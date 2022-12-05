From pumpkin spice and peppermint to turkey and yams, these sweet and savory treats will delight any dog.

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Your pet wants you to read our newsletter. (Then give them a treat.)

If we learned anything from seven incredible seasons of Parks and Recreation, it’s the importance of treating yourself opens in a new tab . However, our dogs don’t need a sitcom to teach them the benefit of indulging in treats. They’ve known it on a deeply profound and literal level. Whether it’s for leash training opens in a new tab , tricks opens in a new tab , general good behavior opens in a new tab , or just looking cute, treats have long been an effective means of reinforcing positive behavior opens in a new tab .

And since the holidays are all about rewarding equitable action throughout the year, there’s no better time to treat your dog. From edible coal (OK, bone charcoal) for occasionally snarky dogs, sustainably made treats for eco-conscious pups, or festive flavors, such as turkey and cranberry, to help them get into the spirit of the season, these are holiday options even Tom Haverford would appreciate.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)