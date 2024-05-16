Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Everyone loves an iconic duo: Batman and Robin, Mario and Luigi, Abbott and Costello, Simon and Garfunkel, Frodo and Sam… the list goes on and on. One pairing we can definitely get behind? Eukanuba and Canine Companions, a pet food brand and service dog organization (respectively) dedicated to empowering dogs to live up to their full potential. The two have been in partnership for over 30 years, and they recently renewed their partnership for (at least) three more years.

Since 1975, Canine Companions has been providing service dogs to adults, children, and disabled veterans at zero cost to their clients. They also provide facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, education, and criminal justice. They’ve raised thousands of working dogs since their founding.

About Eukanuba

Eukanuba, a division of Mars, uses nutritional science to formulate dog food for high-performing pups, including athletes and working dogs. They’ve been ahead of many breakthroughs in dog food, including using prebiotics to help digestion and omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids opens in a new tab to support skin and coat health. For 50 years, Eukanuba has been helping dogs of all ages and sizes stay in great shape.

Since 1991, Eukanuba has provided premium food formulas for all the dogs in the Canine Companions program. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Canine Companions to play an important role in fueling these service dogs throughout their critical stages of growth,” said Brad Wadler, the vice president of marketing at Eukanuba, in a news release opens in a new tab .

He continues: “Each dog alters the story of someone’s life in ways that are beyond comprehension to many, and we are honored to play a part in providing the opportunity to create more independence for each recipient.”

The future of this partnership

Going forward, the partnership will include VCA Animal Hospitals, which provide primary care, emergency care, specialty care, urgent care, and boarding care to animals across the country.

“We carry a strong sense of pride for our legacy of dedicated support to the canine community at the local level across various groups such as police dogs, military dogs, DEA dogs, search and rescue dogs and service dogs,” said Aaron Frazier, VCA’s chief operating officer. “Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to scale nationally and extend the level of care to prioritize well-being and deliver a complete preventive health solution for Canine Companions service dogs and the people that care for them.”