, it all comes back to a responsibility he sees as inherent to his success. “I honestly feel fortunate to have a platform, and I try to speak for the animal volunteers, animal workers, and the animals who don’t have a voice,” he told The Wildest.
Sean Zucker
Sean Zucker is a writer whose work has been featured in Points In Case, The Daily Drunk, Posty, and WellWell. He has an adopted Pit Bull named Banshee whose work has been featured on the kitchen floor and whose behavioral issues rival his own.
Related articles
- opens in a new tab
Puppy Bowl Referee Dan Schachner is Still Making the Right Calls
A week before the big game, we hit the gridiron with the longtime official on adoptable puppies, special needs MVPs, and hosts Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.
- opens in a new tab
Brady Oliveira Is Rushing to the Rescue
How the Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back expertly uses his football skills to help street animals in need.
- opens in a new tab
Tennis Star Denis Shapovalov Started an Animal Rescue
“With ShapoShelter, we’re going to highlight the stories of these poor animals that can’t tell their own stories in the hopes of finding them new homes.”
- opens in a new tab
Pro Snowboarder Maddie Mastro on Puppies and Half-Pipes
“Although it would have been great to come home [from the Olympics] with better results, there isn’t anything I’d rather come home to than a puppy.”
- opens in a new tab
Gus Kenworthy & Birdie Are Winning Hearts
The Olympic skier, actor, and advocate on rescuing his dog during the Winter Games and using his voice for good causes.
- opens in a new tab
How DIY Animal Rescuers Tell The Exhausting, Rewarding Stories of Their Work
In volunteers’ Instagram videos, you’ll see both the joy and the fatigue behind finding these deserving pets homes.