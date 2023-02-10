Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

Does anyone else feel like they are constantly sitting at their desk, catching their breath after yet another Zoom call that could have been an email, only to look over at your dog, who’s sound asleep, taking their zillionth nap of the day? Seriously, dogs snooze like they just came home from the graveyard shift, when, in reality, they don’t have to worry about bills or health insurance or being asked if an email found them well.

While it might seem cosmically unfair, the truth is that a sleeping dog is a healthy dog. According to the Sleep Foundation opens in a new tab , a healthy dog is supposed to sleep 13.5 hours a day (which, honestly, same) while puppies and older dogs might sleep even more. Plus, dogs who sleep a lot tend to feel safe and sound in their surroundings — meaning, your sleepy dog is a sign that you’re doing all the right stuff as a pet parent.

So, as it turns out, your pup isn’t sleeping simply to mock your continued participation in capitalist society — why not reward them (and yourself) with adorable matching bedding like the pairs we’ve picked out? Below, the cozy bedding that will help them snooze away their woes.

Btw, our editors (and their pets) picked out these products. They’re always in stock at the time we publish, but there’s a chance they’ll sell out. If you do buy through our links, we may earn a commission. (We’ve got a lot of toys to buy over here, you know?)

Dusen Dusen

Dusen Dusen opens in a new tab , the stylishly garish textiles brand started by Ellen Van Dusen in 2012, doesn’t hold back when it comes to serving its canine clientele. Even better, Dusen Dusen’s dual purpose Stripe pet bed/floor pillows are a perfect power match with their Mat duvet set. And, for those as bold as the brand itself, double down on matching with Dusen Dusen’s spiral sweaters, perfect for parent and pup.

UnHide and Modernbeast

If you and your pup require a bougie lifestyle from a.m. to p.m., then you need this faux-fur combo in your life. Both the Unhide blanket and the Modernbeast bed come in a variety of colors, but there’s something undeniably luxe about this rosy combo. Plus, both UnHide and Modernbeast use only Vegan materials — meaning you get to be good to your pup and the global chinchilla population.

Leah Singh and Bed Threads

Sustainability queens and their canines will love this colorful and responsibly crafted pet bed by designer Leah Singh opens in a new tab , who also designs an adorable matching throw pillow opens in a new tab . Pair the throw with a clean tie-in color duvet from Bed Threads for an updated matching scheme.

Crate & Barrel

If neutrals are more your thing, your pup needs this beyond-sleek daybed by Crate & Barrel, perfect for blending in with your minimalist vibe. Crate & Barrel also offers a number of matching options for this bed, our favorite being this natural hemp duvet set. Fair warning, this bed runs on the pricier side, so if you want to match this duvet with a more reasonably priced bed, try this neutral option opens in a new tab from Fable.

LAY LO and Society6

LAY LO is the perfect pet-bedding brand for the dog owner who is constantly changing up their aesthetic. They offer a water-resistant base mattress and number of interchangeable, washable covers. Every few months, they release new capsule collections intended to keep up with the latest styles while still retaining a timeless quality. To start, try pairing their perfectly on trend terrazzo option with this perfect-match duvet cover by Society6.

Serena & Lily

Are you and your dog trying to live your best life à la a coastal grandmother in a Nancy Meyers movie? If so, consider this perfect duvet and dog bed duo from Serena & Lily. Both are sure to soothe your and your pup’s main-character syndrome.

Pendelton

If you and your dog fancy yourselves the rugged Americana types who adore long arduous hikes throughout the tundra (or, y’know, the dog park), then Pendelton has you covered. Their iconic Glacier National Park stripes are now available in both a dog bed and a human duvet. It’s perfect for snuggling side-by-side in your isolated winter cabin (a.k.a. your apartment).

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is a modern, one-stop shop for all bedding needs — including your dog’s. Their dog bed features structured, clean lines, which is unique in a pet bed market mostly dominated by fluffy floor-pillow designs. And, just like their human beds, Tuft & Needle’s dog bed features memory foam similar to the human beds they design. Their charcoal color is a perfect match with their charcoal quilt and both are machine washable.

Yaya & Co. and Society6

Artsy babes, rejoice for this gorgeous organic cotton dog bed from the luxuriously earthy brand, Yaya & Co, and strikingly similar pick from Society6. Enjoy the tropical motifs of your comforter that tie in perfectly with this drool-worthy (literally) art piece of a dog bed. Plus, this bed comes with the option of cedar-and-pine stuffing — known for its deodorizing and pest repellent properties.