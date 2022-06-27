Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

1. A Tiny House Resort, The Catskills, NY

You don’t have to have a dog to stay in one of the resort’s nine custom-built, compact hideaways opens in a new tab , but if you do, there are lots of ways for both of you to unwind. Take a leisurely pack walk with other guests and their dogs or wander the resort’s 40 acres on your own; grill a meal to share on the patio; hang out in the enclosed off-leash play space, which includes a seating area for you and a fine selection of doggie toys for your co-pilot.

2. Interlaken Inn and Resort, Lakeville, CT

The Interlaken Inn opens in a new tab in the Southern Berkshires in Connecticut is surrounded by cute little towns with plenty of dog-friendly amenities. This attractive inn is set on 30 beautiful acres surrounded by two refreshing lakes, making for a great swimming spot for you and your pup. Nearby you can hike the Lion’s Head on the Appalachian Trail or relax with a glass of wine at one of the dog-friendly vineyards.

3. Herring Cove, Provincetown, MA

Visit Provincetown, Mass opens in a new tab ., for your next family vacation with the dogs. Located at the easternmost tip of Cape Cod, it’s easy to find a dog-friendly inn. On Commercial Street, you’ll find plenty of generous merchants that leave water bowls out for thirsty pups and many restaurants that will happily let your dog tag along. At the beautiful Herring Cove Beach, there are miles of dog-friendly sands and gentle waves perfect for pups.

4. Dewey Beach, Lewes, DE

This super dog-friendly town in Southern Delaware opens in a new tab is a must-visit for pet parents. The Dogfish Inn opens in a new tab located in historic downtown Lewes is the perfect basecamp for adventures with your best friend. With beautiful beaches, trails, kayaking, and numerous dog-friendly restaurants and breweries, you’re sure to find something perfect for you and your pup.

5. Tower Hill Botanic Garden, Boylston, MA

For a unique dog-friendly spot in the Northeast, check out the Tower Hill Botanic Garden opens in a new tab . Their Tails ’n Trails program encourages pet parents to hike on Tower Hill’s splendid woodland trails with their leashed pups. The beautiful one-mile loop goes past the Wildlife Refuge Pond and Inner Park that features hundreds of species of trees and plants and a variety of birds.

6. Boston, MA

In Boston, cosmopolitan dog lovers don’t have to leave their co-pilots at home. In the city’s gentrified South End, check out the dog run in Peters Park, or head downtown to stroll along the Charles River or explore the über touristy Faneuil Hall Marketplace (leashed dogs are allowed on Boston’s transit system, a.k.a. the T, during off-peak hours). Bunk for the night at Nine Zero Hotel, where canine guests get their own beds, bowls and treats (think chicken-broth lollipops). Across the street is the historic Boston Common, one of New England’s crown jewels and the country’s oldest public park. Head to the designated area near Charles Street, where urban hounds can romp off-leash in the early morning and evening.

7. Martha's Vineyard , MA

The happy pooches riding the ferries steaming out to Martha’s Vineyard are the first clue that this island off Cape Cod, Mass., loves canine visitors. There’s the dog-friendly farmers’ market in the rural up-island village of West Tisbury. Then there’s Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, whose spectacular barrier beach is open to dogs after sunbathers head home. And the ultimate insider spot: Trade Wind Fields Preserve in Oak Bluffs, where dogs have the run of woods and meadows circling a grass-strip airfield. Join the morning regulars who arrive around 7:30, when local canines cavort and play with their pet parents in tow.

8. Mystic Village, Mystic, CT

Over in Mystic, Connecticut opens in a new tab , you’ll find a quaint and colorful destination for pet parents. After an early morning walk along the water, visit the Mystic Seaport and Olde Mystik Village with your pup. In the afternoon, head on out for a hike at Pequot Woods Park for 140 acres of rich woodland trails. Finish up the day with a bite to eat with your dog at the famed Grass and Bone opens in a new tab .

9. Riverfront, Wilmington, DE

For pet parents looking for a weekend getaway with great nightlife, look no further than Northern Delaware opens in a new tab . The region has tons of awesome activities to do with dogs. Visit Constitution Yards opens in a new tab , a seasonal beer garden, with your pup and enjoy live music, some hush puppies, and a cool drink. Later, head out for a stroll along the Delaware River in historic New Castle or take a stunning hike along the rolling hills of Beaver Valley.

10. Paw House Inn, Rutland, VT