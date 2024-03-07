Labs Are Actually Hungrier Than Other Dogs, New Study Finds

Sign up for product updates, offers, and learn more about The Wildest, and other Mars Petcare brands . Must be over 16 years to sign up. See our privacy statement to find out how we collect and use your data, to contact us with privacy questions or to exercise your personal data rights.

To state the obvious: Dogs love food. Begging at the dinner table or passive-aggressively pawing at an empty kibble bowl is totally normal — if a little annoying opens in a new tab — pup behavior. But if you have a Labrador who seems a little extra food-obsessed, it turns out there may be a scientific reason behind their fixation. A new study opens in a new tab published in Science Advances found that one in four Labs have a genetic mutation that causes them to feel hungrier in between meals.

Labs are genetically hungrier

Previous research has found that dogs with a mutation of the pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) gene have a higher risk of obesity, and scientists wanted to explore how the mutation impacts a dog’s eating behavior.

In one experiment, they showed dogs a sausage and then locked the sausage away in a perforated box. The dogs had eaten breakfast three hours earlier, so they shouldn’t have been overly hungry. They found that dogs who had the POMC mutation spent two times as much time trying to get to the sausage than the other dogs. “What we see in the dogs is that they’re getting this molecular starvation signal,” Eleanor Raffan, a co-author of the paper, told the Scientific American opens in a new tab .

The researchers then conducted another experiment to see if it would take dogs with the POMC mutation longer to feel full when eating. After an overnight fast, dogs were offered a can of food every twenty minutes. The dogs were allowed to eat the food until they either didn’t finish a can or vomited. The results were unexpected: Though both groups ate a massive amount of food (twice their total daily energy requirement), the dogs with the POMC mutation didn’t eat more food than the others.

The two experiments together show that while dogs with the POMC mutation are hungrier than other dogs, they don’t actually need more food to feel full. Interestingly, though, dogs with the POMC mutation were much less likely to vomit — only one dog in the POMC mutation group threw up their food, while over half the others did. This means that dogs with the POMC mutation may be able to tolerate larger meals.

They also burn calories slower

Researchers also measured how quickly dogs with the POMC mutation burn calories. They had 19 dogs fall asleep in a chamber and then measured the metabolic gasses they produced. With this information, they were able to calculate how much energy the dogs burned. They found that dogs with the POMC mutation burn calories much more slowly than dogs without the mutation.