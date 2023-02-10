9 Matching Bedding Sets for Pets and Humans · The Wildest

Matching Bedding For Pets Who Don’t Sleep With Their Humans

Colorful bed covers, quilted duvets, linen shams, and more make up these chic selections.

by Rebecca Caplan
February 17, 2023
Small black and white dog sitting on patterned pillow bed.
Courtesy of @dusendusen
Does anyone else feel like they are constantly sitting at their desk, catching their breath after yet another Zoom call that could have been an email, only to look over at your dog, who’s sound asleep, taking their zillionth nap of the day? Seriously, dogs snooze like they just came home from the graveyard shift, when, in reality, they don’t have to worry about bills or health insurance or being asked if an email found them well.

While it might seem cosmically unfair, the truth is that a sleeping dog is a healthy dog. According to the Sleep Foundation, a healthy dog is supposed to sleep 13.5 hours a day (which, honestly, same) while puppies and older dogs might sleep even more. Plus, dogs who sleep a lot tend to feel safe and sound in their surroundings — meaning, your sleepy dog is a sign that you’re doing all the right stuff as a pet parent. 

So, as it turns out, your pup isn’t sleeping simply to mock your continued participation in capitalist society — why not reward them (and yourself) with adorable matching bedding like the pairs we’ve picked out? Below, the cozy bedding that will help them snooze away their woes.

Dusen Dusen

Dusen Dusen, the stylishly garish textiles brand started by Ellen Van Dusen in 2012, doesn’t hold back when it comes to serving its canine clientele. Even better, Dusen Dusen’s dual purpose Stripe pet bed/floor pillows are a perfect power match with their Mat duvet set. And, for those as bold as the brand itself, double down on matching with Dusen Dusen’s spiral sweaters, perfect for parent and pup.

dog bed in green yellow and red striped pattern
Dusen Dusen Stripe Dog Bed
$198
dusen dusen bedding in yellow and red checkers
Dusen Dusen Mat Bedding
$208

UnHide and Modernbeast

If you and your pup require a bougie lifestyle from a.m. to p.m., then you need this faux-fur combo in your life. Both the Unhide blanket and the Modernbeast bed come in a variety of colors, but there’s something undeniably luxe about this rosy combo. Plus, both UnHide and Modernbeast use only Vegan materials — meaning you get to be good to your pup and the global chinchilla population.

pink fuzzy dog bed
Modernbeast Pod Bed
$130
furry blanket in pink
UnHide Marshmallow Blanket
$199

Leah Singh and Bed Threads

Sustainability queens and their canines will love this colorful and responsibly crafted pet bed by designer Leah Singh, who also designs an adorable matching throw pillow. Pair the throw with a clean tie-in color duvet from Bed Threads for an updated matching scheme.

pink and yellow dog bed with white checkers
Leah Singh Grid Dog Bed
$340
turmeric and pink colored bedding
Bed Threads French Flax Linen Bedding Set
$280

Crate & Barrel

If neutrals are more your thing, your pup needs this beyond-sleek daybed by Crate & Barrel, perfect for blending in with your minimalist vibe. Crate & Barrel also offers a number of matching options for this bed, our favorite being this natural hemp duvet set. Fair warning, this bed runs on the pricier side, so if you want to match this duvet with a more reasonably priced bed, try this neutral option from Fable.

linen daybed for dogs
Crate & Barrel Linden Oatmeal Medium Dog Day Bed
$540
linen bedsheets
Crate & Barrel Natural Hemp Fiber Duvet Covers and Pillow Shams
$280

LAY LO and Society6

LAY LO is the perfect pet-bedding brand for the dog owner who is constantly changing up their aesthetic. They offer a water-resistant base mattress and number of interchangeable, washable covers. Every few months, they release new capsule collections intended to keep up with the latest styles while still retaining a timeless quality. To start, try pairing their perfectly on trend terrazzo option with this perfect-match duvet cover by Society6.

Pink terrazzo dog bed
LAY LO Terrazzo Mid-Century Modern Dog Bed
$125
pink terrazzo duvet cover on bed
83 Oranges Abstract Confetti Duvet Cover
$65

Serena & Lily

Are you and your dog trying to live your best life à la a coastal grandmother in a Nancy Meyers movie? If so, consider this perfect duvet and dog bed duo from Serena & Lily. Both are sure to soothe your and your pup’s main-character syndrome. 

blue and white checkered dog bed
Serena & Lily Riviera Dog Bed
$448
blue and white checkered bedding
Serena & Lily Gingham Percale Duvet Cover
$298

Pendelton

If you and your dog fancy yourselves the rugged Americana types who adore long arduous hikes throughout the tundra (or, y’know, the dog park), then Pendelton has you covered. Their iconic Glacier National Park stripes are now available in both a dog bed and a human duvet. It’s perfect for snuggling side-by-side in your isolated winter cabin (a.k.a. your apartment).

white dog bed with green red yellow and black stripes
Pendelton Glacier National Park Dog Bed
$169
green red yellow and black striped white duvet
Pendelton Glacier National Park Pieced Quilt Set
$160

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is a modern, one-stop shop for all bedding needs — including your dog’s. Their dog bed features structured, clean lines, which is unique in a pet bed market mostly dominated by fluffy floor-pillow designs. And, just like their human beds, Tuft & Needle’s dog bed features memory foam similar to the human beds they design. Their charcoal color is a perfect match with their charcoal quilt and both are machine washable.

tuft and needle dog bed in ocean blue
Tuft & Needle Dog Bed
$154
quilt in navy blue
Tuft & Needle Quilt
$154

Yaya & Co. and Society6

Artsy babes, rejoice for this gorgeous organic cotton dog bed from the luxuriously earthy brand, Yaya & Co, and strikingly similar pick from Society6. Enjoy the tropical motifs of your comforter that tie in perfectly with this drool-worthy (literally) art piece of a dog bed. Plus, this bed comes with the option of cedar-and-pine stuffing — known for its deodorizing and pest repellent properties. 

grey and white dog on navy green and yellow patterned dog bed
Yaya & Co. Charlie Organic Cotton Dog Bed
$185
tropical comforter
Marta Olga Klara Tropical Comforter
$77

rebecca caplan

Rebecca Caplan

Rebecca Caplan is a writer based in Brooklyn whose work has been featured in The New Yorker, Reductress, and Vulture. She lives in Brooklyn with her perfect, toothless dog Moose.

